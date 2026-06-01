Where the Myles Garrett-Jared Verse Trade Ranks Among the Biggest Defensive Trades in NFL History?

The NFL has seen some blockbuster trades throughout its history. Some have been more lopsided than others, but some have altered history. It’s rare that we see players who are the best at their positions get traded, but it happens from time to time. Whether it’s a contract dispute or a player doesn’t fit their current team’s timeline. History has taught us that no matter how good a player is, they can always be traded.

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The Cleveland Browns proved this yet again by trading the reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year, Myles Garrett, to the Los Angeles Rams for Pro-Bowl edge rusher Jared Verse, a 2027 first-round pick, a 2028 second-round pick, and a 2029 third-round pick.

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This trade alters the entire NFL landscape, as the Rams were a game away from the Super Bowl in the 2025 season. Now they add the best defensive player in the league to try to get over the hump in 2026.

Ironically, this isn’t the first time the Rams have done this. They traded for Denver Broncos edge rusher Von Miller midseason in 2021 and went on to win the Super Bowl that year.

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Trades like this raise the question: where does it rank all-time?

It’s hard to judge how this trade will reflect on the history books, but in terms of the biggest defensive trades, here are the top 5 in NFL history.

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1. Khalil Mack to the Chicago Bears

Imago Khalil Mack introduced after signing six-year, $141 million deal with Bears New Chicago Bears pass rusher Khalil Mack speaks during a press conference, PK, Pressekonferenz Sunday, Sept. 2, 2018 at the PNC Center at Halas Hall in Lake Forest, Ill. The Bears acquired Mack in a trade Saturday for several draft picks, including two first-round picks, and signed him to a six-year, $141 million extension with $90 million guaranteed. Erin Hooley/Chicago Tribune/TNS Lake Forest IL USA EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xx 1239530 ErinxHooleyx krtphotoslive837928

Khalil Mack was in the midst of a contract dispute with the Oakland Raiders at the time, and during the negotiations, the Raiders shopped him. The Chicago Bears ended up calling and giving up two first-round picks, a second-round pick, and a third-round pick for Mack, a second-round pick, and a fifth-round pick.

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Mack immediately got a six-year, $141 million extension with the Bears, making him the highest-paid defender at the time. He won a Defensive Player of the Year award with the Raiders and was the youngest player in NFL history to be traded after winning the award.

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In his first season with the Bears, Mack came second in Defensive Player of the Year voting after having 12.5 sacks.

2. Darrelle Revis to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Aug 5, 2023 Canton, OH, USA New York Jets, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, New England Patriots and Kansas City Chiefs former cornerback Darrelle Revis poses with his mother Diana Askew with his bust during the 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. Canton Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium OH USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xKirbyxLeex 20230805_jla_al2_189

We all know the stories of “Revis Island,” so the idea of Darrelle Revis being traded sounds crazy. The New York Jets made the decision to trade Revis to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the 2013 NFL draft for the 13th overall pick and a fourth-round pick in the following draft.

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Revis signed a six-year, $96 million extension, becoming the highest-paid defensive back in NFL history at the time. Revis was 27 years old at the time and was a four-time Pro Bowler. The Jets weren’t able to sign Revis to a long-term extension, which led to the trade. He started 16 games and had two interceptions with 11 passes defended. He was released the following year due to a coaching change.

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3. Myles Garrett to the Los Angeles Rams

Imago CLEVELAND, OH – DECEMBER 21: Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett 95 takes the field prior to the National Football League game between the Buffalo Bills and Cleveland Browns on December 21, 2025, at Huntington Bank Field in Cleveland, OH. Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA DEC 21 Bills at Browns EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon251221135

If you’re a fan of the NFL, your feed is likely filled with the news of Garrett becoming a Ram. We don’t know how this’ll affect history, but it’s no doubt one of the biggest trades in league history.

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The biggest difference between this trade and the others on this list is that the Rams don’t have to extend Garrett. They get to inherit his contract from the Browns. Another is that this team is clearly ready to win a Super Bowl and has proven it by coming a game away. Others on this list made trades in hopes that the player would help them make a deep run, such as the Bears and the Green Bay Packers.

We know the Rams have the roster and coaching staff to win a Super Bowl. They’ve been in contention for years and won the big game in 2022. Garrett should be an electrifying addition.

4. Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers

Imago November 23, 2025: Green Bay Packers defensive end Micah Parsons 1 walks off the field after the NFL, American Football Herren, USA football game between the Minnesota Vikings and the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. /CSM Green Bay United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20251123_zma_c04_309 Copyright: xDarrenxLeex

We just saw this trade last offseason, but the Packers gave up Kenny Clark and two first-round picks for Micah Parsons. He agreed to a four-year, $188 million extension, which made him the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history.

Parsons didn’t want to leave the Dallas Cowboys, but contract disputes led the Cowboys to move on from him just before the 2025 NFL season. In his four years before the Packers, Parsons won Defensive Rookie of the Year and was a four-time All-Pro.

In his first year with the Packers, Parsons had 12.5 sacks and finished third in Defensive Player of the Year voting. He tore his ACL late in the season with Green Bay and is on track to come back healthy for the 2026 season.

5. Jared Allen to the Minnesota Vikings

In 2006, the Kansas City Chiefs traded Jared Allen to the Minnesota Vikings prior to the 2008 NFL draft. They received the No. 17, 73 and 82 overall picks in the draft, along with a sixth-round pick swap.

In four years in Kansas City, Allen totaled 43 sacks and led the league the year prior with 15.5. He was unhappy with his contract and forced his way out to the Vikings. Allen would sign a six-year, $73 million extension with the Vikings.

In his six years with the Vikings, he had 85.5 sacks and nine forced fumbles. He made an All-Pro team twice and was a three-time Pro Bowler.