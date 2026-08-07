Where do Kyle Hamilton and Tyler Linderbaum Rank Among the Ravens’ Last 10 First-Round Picks?

The Baltimore Ravens have long been regarded as one of the NFL’s premier drafting organizations, and their first-round selections over the past decade have only reinforced that reputation. From landing two-time MVP Lamar Jackson with the final pick of the first round to building one of the league’s top defenses around stars Kyle Hamilton and Nate Wiggins, Baltimore has consistently found impact players who fit its winning culture. For clarification, Hayden Hurst was taken before Jackson in the 2018 NFL Draft. But to make the list more fun, we’re gonna rank Jackson over Hurst from that draft.

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As with the rest of this series, we’re excluding the Ravens’ 2026 first-round pick, Olaivavega Ioane, since he hasn’t taken the field yet. Here’s a ranking of the Ravens’ last 10 first-round picks from best to worst.

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1. Lamar Jackson, QB, Louisville – 2018 NFL Draft

Imago January 4, 2026, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA: January 4, 2026: Lamar Jackson 8 during the Pittsburgh Steelers vs Baltimore Ravens at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh PA. Brook Ward / Apparent Media Group. Pittsburgh USA – ZUMAa234 20260104_zsa_a234_371 Copyright: xAMGx

A human highlight reel. That’s what and who Jackson is when you watch him play. Selected with the final pick of the first round in the 2018 NFL Draft, Jackson has rewritten the record books while becoming one of the most electrifying quarterbacks the NFL has ever seen.

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In his eight NFL seasons, Jackson has won multiple MVP awards, multiple First-Team All-Pro selections and Pro Bowl honors, while leading the Ravens to consistent playoff appearances and division titles. He’s thrown for over 22,000 passing yards and more than 180 touchdowns, while adding over 6,000 rushing yards to become the most prolific rushing quaterback in NFL history. His combination of elite passing, game-breaking athleticism and sustained success makes him not only the greatest first-round pick of the last decade for Baltimore but one of the best draft selections in NFL history.

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2. Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame – 2022 NFL Draft

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Cincinnati Bengals at Baltimore Ravens Nov 7, 2024 Baltimore, Maryland, USA Baltimore Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton 14 reacts after tips a Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow 9 pass during the first quarter at M&T Bank Stadium. Baltimore M&T Bank Stadium Maryland USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xTommyxGilliganx 241107_twg_gb3_0037

Hamilton has exceeded every expectation since the Ravens selected him 14th overall in the 2022 NFL Draft. His rare versatility allows him to excel at safety, nickel corner, linebacker, and as a blitzer, making him one of the NFL’s most unique defensive weapons.

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Through his first four seasons, Hamilton has earned multiple First-Team All-Pro selections and Pro Bowl honors, establishing himself as arguably the best safety in football. His ability to impact every phase of the game has made him the centerpiece of Baltimore’s defense and one of the NFL’s premier defensive players.

3. Tyler Linderbaum, C, Iowa – 2022 NFL Draft

Imago PITTSBURGH, PA – JANUARY 04: Baltimore Ravens center Tyler Linderbaum 64 looks on during the NFL, American Football Herren, USA football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers on January 4, 2026 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, PA. Photo by Mark Alberti/Icon Sportswire NFL: JAN 04 Ravens at Steelers EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon26010401399

Tyler Linderbaum has quickly become one of the NFL’s premier centers since the Ravens selected him 25th overall in the 2022 NFL Draft. A perfect fit for Baltimore’s physical offensive identity, Linderbaum has excelled as both a run blocker and pass protector.

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Through his four seasons, Linderbaum has earned multiple Pro Bowl selections while establishing himself as one of the league’s elite interior offensive linemen. His contract extension this offseason underscored his elite status. Linderbaum got a three-year, $81 million extension with the Las Vegas Raiders, making him the highest-paid interior offensive lineman in NFL history at $27 million per year (nine million more than the second-highest-paid interior offensive lineman in the league).

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4. Patrick Queen, LB, LSU – 2020 NFL Draft

Imago January 4, 2026, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA: Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker PATRICK QUEEN 6 makes a hit on Baltimore Ravens running back DERRICK HENRY 22 during the NFL, American Football Herren, USA football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Pittsburgh USA – ZUMAg257 20260104_zsp_g257_056 Copyright: xBrentxGudenschwagerx

Patrick Queen developed into one of the NFL’s top linebackers during his four seasons with the Ravens. After a promising rookie season, Queen took a major leap in his final two years in Baltimore, becoming one of the league’s most complete defensive playmakers.

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Across four seasons, Queen totaled 454 tackles, 13.5 sacks, four interceptions, 37 tackles for loss and five forced fumbles, earning Second-Team All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors in 2023. His emergence helped anchor one of the NFL’s best defenses before he departed in free agency.

