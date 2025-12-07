brand-logo
What's the Diet Behind DK Metcalf's Muscles? How Much Does Steelers WR Bench?

By Muskan Lodhi

Dec 7, 2025

Link Copied!
When a player walks onto the field with a strong and toned physique, fans can’t help but wonder what fuels that kind of power. And when it comes to the Pittsburgh Steelers‘ wide receiver DK Metcalf, the curiosity only gets louder. So, what diet does he follow to remain strong and in shape?

Surprisingly, the six-foot-four, 235-pound player’s diet is unconventional. According to BetUS, Metcalf sticks to a low-carb, high-protein diet filled with vegetables. He starts his day with a veggie omelet, bacon, fruit, a protein shake, and coffee to curb cravings. Lunch and dinner stay clean with lean meats and greens. In 2022, the receiver himself admitted that he often eats just one actual meal, plus three bags of candy and a single coffee.

Meanwhile, there’s no official bench press record for Metcalf. But in the 2019 NFL season, he pumped out 27 reps of 225 pounds, setting a record for wide receivers. Even years later, fans still remember that moment as proof of his power.

This is a developing story…Stay tuned.

