The stage was set at Northwest Stadium as the Washington Commanders played the Cincinnati Bengals in Monday Night Football. While the odds were against the Commanders, they came out with a surprise 22-20 victory thanks to quarterback Jayden Daniels, who didn’t shy away from questioning Pat McAfee about their predictions before the game.

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“Who else is up there? Can we—can we show the graphic? Can I see? Now, okay, Kelce. McCourty. Swagoo. 41 and 28! What’s up? Yeah, where—where everybody at?” Daniels called out McAfee and the analysts who predicted the Commanders would lose the game. “Where everybody at? They said we were gonna ball out.”

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Before the game, McAfee and other analysts predicted the Commanders would lose against the Bengals on ESPN’s Monday Night Countdown. McAfee predicted a scoreline of 41-28, which surprised Daniels as well, as the game went completely the opposite way.

One commentator, though, who actually predicted the Commanders to win by 28-24, was Scott Van Pelt, who sat with Jayden Daniels during his appearance on the show, telling him that others “weren’t feeling it.”

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Although the game finished in Washington’s favor, the analysts weren’t exactly wrong for predicting the Bengals to come out on top, considering the Bengals were on a five-game win streak with quarterback Joe Burrow throwing a total of 20 touchdowns in those games!

But the last offensive drive of the Commanders, which happened to be the last of the game as well, turned the whole scenario of the game. With just 39 seconds left, after a Bengals field goal put them ahead by a point, Daniels started the drive at Washington’s 28-yard line and threw a 22-yard pass to receiver Antonio Williams.

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He then spiked the ball in the next play to stop the clock, then went for another 42-yard deep pass in the middle to Williams to the Bengals’ eight-yard line. Daniels then quickly spiked the ball again to stop the clock with just five seconds left in the game, giving the Commanders an opportunity from the field goal range.

At last, rookie kicker Drew Stevens had his heroic moment when he scored a 26-yard walk-off field goal, completing the comeback win for the Commanders.

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It surely was a surprising watch for McAfee himself, who earlier wrote, “EVAN WHAT A KICKPHERSON,” when the Bengals kicker Evan McPherson scored a stunning 56-yard field goal to give the Bengals the lead.

Although McAfee predicted the Bengals would win for the night, he didn’t completely ball out the Commanders out of the game, as he wrote, “Jayden Daniels and this Commanders offense has the chance to do something really special tonight,” earlier before the game.

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But predicting the game and doing his show in the studio wasn’t the only thing McAfee was doing on Monday. McAfee, along with the Philadelphia Eagles legend Jason Kelce, has started a segment where they conduct a Monday Night Countdown Super Catch” contest, where a person needs to catch an approximately 50-yard punt, which is shot out of a Jugs machine.

Catcher Brian Call made the catch and won a ticket to the Super Bowl with his travel allowances covered, with McAfee and Kelce also raising $25,000 for NHL legend Alex Ovechkin’s “The GR8 Chase for Victory Over Cancer” campaign.

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While McAfee was doing his job, Daniels, on the other hand, was seen preparing for the game, with Ovechkin lobbing him a ball for his pregame warm-up. After the win, Daniels said that “it was joy for me,” but wanted to let the fans know that the win was more for them.

The Commanders are 4-5-1 in the league and will face the Arizona Cardinals (3-8) next on Sunday night.