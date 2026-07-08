Where Do Cam Ward and Jeffery Simmons Rank Among the Titans’ Last 10 First-Round Picks?

The Tennessee Titans have experienced significant roster turnover over the past decade. From being the No. 1 seed in the AFC to having the first pick, Titans fans have seen it all. Tennessee has landed All-Pro players like Jeffery Simmons in the draft and quality starters like Peter Skoronski. Along with those picks, the franchise has had some costly first-round misses that have slowed the rebuilding process.

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As with the rest of this series, we’re excluding the Titans’ 2026 first-round selections since Carnell Tate and Keldric Faulk haven’t taken the field yet. Here’s a ranking of Tennessee’s last 10 -round draft picks, from best to worst.

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1. Jeffery Simmons, DT, Mississippi State – 2019 NFL Draft

No Titans first-round pick over the past decade has had a greater impact than Jeffery Simmons. Despite recovering from a torn ACL when the Titans took him at 19th overall, Simmons quickly developed into one of the NFL’s best defensive tackles. He has a rare blend of power and explosiveness that makes him a consistent disruptor of NFL offenses.

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Los Angeles Rams at Tennessee Titans Sep 14, 2025 Nashville, Tennessee, USA Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons 98 before the first half at Nissan Stadium. Nashville Nissan Stadium Tennessee USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xStevexRobertsx 20250914_mcd_ra1_63

Through seven seasons, Simmons has more than 40 sacks, over 350 tackles, 60 tackles for loss, and over 80 quarterback hits, earning multiple Pro Bowl selections and All-Pro recognition. He has anchored Tennessee’s defense through all the turmoil and was rewarded this past offseason with a massive contract extension.

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2. Peter Skoronski, OL, Northwestern – 2023 NFL Draft

Peter Skoronski has quickly become one of the Titans’ most dependable offensive linemen. After transitioning from tackle to guard early in his NFL career, the former Northwestern standout developed into one of Tennessee’s most consistent blockers thanks to his strong technique and football IQ.

Imago NASHVILLE, TN – DECEMBER 28: Tennessee Titans guard Peter Skoronski 77 walks out for pregame warmups prior to a game between the Tennessee Titans and New Orleans Saints, December 28, 2025, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee. Photo by Matthew Maxey/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA DEC 28 Saints at Titans EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon251228056

Through his first three seasons, Skoronski has started nearly every game he’s played, providing stability to an offensive line that has seen plenty of changes. Whether it’s in pass protection or the run game, Skoronski is consistent and has made him one of the Titans’ more valuable offensive players. With Tennessee in the middle of a rebuild, Skoronski will be one of the main anchors for years to come.

3. Cam Ward, QB, Miami – 2025 NFL Draft

I really wanted to put Cam Ward at No. 2, but since he’s only been in the league for a year, I settled for No. 3. Titans fans couldn’t have asked for a more encouraging start to Ward’s on-field performance. Taken first overall in the 2025 draft, Ward came to Tennessee with the expectation of becoming the franchise quarterback and quickly showcased the arm talent, creativity, and poise that made him one of college’s top passers.

Imago Dec 21, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans quarterback Cameron Ward (1) throws a pass against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Entering a rebuild situation, Ward showed his ability to make plays both in and out of the pocket while maintaining strong leadership for his team. While the record didn’t show it, Ward looked the part as an NFL quarterback, and with a new coaching staff supporting him, many expect Ward to take a jump during his sophomore season.

4. JC Latham, OT, Alabama – 2024 NFL Draft

JC Latham wasted little time showing why the Titans made him a top-10 selection. The former Alabama lineman stepped into Tennessee’s offensive line and impressed with his size and power.

Imago Dec 28, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans offensive tackle JC Latham (55) in his stance against the New Orleans Saints during the first half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Latham struggled when he entered the league at left tackle, but switching over to the right has made him one of the league’s more promising young offensive tackles. His physical style of play is exactly what new head coach Robert Saleh loves, and Latham is one of Tennessee’s building blocks in its rebuild. He has room to improve in pass pro, but Latham’s ability to open up running lanes is fun to watch.

5. Corey Davis, WR, Western Michigan – 2017 NFL Draft

Ranking Corey Davis here feels silly, but looking at the Titans’ past 10 first-round picks, there weren’t many better options. Injuries slowed down Davis’ start in the NFL, but he slowly developed into one of Tennessee’s more reliable weapons.

