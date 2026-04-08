Where the Top 2027 NFL Draft Prospects Would Go If Eligible in 2026: Arch Manning, Dante Moore and More

The 2026 NFL Draft class has been tabbed as one of the weaker draft classes in recent memory. There are still some very good players in it, don’t get me wrong, but it doesn’t have the depth or top-end talent we usually see, especially at premium positions like quarterback and edge rusher.

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The 2027 class, however, is supposed to be one of the better draft classes in recent memory. But you have to remember, people were saying that about 2026 – particularly with the quarterbacks – and look how that turned out.

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Still, it’s hard to deny that the top-end talent in 2027 isn’t much better than in 2026. So to test that theory, we’re going to take a look at some of the top players in next year’s draft and try to get an idea of where they would go if they were in the 2026 draft class.

Dante Moore, QB, Oregon

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Imago November 29, 2025: Oregon Ducks Quarterback Dante Moore 5 throws on the move during the NCAA, College League, USA Football game between the Oregon Ducks and Washington Huskies in Seattle WA. Oregon defeated Washington 26-14. / CSM Seattle United States – ZUMAc04_ 20251129_zma_c04_254 Copyright: xStevexFaberx

Before Dante Moore announced he would be returning to Oregon in 2026, there was a real debate over who the first overall pick in this draft class would be. Many believed it would be Fernando Mendoza, but Moore had a lot of fans in draft circles. I still think Mendoza would’ve gone first overall, but Moore was essentially a lock to end up being the second pick in the draft had he entered it.

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You can speculate on whether or not Moore returned to college to avoid going to the New York Jets, but it’s safe to assume that had he entered the draft, he would be a Jet in a little more than two weeks. Now, he takes the risk of playing poorly and falling out of the top-five. But if he plays well, he could be the No. 1 overall pick next year. It will be interesting to see how it shakes out, but I don’t think he would make it past the second pick if he were in the draft this year.

Verdict: Top-2

Most Likely Landing Spot: New York Jets

Arch Manning, QB, Texas

Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football: Vanderbilt at Texas Nov 1, 2025 Austin, Texas, USA Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning 16 warms up before a game against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Austin Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium Texas USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xScottxWachterx 20251101_jla_wa5_029

Arch Manning didn’t have a great start to the 2025 season, but he actually ended the year playing some really good football. Over his final six games, Manning threw for 1,714 yards (285 per game), 14 touchdowns and two interceptions while rushing for 206 yards (34.3 per game) and five scores. He didn’t do enough to feel comfortable entering the draft this year, but if he can play the entire year like he finished last season, he could be the first overall pick in 2026.

If the 2027 class was included in this year’s crop, I think Manning would be the QB3 behind Fernando Mendoza and Dante Moore. But I don’t think he’s clearly behind Moore. Again, he showed a lot of promise down the stretch, and his name value along could propel him above Moore. Still, I’d say he’d probably go third to Arizona.

Verdict: Top-3

Most Likely Landing Spot: Arizona Cardinals

Jeremiah Smith, WR, Ohio State

Imago December 06, 2025: Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith 4 reacts after making a catch during NCAA, College League, USA football game action between the Indiana Hoosiers and the Ohio State Buckeyes at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. /CSM Indianapolis United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20251206_zma_c04_364 Copyright: xJohnxMersitsx

Carnell Tate was Ohio State’s WR2 last season and could go in the top-10 this year. Can you imagine how high Jeremiah Smith would go if he were in this class? If Smith were in this draft class, he would be the No. 1 player on the board, but with three really good quarterbacks, he’d probably come off the board fourth overall to the Tennessee Titans. I mean, the kid already has 2,558 yards and 27 touchdowns in just two seasons.

The Titans have a rising star in Cam Ward under center, but they need to get him some weapons on the outside. They already added Wan’Dale Robinson, but they need a dominant outside wideout like Smith. If Tennessee had the option to draft Smith this year, but wouldn’t get him until 2027, I still think they’d use the fourth overall pick on him.

