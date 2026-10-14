What’s Gone Wrong With the Rams and Can They Turn It Around After Special Teams Meltdown vs. Bills?

The offseason darlings haven’t gotten off to the start most fans expected. The Los Angeles Rams are currently sitting at 2-3 and lost another tough primetime game on Monday Night Football, falling to the Buffalo Bills 37-34.

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Special teams, again, were a killer for the Rams. In overtime, the team had a chance to win. After a James Cook fumble on the Bills’ possession, Matthew Stafford got his offense into a 48-yard field goal attempt.

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Los Angeles couldn’t execute the attempt, and Harrison Mevis’ kick was blocked by Greg Rousseau. The Bills got the ball back and drove down the field to win the game off a 45-yard field goal. Rams head coach Sean McVay certainly wasn’t pleased by it.

“This stings,” Rams head coach Sean McVay said after the game. “It’s gonna hurt, but we can’t afford to let it; we can’t let this team beat us twice. We’re gonna have to regroup and reset ourselves. It’s been a while since I’ve been this pissed after a game, too.”

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What is the main problem?

Special teams. Rams fans don’t need an introduction to how bad this unit has been over the past couple of years. Bottom line: even with a new coaching staff, the unit hasn’t improved.

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Last season, McVay fired special-teams coordinator Chase Blackburn after a loss to Seattle. Seattle had a 58-yard punt return in the fourth quarter that fueled its comeback and ultimately led to a Rams loss. That game ultimately decided the NFC West, giving Seattle home-field advantage in the playoffs.

To replace Blackburn, McVay hired Bubba Ventrone from Cleveland to try and fix the issues the Rams have been experiencing. Well, the Bills took the opening kickoff 70 yards down the field, giving Josh Allen a short field to work with. Not only that, but Mevis had a kick blocked, and he missed one earlier in the game. So, it’s safe to say this unit hasn’t fixed itself with a new coach.

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The Rams rank last in the league in field goal percentage and 26th in average kickoff return yards allowed.

How do they fix it? McVay said he’d “evaluate everything” after the game, so you’ll have to imagine the emphasis this Rams team will put on special teams all week.

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Inconsistencies week to week

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Rams Training Camp Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford 9 throws during the Los Angeles Rams Training Camp, Monday, July 27, 2026, at Loyola Marymount University, in Los Angeles, CA. Jon Endow/Image of Los Angeles California United States EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xx JonxEndowx iosphotos416046

It’s hard to play consistent football week to week, but the great teams find a way. The Rams haven’t been able to play complementary football consistently enough this season.

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Against Denver in Week 3, a Stafford pick-six put the team behind late in the game. While the team battled back, the defense couldn’t get a late stop, and the Broncos won 30-26 at home. Los Angeles had a 16-0 lead, but a lack of second-half offensive production cost them the game.

Against Buffalo, special teams was a major issue, but the defense couldn’t stop the run when it mattered most. It’s hard to contain a player like Josh Allen, but giving up 121 rushing yards to the opposing quarterback is downright insane. Allen attempted just 19 passes on the night compared to Stafford’s 54.

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So, when the offense operates at an elite level as it did against Buffalo, the defense falls apart late. When the defense plays at an elite level as it did against Denver, the offense falls apart late. Too much inconsistency for a team that has Super Bowl aspirations.

Injuries have played a part in this team early on. Puka Nacua, Aaron Donald, and Myles Garrett have all missed time, with Garrett currently on injured reserve. But it’s the NFL. Every team deals with injuries, so it can’t be an excuse for a team that practically has to make a deep run this season.

Nacua, Kobie Turner, Byron Young, and Kevin Dotson will all be free agents next offseason. It’ll be hard to bring all those names back with how well they’ve played in Los Angeles.

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Light at the end of the tunnel

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Rams Training Camp Los Angeles Rams defensive end Myles Garrett 95 during the Los Angeles Rams Training Camp, Monday, July 27, 2026, at Loyola Marymount University, in Los Angeles, CA. Jon Endow/Image of Los Angeles California United States EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xx JonxEndowx iosphotos416037

There are positives with the Rams season. The Los Angeles Rams have the fourth-easiest schedule in the NFL after a tough start. They’ll face Arizona, Washington, Las Vegas, and the Chargers within the next five weeks. A good opportunity to get back on track and, hopefully, get Garrett back up to speed.

Looking at the numbers, the Rams rank top 10 in overall EPA per play on offense and defense. So, while each unit has been inconsistent, they’ve been good overall.

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It’s surprising to see a team this talented be 2-3 this season. But in reality, they have coaches like McVay and veteran leadership to turn this boat around. Rams fans shouldn’t panic yet, but if the Rams lose in the next five weeks, it should spark major concern.