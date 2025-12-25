Where to Watch Broncos vs. Chiefs? Streaming, TV schedule & Timings of NFL Christmas Games: Cowboys-Commanders, Lions-Vikings

Nothing pairs better with holiday leftovers than a full day of NFL action. If your preparations are done, make sure your apps are updated. Cause this is the first time, the NFL’s holiday slate is moving almost entirely to streaming platforms like Netflix. Here is everything you need to know about the 2025 Christmas Day schedule, including kick-off timings and where to stream every snap.

NFL Christmas Day 2025: Full Game Schedule

Washington Commanders vs Dallas Cowboys: 12 p.m. CT ( 1 p.m. ET), Thursday

Minnesota Vikings vs Detroit Lions: 3:30 p.m. CT ( 4:30 p.m. ET), Thursday

Kansas City Chiefs vs Denver Broncos: 7: 20 p.m. CT ( 8:15 p.m. ET), Thursday

What teams play on Christmas Day with times & matchups?

This year, we have three games scheduled for Christmas, starting with the Washington Commanders hosting the Dallas Cowboys at Northwest Stadium at 12 in the noon. Later, at 3:30 in the afternoon, the Detroit Lions will take on the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium.

The day will end with the most thrilling game as the Kansas City Chiefs will be hosting the Denver Broncos at 7:20 in the evening.

How to watch/stream NFL Games on Christmas Day?

Now, the most important part: how to watch these games?

All those upset about FRIENDS and Big Bang Theory leaving Netflix, the streaming platform has compensated by streaming two NFL games on Christmas Day. The first two games: Commanders vs Cowboys and Vikings vs Lions will be streamed on Netflix. For Broncos vs Chiefs, you’ll have to switch to Amazon Prime, who have also been streaming this season’s Thursday Night Football games.

Which services are carrying each NFL Christmas game?

So, Netflix is the exclusive home for the first two games of the day. The coverage is expected to start as early as 11 a.m. ET with a pregame show. And guess who’s performing? Kelly Clarkson is scheduled to open the broadcast with a performance, and the half-time show, or rather Holiday Halftime Party, will be covered by Snoop Dogg during the Vikings-Lions game.

If you don’t have a subscription, Netflix offers three plans: Standard with ads at $7.99 a month, Standard at $17.99 a month, and Premium at $24.99 a month.

The last game of the day is being treated as a special edition of Thursday Night Football. This may be the first time the Broncos can secure a win against the Chiefs since 2015. Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit are set to call the game. For this, fans require an Amazon Prime membership or a standalone subscription to Prime Video.

What channel are NFL Games on today? TV & local broadcast details

If you don’t have any subscriptions, don’t worry. The Christmas Day games can be watched on their local TV broadcast, but only if you are residents of Dallas-Fort Worth, Detroit, Washington, D.C., Minneapolis–St. Paul, Denver, and Kansas City. The local broadcasters who will be streaming the games are:

Dallas-Fort Worth: KTVT ( CBS Channel 11)

Washington, D.C.: WUSA (CBS Channel 9)

Detroit: WJBK (Fox Channel 2)

Minneapolis–St. Paul: KARE (NBC Channel 11)

Denver: KMGH (ABC Channel 7)

Kansas City: KSHB (NBC Channel 41)

How to watch the NFL Christmas Day games outside the U.S. or without cable?

Probably for the first time, it’s rather simpler watching the NFL games internationally than watching within the States. Since Netflix and Prime Video are live-streaming the games, they have exclusive global rights to the Christmas Day game. For Australians, there is something special. The Broncos vs Chiefs game will be streamed on the 7Plus platform for absolutely free.

For those without cable, since these games are not broadcast by ESPN or FS1, you don’t need a traditional TV package. Just get the NFL+ App on your phone for the first two games and enjoy the evening game on Prime Video.