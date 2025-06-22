When the Fullback Ruled the Gridiron: The Forgotten Heroes of Old School NFL Offenses

Did you know? Fullbacks now make up just 0.7% of all offensive snaps. There was a time when the fullback used to be the ultimate predator in football, a straight-line bruiser who just shrugged off the defense with a sheer mix of pace and strength. By 2025, the majority of the NFL coaches would prefer to carry a third long snapper than to give one a spot on the roster. The exception to the rule is Kyle Juszczyk of the 49ers.

He blocks like a pulling guard, catches like a slot receiver, and still wonders how much he matters, not ‘if’ he does. The how much part was answered by the Niners when they signed Kyle Juszczyk to a 2-year deal worth $8 million after cutting him. He matters to Kyle Shanahan so much so that he wasn’t ready to lose the band (Kyle, CMC, and Kittle).

That’s something. Especially when everyone is moving the fullback’s role. Take Andy Reid’s words from 2023 when he said, “The tight ends can work into that spot. The fullback has kind of been eased out of the game a little bit.” Alas, the Chiefs did not attempt to replace Michael Burton. They just gave the job to extra tight ends like Noah Gray and Travis Kelce. Why? Because tight ends are capable of playing special teams, blocking, and catching. In contrast to fullbacks, who just maul people.

The golden era of the fullback

They were the offensive identity, not just a lead blocker. Jim Brown (the legend of the position till date). Jim Taylor (part of one of the Great Green Bay backfield under Vince Lombardi). Larry Csonka (part of Don Shula‘s Dolphins in ’72, who went undefeated). Mike Alstott (the Buccaneer who did not fear to take one for the team and give some back). These were the names that defined NFL dominance for decades, and they were all fullbacks.

Long before the position became a roster afterthought, fullbacks weren’t just part of the offense — they were the offense. Brown actually suited up as a fullback, but he is most remembered today as a running back. And now, it’s the last of them carrying their torch forth in Red and Gold: Kyle Juszczyk

Kyle Juszczyk has the weight of the greats on his shoulders

Kyle Juszczyk is the only fullback you’ll hear about these days. The 49ers use him to run the game, pass protection, and even take the deep route once in a while. Kyle Shanahan is a big fan of the man. “When you have a fullback in the game, if you really want to run the ball, you can run the ball regardless of what the defense is doing.”

The Ravens use Patrick Ricard as a battering ram. He plays trench warfare. Over 550 snaps and endless pancake blocks. Baltimore’s strong run game continues to frighten because of him. Myles Jack once played sledge dummy as he tried to halt him in an open area.

C.J. Ham blends old and new. Tight-end deception routes, reliable blocking, and superior receiving grades. He has the highest receiving grade among fullbacks according to PFF in 2021, catching 17 of 18 targets. The Vikings use Ham as a weapon to deceive, run and pass defenses at all three levels.

But here’s the good news: fullbacks may be on the verge of a tiny comeback. Why? Because defenses have been developing over the past ten years to thwart mobile quarterbacks and three-receiver sets. So, Kyle Juszczyk will have to work hard this season, and the next (at least), to revive the same feel around the position like there was once.