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5. Zay Flowers, WR, Boston College – 2023 NFL Draft

Imago January 4, 2026, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA: January 4, 2026: Zay Flowers 4 during the Pittsburgh Steelers vs Baltimore Ravens at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh PA. Brook Ward / Apparent Media Group. Pittsburgh USA – ZUMAa234 20260104_zsa_a234_314 Copyright: xAMGx

Zay Flowers wasted little time in becoming one of the NFL’s young and exciting receivers after the Ravens selected him 22nd overall in the 2023 NFL Draft. His quickness, route-running ability, and explosiveness after the catch made him a favorite target of Jackson.

Through his first three seasons, Flowers has established himself as the centerpiece of Baltimore’s receiving corps. He earned a four-year, $140 million contract extension with $108 million guaranteed. In his career, Flowers has 3,128 receiving yards, 14 touchdowns and 237 receptions.

6. Marquise Brown, WR, Oklahoma – 2019 NFL Draft

Imago September 8, 2019, Miami Gardens, FL, USA: Miami Dolphins defensive end Charles Harris (90) chases Baltimore Ravens Marquise Brown (15) as he runs for a first quarter touchdown on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. Baltimore Ravens vs. Miami Dolphins – ZUMAm67_ 20190908_zaf_m67_035 Copyright: xCharlesxTrainorxJrx

The Ravens selected Marquise “Hollywood” Brown to provide Jackson with an explosive vertical threat, and he delivered plenty of big plays during his time in Baltimore. Brown’s speed consistently challenged opposing defenses and helped expand the Ravens’ passing game.

Across three seasons with the Ravens, Brown recorded 195 receptions for 2,361 yards and 21 touchdowns before being traded to Arizona. Although his tenure was short, Brown developed into one of Baltimore’s most productive receivers of the Jackson era.

7. Odafe Oweh, EDGE, Penn State – 2021 NFL Draft

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Houston Texans at Baltimore Ravens Oct 5, 2025 Baltimore, Maryland, USA Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud 7 throws past Baltimore Ravens linebacker Odafe Oweh 99 during the second quarter at M&T Bank Stadium. Baltimore M&T Bank Stadium Maryland USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xRafaelxSuanesx 20251005_tcs_ar4_047

Odafe Oweh was one of the most athletic players in the 2021 NFL Draft, and the Ravens believed they could unlock his potential as a pass rusher. His combination of speed, explosiveness and length made him an ideal fit in Baltimore’s aggressive defensive scheme.

Over five seasons, Oweh has developed into one of the Ravens’ top edge defenders. His ability to pressure quarterbacks while setting the edge against the run has made him a key contributor on one of the NFL’s premier defenses.

8. Rashod Bateman, WR, Minnesota – 2021 NFL Draft

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA 2024: Ravens vs Chiefs SEP 5 September 5, 2024: Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman 7 catches a pass during the second half in front of Kansas City Chiefs safety Bryan Cook 6 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. David Smith/CSM Credit Image: David Smith/Cal Media Kansas City Mo United States of America EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xx ZUMA-20240905_zma_c04_346.jpg DavidxSmithx csmphotothree290504

Rashod Bateman entered the NFL with expectations of becoming Jackson’s top outside receiving threat. Injuries slowed the beginning of his career, but Bateman persevered and developed into a reliable playmaker in Baltimore’s passing attack.

Through his first five seasons, Bateman has emerged as a dependable starting receiver, using his polished route running and strong hands to become one of Jackson’s trusted targets. While he hasn’t reached superstar status, his steady production has made him a valuable piece of the Ravens’ offense.

9. Nate Wiggins, CB, Clemson – 2024 NFL Draft

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA AFC Wild Card Round-Pittsburgh Steelers at Baltimore Ravens Jan 11, 2025 Baltimore, Maryland, USA Baltimore Ravens cornerback Nate Wiggins 2 reacts in the first quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers in an AFC wild card game at M&T Bank Stadium. Baltimore M&T Bank Stadium Maryland USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xTommyxGilliganx 20250111_lbm_gb3_031

The Ravens selected Wiggins with the expectation that his elite speed and fluid athleticism made him an intriguing addition to their secondary. After starring at Clemson, Wiggins entered the NFL as one of the better cover corners in his draft class.

Through his first two seasons, Wiggins has steadily developed into an important contributor in Baltimore’s defense. His ability to mirror receivers in man coverage and create turnovers has given the Ravens another promising young defensive back with Pro Bowl potential.

10. Malaki Starks, S, Georgia – 2025 NFL Draft

Imago October 30, 2025, Miami Gardens, Florida, United States: Baltimore Ravens safety Malaki Starks 24 intercepts a pass intended for Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tahj Washington 84 and runs with the ball in the fourth quarter during an NFL, American Football Herren, USA game on Thursday, October 30, 2025 at the Hard Rock Stadium. The Ravens beat the Dolphins 28-6. Miami Gardens United States – ZUMAh180 20251030_zsp_h180_068 Copyright: xKimxHukarix

It’s only been one season for Malaki Starks, but the Ravens should be excited. He was one of the most polished defensive backs in the 2025 NFL Draft, and he arrived in Baltimore with his elite instincts that stood out at Georgia.

As a rookie, Starks earned meaningful snaps in one of the NFL’s most demanding defensive systems, flashing the range and football IQ. The idea of him and Hamilton leading the Ravens’ secondary for years to come is exciting.