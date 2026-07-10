Where Do Quenton Nelson and Andrew Luck Rank Among the Colts’ Last 10 First-Round Picks?

The Indianapolis Colts have experienced every stage of the NFL cycle over the past decade, from competing for AFC championships to rebuilding around a new generation of talent. Throughout those transitions, the franchise’s first-round draft picks have played a critical role in shaping its identity. While stars like Andrew Luck, Quenton Nelson and Ryan Kelly were hits, other picks have failed to live up to these expectations.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

More recently, Indianapolis has some promising pieces to build around in hopes of getting back into the playoffs with Daniel Jones leading the charge. Here’s a ranking of Indianapolis’ last 10 first-round draft picks, from best to worst.

ADVERTISEMENT

1. Andrew Luck, QB, Stanford – 2012 NFL Draft

Imago December 21, 2014: Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck 12 hands the ball off to Indianapolis Colts running back Trent Richardson 34 during an NFL American Football Herren USA football game between the Indianapolis Colts and the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX Dallas defeated Indianapolis 42-7 to clinch the `NFC East Championship NFL 2014: Colts vs Cowboys DEC 21 – ZUMAcp2_

It feels weird ranking Andrew Luck at No. 1 since this pick happened 14 years ago, but I double-checked, and he is in the range of the last 10 first-round picks. The Colts took Luck with the first overall pick in 2012 to replace Peyton Manning, and Luck immediately lived up to those expectations, leading Indianapolis to the playoffs in each of his first three seasons.

ADVERTISEMENT

During his seven-year career, Luck threw for 23,671 passing yards and 171 touchdowns, earning four Pro Bowl selections and leading the Colts to four playoff appearances, including an AFC Championship Game appearance. Injuries are what led to his retirement at age 29, but Luck is one of the most talented quarterbacks of his era. He’s the clear choice to top this list, despite his shorter career.

ADVERTISEMENT

2. Quenton Nelson, G, Notre Dame – 2018 NFL Draft

Imago October 12, 2025: Indianapolis Colts offensive lineman Quenton Nelson 56 after NFL, American Football Herren, USA game action against the Arizona Cardinals at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. /CSM Indianapolis United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20251012_zma_c04_439 Copyright: xJohnxMersitsx

Few offensive linemen have entered the NFL as dominant as Quenton Nelson. Selected sixth overall in 2018, the former Notre Dame standout immediately established himself as one of football’s premier guards thanks to his elite power.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nelson earned First-Team All-Pro honors in each of his first three seasons, was selected to multiple Pro Bowls, and became the centerpiece of one of the NFL’s best offensive lines. Over his first eight seasons, he started over 100 games and consistently graded among the league’s top interior linemen. His dominance has helped define the Colts’ identity for years, making him one of the best offensive linemen of his generation.

3. Ryan Kelly, C, Alabama – 2016 NFL Draft

Imago CHICAGO, IL – SEPTEMBER 08: Ryan Kelly 78 of the Minnesota Vikings exits the field prior to a game against the Chicago Bears on September 8, 2025 at Solider Field in Chicago, Illinois. Photo by Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA SEP 08 Vikings at Bears EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon250908086

Ryan Kelly has quietly become one of the NFL’s most consistent centers for nearly a decade. Drafted 18th overall out of Alabama, Kelly became the anchor of Indianapolis’ offensive line and one of the team’s most dependable leaders.

ADVERTISEMENT

Over the course of his Colts career, Kelly has started over 120 games, earning four Pro Bowl selections while helping transform Indianapolis into one of the league’s better offensive line units. His durability and leadership have made him one of the most successful centers of his generation and one of the Colts’ best first-round picks this past decade.

ADVERTISEMENT

4. Malik Hooker, S, Ohio State – 2017 NFL Draft

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Dallas Cowboys at Las Vegas Raiders Nov 17, 2025 Paradise, Nevada, USA Dallas Cowboys safety Malik Hooker 28 warms up prior to a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Paradise Allegiant Stadium Nevada USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xStephenxR.xSylvaniex 20251117_rtc_cs1_0010

Malik Hooker made an immediate impact with his elite range and ball skills, having three interceptions despite playing just seven games as a rookie.

ADVERTISEMENT

Injuries repeatedly interrupted what appeared to be a promising career in Indianapolis. Over four seasons with the Colts, Hooker totaled 124 tackles, seven interceptions and 11 passes defensed before leaving in free agency. While durability kept him from reaching his full potential, his talent and playmaking ability have still flashed in Dallas.

ADVERTISEMENT

5. Kwity Paye, EDGE, Michigan – 2021 NFL Draft

Imago Kwity Paye Indianapolis Colts 51, Michael Penix Jr. Atlanta Falcons 9, Indianapolis Colts vs. Atlanta Falcons, American Football, National Football League, Berlin Game 2025, Saison 2025, Spieltag 10, 09.11.2025, Indianapolis Colts vs. Atlanta Falcons, American Football, National Football League, Berlin Game 2025, Saison 2025, Spieltag 10, 09.11.2025 Berlin *** Kwity Paye Indianapolis Colts 51 , Michael Penix Jr Atlanta Falcons 9 , Indianapolis Colts vs Atlanta Falcons, American Football, National Football League, Berlin Game 2025, Season 2025, Matchday 10, 09 11 2025, Indianapolis Colts vs Atlanta Falcons, American Football, National Football League, Berlin Game 2025, Season 2025, Matchday 10, 09 11 2025 Berlin Copyright: xEibnerMichael Penix Jr.-Pressefoto/FlorianxSchustx EP_FSU

Kwity Paye has improved every season since he arrived in Indianapolis. The former Michigan standout entered the NFL with elite athleticism and has developed into a solid NFL defender.

