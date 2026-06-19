Where Does Luke Kuechly Rank Among the Best NFL Players of His Era?

Luke Kuechly will be getting inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in just a couple of months. The announcement was made during the NFL Honors ceremony earlier this year, and it’s Kuechly’s second year being eligible for Canton.

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Kuechly is the 32nd linebacker being inducted, and he was no doubt one of the greatest of all time. He didn’t have a long career playing for eight seasons, but man, does his resume speak for itself. He has seven Pro Bowl selections, seven All-Pro selections, the defensive rookie of the year and the 2013 defensive player of the year. He had 24 tackles in a single game and finished with 150 combined tackles three times in his career. That’s an elite resume.

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Over the next few weeks, we at EssentiallySports are honoring the 2026 Hall of Fame class, and last week, we paid homage to Drew Brees. This week, it’s time for Luke Kuechly to get the recognition he deserves, and today, we’ll be ranking him against players he competed against throughout his NFL career.

1. Tom Brady

USA Today via Reuters Feb 5, 2017; Houston, TX, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) against the Atlanta Falcons during Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Any list in this era will likely start with Tom Brady. Despite winning three Super Bowls early in his career, Brady was dominant throughout. He won’t win another three titles during Kuechly’s career and was named NFL MVP in 2017.

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Brady’s career was defined by winning and agonizing during the 2010s. The worst record he had during Kuechly’s career was 11-5 in 2018. Brady was also a two-time All-Pro and a seven-time Pro Bowler during that time.

He’s the consensus choice as the greatest quaterback ever, so it makes sense why he’s at the top of this list.

2. Aaron Donald

USA Today via Reuters Dec 27, 2020; Seattle, Washington, USA; Los Angeles Rams defensive end Aaron Donald (99) sacks Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) during the third quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

The fact that Aaron Donald may come out of retirement to join the Los Angeles Rams against them is scary stuff. Why? Because he is in conversations as the best defender to ever play football, given how dominant he was.

During Kuechly’s career, Donald was a six-time Pro Bowler, five-time first-team All-Pro, two-time Defensive Player of the Year, defensive rookie of the year, and had 20.5 sacks in the 2018 season. Pure and utter dominance.

Some recognize him as the most dominant interior defender the NFL has ever seen, and they may be right. Donald is a part of the HOF All-2010s Team for the dominance he had, and no doubt should be No. 2 on this list.

That’s why the potential of Donald and Myles Garrett teaming up next season should strike fear in the hearts of every NFL team in the league.

3. J.J. Watt

You wanna talk about the one other player on this list who is close to Aaron Donald’s type? Well, JJ Watt is that guy, because before the injuries, the dominance he had was terrifying stuff.

Watt won three Defensive Player of the Year Awards, four first-team All-Pro, and five Pro Bowls during Kuechly’s career. The peak he had with the Houston Texans may be one of the greatest peaks we’ve ever seen out of a defensive player in NFL history.

From 2012 to 20115, he produced a stretch that’s video game-like. As a defensive end, he finished second in MVP voting in the 2014 season, abounding in crazy stuff.

4. Aaron Rodgers

Imago January 8, 2023: Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers 12 warms up before a football game against the Detroit Lions in Green Bay, Wisconsin. /Cal Media Green Bay United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20230108_zaf_c04_229 Copyright: xKirstenxSchmittx

Aaron Rodgers has had one of the greatest careers we’ve seen in NFL history, given the longevity he’s shown. He hasn’t been that dominant in recent years, as we all remember, but during Kuechly’s time in the NFL, he was no doubt one of the best players in the league.

Rodgers was a two-time All-Pro, a five-time Pro Bowler and the NFL MVP in the 2014 season. Some give Rodgers the credit of being the most talented thrower of a football we’ve ever seen, and they may be right. The way he can release the ball at awkward arm angles and get it downfield is special.

While it didn’t happen while Keuchly was in the league, Rodgers won two more MVP awards right as Kuechly retired, showing the type of dominance he has throughout his career.

5. Drew Brees

I debated putting Drew Brees higher on this list, but the top 5 feels right for him. He led the NFL in passing yards and touchdowns in the 2010s, but didn’t win any major awards during his career, which has him at No. 5.