Verdict: Top-4

Most Likely Landing Spot: Tennessee Titans

Cam Coleman, WR, Texas

Imago Syndication: The Montgomery Advertiser Auburn Tigers wide receiver Cam Coleman 8 during football practice at Woltosz Football Performance Center in Auburn, Ala., on Thursday, April 10, 2025. Montgomery , EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xJakexCrandall/xAdvertiserx USATSI_25893059

Cam Coleman’s talent has been evident ever since he stepped on the field as a true freshman at Auburn. Through two seasons with the Tigers, Coleman’s been their top target, catching 93 passes for 1,306 yards and 13 touchdowns, but he’s never had great quarterback play. Now, he’s transferring to Texas to pair up with Arch Manning, and expectations are through the roof for the former five-star recruit.

If Coleman were in this draft class, he might be the WR2 behind Jeremiah Smith. I think it would be close between him and Carnell Tate, but I wouldn’t be surprised if someone bet on his upside over Tate’s. In fact, if I were a team picking, I’d probably take him over Tate, and there are a lot of teams in the 7-10 range that could use receiver help.

Verdict: Top-10

Most Likely Landing Spot: New Orleans Saints

Colin Simmons, DE, Texas

Imago October 11, 2025: Texas Longhorns linebacker Colin Simmons 1 awaits the snap of the ball during the Allstate Red River Rivalry game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Texas Longhorns at the Cotton Bowl Stadium in Dallas, Texas. / CSM Dallas United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20251011_zma_c04_606 Copyright: xFreddiexBeckwithx

Colin Simmons was a five-star for a reason. In his first year in college, Simmons played 181 pass rush snaps, and still finished the year with 46 pressures and nine sacks in the SEC. Do you know how insane that is for a freshman? He then followed that up with a 59-pressure, 12-sack sophomore campaign where he finished with one sack in each of his final five games. If he were in this draft class, I still think David Bailey would be the top defensive end, but with Rueben Bain’s arm length concerns, Simmons could beat him out for DE2.

Simmons’ ceiling in this scenario would probably be the Washington Commanders at No. 7, but if he didn’t go there, I don’t think he’d get past New Orleans or Kansas City at No. 8 and No. 9, respectively. I would take him over Bain this year, and if he posts another 12+ sacks next year, he could be a top-five pick.

Verdict: Top-10

Most Likely Landing Spot: Kansas City Chiefs

Jordan Seaton, OT, LSU

Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football: Colorado Spring Game Apr 19, 2025 Boulder, CO, USA Colorado Buffaloes offensive tackle Jordan Seaton 77 during the spring game at Folsom Field. Boulder Folsom Field CO USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xIsaiahxJ.xDowningx 20250419_ijd_bd3_082

Jordan Seaton is viewed as one of the top offensive tackles in the draft next year. He played two seasons at Colorado, where he was an excellent pass blocker, giving up two sacks and seven pressures in 2025. Now, he moves to LSU to help protect Sam Leavitt and test his skills against some of the best edge rushers in college football in the SEC.

There are a lot of teams that need offensive tackle help, and Seaton would arguably be the No. 1 tackle in this class. He could go as high as No. 6 to the Cleveland Browns, but I could also see him going to the Miami Dolphins at No. 11 or even the Dallas Cowboys at No. 12. It would be a fight between Seaton and Francis Mauigoa for the top OT spot.

Verdict: Top-12

Most Likely Landing Spot: Miami Dolphins

Julian Sayin, QB, Ohio State

Imago December 6, 2025: Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Julian Sayin 10 warming up after halftime of the NCAA, College League, USA Big Ten Championship football game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Indiana Hoosiers at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. /CSM. Indianapolis United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20251206_zma_c04_564 Copyright: xDarrenxLeex

Julian Sayin was a Heisman finalist in his first season as a starter while completing 77 percent of his throws for 3,610 yards and 32 touchdowns with eight interceptions. That’s pretty damn impressive. He’s not the biggest guy in the world, isn’t very mobile and doesn’t have the biggest arm, but he’s smart and accurate with the football.