Paye left the Colts this offseason for the Las Vegas Raiders, but through five seasons with the team, he had more than 30 sacks, over 200 tackles, 37 tackles for loss, and 50 quarterback hits. He hasn’t reached All-Pro status yet, but his consistency against both the run and pass puts him in the top half of this list.

6. Laiatu Latu, EDGE, UCLA – 2024 NFL Draft

Imago October 05, 2025: Indianapolis Colts defensive lineman Laiatu Latu 97 during pregame of NFL, American Football Herren, USA game action against the Las Vegas Raiders at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. /CSM Indianapolis United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20251005_zma_c04_188 Copyright: xJohnxMersitsx

After leading the nation in pressures during his final collegiate season, Laiatu Latu entered the NFL as one of the most technically sound pass rushers in his draft class. The Colts selected him to bolster an already talented defensive front, and he’s slowly developed into an important contributor.

Through his first two seasons, Latu has flashed the advanced pass-rush moves and relentless motor that made him a first-round pick. He continues to grow into larger roles and already consistently pressures quarterbacks.

7. Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State – 2025 NFL Draft

Imago JACKSONVILLE, FL – DECEMBER 07: Indianapolis Colts tight end Tyler Warren 84 warms up before the game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Indianapolis Colts on December 7, 2025 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fl. Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA DEC 07 Colts at Jaguars EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon251207523731

Tyler Warren was taken with the 14th overall pick in the 2025 draft and has shown encouraging signs after one season in the NFL. He was drafted to be a staple of Shane Steichen’s offense, and Warren immediately showcased the versatility that made him one of college football’s top tight end prospects.

Whether lining up in-line, in the slot, or as a blocker in the run game, Warren showed reliable hands and a good ability to run routes. His ability to create mismatches over the middle of the field quickly made him an important part of Indianapolis’ offense.

8. Bjoern Werner, EDGE, Florida State – 2013 NFL Draft

Imago Bjoern Werner ehemaliger Spieler der Indianapolis Colts vor dem Spiel, GER, Indianapolis Colts vs. Atlanta Falcons, American Football, National Football League, Berlin Game 2025, Woche 10, Saison 2025, 09.11.2025, GER, Indianapolis Colts vs. Atlanta Falcons, American Football, National Football League, Berlin Game 2025, Woche 10, Saison 2025, 09.11.2025 Berlin *** Bjoern Werner former Indianapolis Colts player before the game, GER, Indianapolis Colts vs Atlanta Falcons, American Football, National Football League, Berlin Game 2025, Week 10, Season 2025, 09 11 2025, GER, Indianapolis Colts vs Atlanta Falcons, American Football, National Football League, Berlin Game 2025, Week 10, Season 2025, 09 11 2025 Berlin Copyright: xEibner-Pressefoto/JennixMaulx EP_JML

Looking to strengthen their pass rush, the Colts took Bjoern Werner with the 24th overall pick after a standout career at Florida State. Werner entered the league with a reputation as one of the draft’s most polished defensive ends and was expected to become a cornerstone of the Colts’ defense.

That never happened. Over three NFL seasons, Werner appeared in 38 games, recording 6.5 sacks, 81 tackles, and 1 forced fumble before the Colts declined his fifth-year option. He never developed into the consistent edge rusher Indianapolis envisioned, making him one of the franchise’s bigger first-round misses.

9. Phillip Dorsett, WR, Miami – 2015 NFL Draft

The Colts surprised many around the NFL when they selected Phillip Dorsett with the 29th overall pick despite already having a talented group of receivers. Indianapolis hoped Dorsett’s elite speed would add another dimension to the offense led by Andrew Luck.

Instead, Dorsett never became more than a complementary target. During two seasons with the Colts, he appeared in 26 games, catching 51 passes for 753 yards and three touchdowns before being traded to the New England Patriots. While he proved to be a solid depth receiver, Dorsett never produced like a first-round selection.

10. Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida – 2023 NFL Draft

Imago October 27, 2024, Houston, Texas, USA: Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson 5 during the first half of an NFL, American Football Herren, USA game between the Houston Texans and the Indianapolis Colts on October 27, 2024 in Houston, Texas USA. The Texans won, 23-20. Houston USA – ZUMAc201 20241027_zap_c201_051 Copyright: xScottxColemanx

The Colts believed they had found their franchise quaterback when they selected Anthony Richardson with the fourth overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Blessed with rare athleticism and one of the strongest arms in football, Richardson entered the league as one of the highest-upside prospects in recent memory.

Unfortunately, inconsistent play has prevented him from becoming the long-term answer under center. Through his first three seasons, Richardson threw for over 2,400 yards with 11 touchdown passes while adding more than 600 rushing yards and 1o rushing touchdowns, but accuracy issues and missed time limited his development. While his physical tools remain, Richardson has yet to deliver on the expectations that come with being a top-five pick.