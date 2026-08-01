Where Do Todd Gurley and Jared Goff Rank Among The Rams’ Last 10 First-Round Picks?

The Los Angeles Rams will have a different list from the rest because they haven’t made any first-round picks over the past decade. Since selecting Jared Goff with the first overall pick in the 2016 draft, Los Angeles has made only two first-round selections. However, despite the “F those picks” mantra, the Rams have managed to find tremendous value throughout the draft.

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As with the rest of this series, we’re excluding the Rams’ 2026 first-round pick, Ty Simpson, since he is yet to take the field. Here’s a ranking of the Rams’ past 10 first-round picks from best to worst.

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1. Aaron Donald, DT, Pittsburgh – 2014 NFL Draft

Imago INGLEWOOD, CA – OCTOBER 16: Los Angeles Rams Defensive Tackle Aaron Donald 99 gets ready for the snap during the NFL, American Football Herren, USA game between the Carolina Panthers and the Los Angeles Rams on October 16, 2022, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire NFL: OCT 16 Panthers at Rams Icon221016022

The lone fact that Aaron Donald could come back to the Rams should haunt the entire NFL. There may not be a better player on any of these lists than Donald. Selected 13th overall in the 2014 NFL Draft, he immediately established himself as the league’s best defensive player and went on to build a Hall of Fame career with the Rams.

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During his legendary run, Donald had 111 sacks, won three NFL Defensive Player of the Year awards, earned 10 Pro Bowl selections, eight First-Team All-Pro honors, and played a vital role in the Rams’ Super Bowl LVI win. By all means, he is one of the greatest defensive players in NFL history.

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Donald’s dominance and consistency make him the clear choice to top this list. Oh, and we can see him line up next to Myles Garrett this season.

2. Todd Gurley, RB, Georgia – 2015 NFL Draft

Imago Bears vs. Rams Chicago Bears outside linebacker Khalil Mack 52 reaches for Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley 30 in the second quarter on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, Calif. John J. Kim/Chicago Tribune/TNS Los Angeles CA USA EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xx 1492606 JohnxJ.xKimx krtphotoslive875583

At his peak, Todd Gurley was one of the most dominant offensive players in football. Selected 10th overall in the 2015 NFL Draft despite recovering from a knee injury, Gurley quickly became the centerpiece of the Rams’ offense and one of the NFL’s premier running backs.

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Across six seasons with the Rams, Gurley rushed for 5,404 yards and 58 touchdowns, adding 218 receptions for 2,090 yards and 12 receiving touchdowns. He won NFL Offensive Player of the Year in 2017, earned three Pro Bowl selections, two First-Team All-Pro honors and helped lead the Rams to Super Bowl LIII.

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Although knee injuries shortened his prime, Gurley’s peak is one of the greatest in franchise history.

3. Robert Quinn, EDGE, North Carolina – 2011 NFL Draft

Imago SPORTS-FBN-BIGGS-COLUMN-TB Chicago Bears outside linebacker Robert Quinn 94 celebrates after sacking New York Giants quarterback Mike Glennon 2, setting the team s single-season sack record in the fourth quarter Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, at Soldier Field in Chicago. Brian Cassella/Chicago Tribune/TNS EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xx 48871661W BrianxCassellax krtphotoslive916279

Robert Quinn developed into one of the NFL’s most feared pass rushers after the Rams selected him 14th overall in the 2011 NFL Draft. His breakout 2013 campaign is still one of the greatest seasons by a defensive end in Rams history.

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During seven seasons with the Rams, Quinn recorded 62.5 sacks, 108 quarterback hits, 21 forced fumbles and 68 tackles for loss while earning three Pro Bowl selections and First-Team All-Pro honors. His 19 sacks in 2013 remain one of the highest single-season totals in franchise history.

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4. Jared Goff, QB, California – 2016 NFL Draft

Imago ATLANTA, GA – FEBRUARY 03: Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff (16) during Super Bowl LIII between the Los Angeles Rams and the New England Patriots on February 3, 2019 at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA. (Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire) NFL American Football Herren USA FEB 03 Super Bowl LIII – Rams v Patriots PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxRUSxSWExNORxDENxONLY Icon190203419

After being taken first overall in the 2016 NFL Draft, Goff helped transform the Rams into one of the NFL’s top teams under Sean McVay. Following a rough rookie season under Jeff Fisher, Goff developed into a two-time Pro Bowler and led the Rams to Super Bowl LIII.

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Across five seasons with the Rams, Goff threw for 18,171 yards, 107 touchdowns and 55 interceptions, with a 42-27 regular-season record as a starter. His tenure ended with a trade to Detroit; Goff helped put the Rams on track to one of the most successful eras in franchise history.