If Sayin was in this combined draft class, I think he’d be the consensus QB4. He’s not as good as Mendoza, Moore and Manning, but he’s clearly better than the Trinidad Chambliss and Ty Simpson crowd. He could maybe go to Cleveland at No. 6, but Miami at No. 11 or Los Angeles at No. 13 seem much more plausible.

Verdict: Top-15

Most Likely Landing Spot: Miami Dolphins

Dylan Stewart, DE, South Carolina

Imago August 31, 2025: Virginia Tech Hokies quarterback Kyron Drones 1 gets away from South Carolina Gamecocks linebacker Dylan Stewart 6 during the first half of the 2025 Aflac Kickoff Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA. /CSM Atlanta United States – ZUMAc04_ 20250831_zma_c04_085 Copyright: xScottxKinserx

Dylan Stewart has a ton of potential. He’s one of the most disruptive pass rushers in the SEC, but he had a pretty disappointing sophomore season. In 2024, he was great, logging 51 pressures and 6.5 sacks, but those numbers dropped to 37 pressures and 4.5 sacks in his sophomore year. Granted, his team wasn’t very good, but he still fell off.

Regardless, his potential is through the roof. He’s 6-foot-5, 245 pounds and is a tremendous athlete. If South Carolina is improved this year, he should be much better than he was in 2025 and should be a first round pick next April. If he were in this draft class, I think he’d be in the same tier as Akheem Mesidor, but given his age, he’d probably come off the board first. No. 15 to Tampa Bay would probably be his ceiling, but it’s hard to see him getting past Dallas at No. 20.

Verdict: Top-20

Most Likely Landing Spot: Dallas Cowboys

Leonard Moore, CB, Notre Dame

Imago November 22, 2025: Notre Dame defensive back Leonard Moore 15 during NCAA, College League, USA football game action between the Syracuse Orange and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Indiana. /CSM South Bend United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20251122_zma_c04_198 Copyright: xJohnxMersitsx

Leonard Moore has been everything the Notre Dame Fighting Irish could have wanted and more. In his first two seasons with the Irish, Moore has played 801 coverage snaps and has given up a 50 percent completion rate, 494 yards and five touchdowns while picking off seven passes and breaking up 14 more on 104 targets. He’s being targeted once every eight coverage snaps, and he’s held his own.

Moore wouldn’t be ahead of Mansoor Delane or Jermod McCoy, but there would be a case to be made for him being above Avieon Terrell in this draft class. Depending on how the board fell, he could go as early as No. 12 to Dallas or, ironically, as late as No. 20 to Dallas. There are a few teams in between, such as Tampa Bay, Detroit, Minnesota and Carolina, who could also use CB help.

Verdict: Top-20

Most Likely Landing Spot: Minnesota Vikings

Trinidad Chambliss, QB, Ole Miss

Imago January 01, 2026: Mississippi quarterback Trinidad Chambliss 6 listens for the play call during NCAA, College League, USA football game action between the Ole Miss Rebels and the Georgia Bulldogs at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana. /CSM New Orleans United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20260101_zma_c04_446 Copyright: xJohnxMersitsx

Trinidad Chambliss went from a DII quarterback to one of the hottest names in college football in one season. In 2025, he was spectacular, throwing for 3,937 yards, 22 touchdowns and three picks with 527 rushing yards and eight rushing touchdowns. He led Ole Miss to the Semifinals and was set to hit the draft, but after a legal battle with the NCAA, he’s returning to Ole Miss in 2026.

If Chambliss was in this draft class, I think he and Ty Simpson would be fighting for that QB5 spot. They’d both be borderline first rounders, but I think Chambliss would probably end up going on day one. Teams love to get fifth-year options on quarterbacks, and there are teams like Pittsburgh and Cleveland picking in the 20s and plenty of teams picking early on day two that could move back into the first round for someone like Chambliss.

Verdict: First Round

Most Likely Landing Spot: Pittsburgh Steelers