Through four seasons with the Titans, Davis caught 207 passes for 2,851 yards and 11 touchdowns, including a 984-yard season in 2020 that helped Tennessee reach the playoffs. He never fully met the expectations that come with being a top-five pick. Davis became a dependable starter in an offense with Derrick Henry and Ryan Tannehill during one of the franchise’s more successful stretches in recent memory.

6. Adoree’ Jackson, CB, USC – 2017 NFL Draft

The Titans took Adoree’ Jackson 18th overall because of his elite athleticism at corner. His speed allowed him to match up against the top receiver while providing value as a return specialist early in his career.

Imago INGLEWOOD, CA – DECEMBER 08: Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Adoree Jackson 8 during the Philadelphia Eagles vs Los Angeles Chargers game on December 08, 2025, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. Photo by Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA DEC 08 Eagles at Chargers EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon20251208007

Over four seasons with Tennessee, Jackson started 41 games, recording 241 tackles, 33 passes defensed, two interceptions, and two forced fumbles. Injuries slowed him in his final years with the organization, but when healthy, Jackson was an important part of a defense that helped Tennessee become a consistent playoff contender.

7. Rashaan Evans, LB, Alabama – 2018 NFL Draft

Rashaan Evans became an immediate contributor for the Titans after arriving from Alabama, bringing his physicality and leadership to the defense. He quickly developed into one of the team’s more dependable linebackers, playing a key role during the Titans’ run to the AFC Championship Game following the 2019 season.

Over four seasons in Tennessee, Evans appeared in 59 games with 50 starts, totaling 317 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, three sacks, one forced fumble, and two interceptions. While he never developed into one of the league’s elite linebackers, his toughness and production made him a valuable starter throughout his rookie contract, before he left in free agency.

8. Caleb Farley, CB, Virginia Tech – 2021 NFL Draft

Caleb Farley entered the 2021 NFL Draft with arguably the highest ceiling of any corner in the class. However, injury concerns caused him to fall to the Titans, who believed the risk was worth taking.

Those concerns followed him into the NFL, and Farley sustained multiple injuries in his career. He struggled to gain consistent playing time whenever he returned to the field. Over four seasons with Tennessee, Farley appeared in just 12 games, having 14 tackles and one pass defended. While the talent was there, injuries prevented him from becoming what the Titans envisioned.

9. Treylon Burks, WR, Arkansas – 2022 NFL Draft

The pressure on Tryelon Burks was great from the moment he got to Tennessee. Taken with the pick involved in the A.J. Brown trade, Burks was expected to replace one of the NFL’s most consistent receivers and immediately become the centerpiece of the Titans’ passing attack.

Imago LANDOVER, MD – NOVEMBER 09: Commanders wide receiver Treylon Burks 13 catches a pass from quarterback Marcus Mariota 8 during the Detroit Lions versus Washington Commanders National Football League game at Northwest Stadium on November 9, 2025 in Landover, MD. Photo by Randy Litzinger/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA NOV 09 Lions at Commanders EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon9662511090168

Injuries and inconsistency prevented him from living up to those expectations. Through his first four seasons, Burks totaled 63 receptions for 829 yards and two touchdowns, struggling to stay healthy and to establish chemistry in an offense that underwent constant quarterback changes. While flashes of his playmaking ability have shown up in the NFL, he hasn’t lived up to his first-round selection.

10. Isaiah Wilson, OT, Georgia -2020 NFL Draft

Few first-round picks in recent NFL history have flamed out as quickly as Isaiah Wilson. After helping Georgia have one of the nation’s best offensive lines, Wilson was taken 29th overall by the Titans with the expectation he’d become the franchise’s long-term right tackle.

Imago INDIANAPOLIS, IN – FEBRUARY 26: Georgia offensive lineman Isaiah Wilson answers questions from the media during the NFL, American Football Herren, USA Scouting Combine on February 26, 2020 at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, IN. Photo by Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire NFL: FEB 26 Scouting Combine Icon20022601145

Instead, his NFL career fell apart immediately. Off-field issues, disciplinary problems, and a lack of commitment limited Wilson to one game in his rookie season. Tennessee traded him to the Miami Dolphins less than a year after drafting him, and he never appeared in another NFL game. The Titans got no production from a first-round investment, making Wilson one of the biggest draft busts in franchise history.