During this span, Brees was a seven-time Pro Bowler, a one-time All-Pro and finished second in MVP voting for the 2018 season. He set the all-time passing yards record during this span (Brady eventually broke it), and was one of the more consistent arms we’ve ever seen.

He and Kuechly had great battles throughout their careers, both being in the NFC South.

6. Rob Gronkowski

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Super Bowl LIII: NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS vs LOS ANGELES RAMS FEB 3 February 3, 2019 Atlanta, GA..New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski 87 running away from Los Angeles Rams defensive back Nickell Robey-Coleman 23 during the Super Bowl LIII between New England Patriots vs Los Angeles Rams at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA on February 3, 2019. Photo by Jevone Moore Atlanta GA United States of America EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xx ZUMA-20190203_zaf_c04_210.jpg JevonexMoorex csmphototwo499341

There are so many great players in this era, it’s hard to rank them, but like Watt above, Rob Gronkowski may have the greatest peak we’ve seen from a tight end. Gronkowku was a four-time Pro Bowler, three-time first-team All-Pro and looked unstoppable with Brady throwing him the rock.

He was an amthcuping nightmare for defense, and recoluntized the tight end position while in the league. Gronkowksly also had two Super Bowl wins during Kuechly’s span and was named to the HOF All-2010s team.

7. Von Miller

Imago 07 FEB 2016: Denver Broncos outside linebacker Von Miller (58) chases Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) during Super Bowl 50 between the Denver Broncos and Carolina Panthers at Levi s Stadium in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire) NFL American Football Herren USA FEB 07 Super Bowl 50 – Broncos v Panthers PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxRUSxSWExNORxONLY Icon02071607650

Von Miller is the third pass rusher on this list, and again, it feels low putting him at No. 7. Miller was a seven-time Pro Bowler, six-time All-Pro, Super Bowl champion and Super Bowl MVP during Kuechly’s career.

He was the centerpiece of the Denver Broncos defense that dominated Super Bowl 50 and delivered one of his best performances in the Super Bowl. Miller was one of the decade’s defensive pass rushers, with his elite bend around the edge that so many players try to replicate today.

Along with all the accolades, he was a unanimous NFL All-Decade team selection for the 2010s.

8. Julio Jones

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA 2018: Atlanta vs Redskins NOV 04 November 4, 2018: Atlanta Falcons WR 11 Julio Jones catches a pass during an NFL football game between the Washington Redskins and the Atlanta Falcons at FedEx Field in Landover, MD. Justin Cooper/CSM Landover MD United States of America EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xx ZUMA-20181104_zaf_c04_283.jpg JustinxCooperx csmphototwo456646

This may be controversial, putting Julio Jones ahead of Kuechly, but I go back to the play of Jones absolutely mashing Kuechly in Atlanta. I think that’s enough to put him ahead. When do we see receivers who are 6-foot-3 and 220 pounds and can move as freely as Jones did? Not very often, so he deserves this spot.

Jones was a seven-time Pro Bowler and five-time All-Pro during Kuechly’s career and led the NFL in receiving yards twice. He’s the exact prototype of the NFL’s modern receiver and was practically unstoppable during this era.

9. Luke Kuechly

Kuechly finally lands on this list at the No. 9 spot. He was the 2013 Defensive Player of the Year, a seven-time All-Pro, made the Pro Bowl every year he played besides his rookie year and won Defensive Rookie of the Year.

He’s arguably one of the most complete off-ball linebackers we’ve ever seen, but was no doubt the most dominant of his era. The ability he had to be everywhere on the field and essentially call out opposing team plays was scary stuff.

We may never see a linebacker achieve the dominance Kuechly had during his career, and Carolina Panthers fans will always remember the impact he had.

10. Antonio Brown

USA Today via Reuters Dec 2, 2018; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown (84) gestures at the line of scrimmage against the Los Angeles Chargers during the fourth quarter at Heinz Field. The Chargers won 33-30. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Antonio Brown, man. One of the greatest players I’ve ever had the luxury of watching, so his rounding out this list seems right. He made first-team All-Pro four straight times during Kuechly’s career and was a six-time Pro Bowler.

He led the league in receiving twice and was one of the most productive NFL receivers from 2013 to 2018. There’s a real debate about whether his peak was greater than Jones’, who is a couple of spots ahead, but there’s no question about him making this list.