5. Jared Verse, EDGE, Florida State – 2024 NFL Draft

Imago Los Angeles Rams linebacker Jared Verse 8 reacts during the NFL, American Football Herren, USA football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2024, in East Rutherford. /Cal Media East Rutherford United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20241222_zma_c04_603 Copyright: xChristopherxSzagolax

Yes, Jared Verse isn’t on the team anymore. But his two seasons showed the type of player he was becoming. Verse was selected 19th overall in the 2024 NFL Draft and immediately made an impact with his elite strength, which could collapse pockets.

After earning Defensive Rookie of the Year honors, Verse continued his upward trajectory during his second season, becoming a cornerstone among the young Los Angeles defense. He was traded to Cleveland this offseason as part of the Garrett trade that rocked the NFL.

6. Michael Brockers, DT, LSU – 2012 NFL Draft

Imago LOS ANGELES, CA – JANUARY 12: Los Angeles Rams defensive end Michael Brockers (90) before the NFC Divisional Football game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Los Angeles Rams on January 12, 2019 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, CA. (Photo by Jordon Kelly/Icon Sportswire) NFL American Football Herren USA JAN 12 NFC Divisional Round – Cowboys at Rams PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxRUSxSWExNORxDENxONLY Icon190112133

Michael Brockers quietly became one of the Rams’ most dependable defensive players during his nine seasons with the organization. Drafted 14th overall in 2012, Brockers provided stability, toughness, and leadership along the defensive line while helping mentor younger stars.

During his Rams career, Brockers appeared in 138 games, recording 395 total tackles, 28 sacks, 48 tackles for loss, and 62 quarterback hits. Often overshadowed by Donald, Brockers still played a crucial role in one of the NFL’s most dominant defensive fronts and helped the Rams reach Super Bowl LIII.

7. Alec Ogletree, LB, Georgia – 2013 NFL Draft

Alec Ogletree quickly became the leader of the Rams’ defense after being selected 30th overall in the 2013 NFL Draft. His athleticism and instincts helped him become one of the NFL’s more productive linebackers during his time with the franchise.

In five seasons with the Rams, Ogletree logged 503 total tackles, 5.5 sacks, six interceptions, 43 passes defended and 12 forced fumbles while earning Second-Team All-Pro honors in 2016. His leadership and consistency made him a key part of the defense before he was traded to the Giants.

8. Tavon Austin, WR, West Virginia – 2013 NFL Draft

Imago PHILADELPHIA, PA – DECEMBER 22: Dallas Cowboys Wide Receiver Tavon Austin 10 looks on before the game between the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles on December 22, 2019 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA. Photo by Kyle Ross/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA DEC 22 Cowboys at Eagles PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxRUSxSWExNORxDENxONLY Icon19122232

The Rams traded up to select Tavon Austin eighth overall, believing his elite speed and versatility would transform their offense. How could they not? Austin became one of the league’s most dangerous gadget players, contributing as a receiver, runner, and return specialist.

During five seasons with the Rams, Austin totaled 1,689 yards, 1,238 rushing yards, and 21 total touchdowns, while also making an impact on special teams. Although he produced several memorable highlight-reel plays, Austin never developed into a true No. 1 receiver many expected from a top-10 selection.

9. Sam Bradford, QB, Oklahoma – 2010 NFL Draft

Imago October 09, 2017: Chicago, Illinois, U.S. – Vikings Quarterback 8 Sam Bradford throws the ball to 21 Jerick McKinnon during the NFL, American Football Herren, USA Game between the Minnesota Vikings and Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, IL. Photographer: Mike Wulf Copyright: xMikexWulfx

The Rams selected Sam Bradford with the first overall pick in the 2010 NFL Draft, hoping the former Heisman Trophy winner would become the franchise quarterback they had long been searching for. Bradford showed promise immediately, winning NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year after throwing for over 3,500 yards during his debut season.

Injuries derailed his career in St. Louis. Although he flashed franchise-quarterback ability when healthy, multiple ACL injuries prevented him from reaching his full potential before he was traded to Philadelphia in 2015. Across four seasons with the Rams, Bradford threw for 11,065 yards, 59 touchdowns and 38 interceptions while posting an 18-30-1 record as a starter.

10. Greg Robinson, OT, Auburn – 2014 NFL Draft

Imago GLENDALE, AZ – DECEMBER 15: Cleveland Browns offensive tackle Greg Robinson 78 looks on before the NFL, American Football Herren, USA football game between the Cleveland Browns and the Arizona Cardinals on December 15, 2019 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. Photo by Kevin Abele/Icon Sportswire NFL: DEC 15 Browns at Cardinals PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxRUSxSWExNORxDENxONLY Icon191215086

Viewed as one of the more physically gifted offensive tackle prospects in recent memory, Greg Robinson was selected second overall in the 2014 NFL Draft. The Rams expected him to anchor their offensive line for years to come.

Instead, Robinson struggled with consistency throughout his tenure in St. Louis and Los Angeles. He started 42 games over three seasons, but struggled in both pass protection and penalties before being traded to the Lions.

Considering he was the No. 2 overall pick, Robinson is among the Rams’ biggest draft disappointments of the past decade.