“Where’s the Rest of It”: NFL Under Fire as Alarming Concerns Raised Over Failing Fans With Sunday Ticket

For NFL fans, paying for Sunday Ticket is supposed to mean having the freedom to watch the games they want and when they want. But what happens when a subscription designed to give access to out-of-market games leaves viewers looking for the rest of a matchup?

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That question has been raised by Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio, who has criticized the league’s handling of overlapping NFL broadcasts and the resulting frustration for Sunday Ticket subscribers.

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On the PFT Live with Mike Florio podcast, Florio said, “This whole ‘bonus coverage’ thing keeps people from seeing all of the key game in the late afternoon window. It specifically keeps people who bought Sunday Ticket — this is what’s amazing to me, because I’ve got Sunday Ticket.”

“I’ve got Sunday Ticket primarily so I can go to the DVR on YouTube TV and watch all the games whenever I want throughout the course of the week. So, alright, 49ers-Seahawks, let’s go. ‘Wait, where’s the rest of it? It’s 4:47 left in the first quarter. Where’s the game?’”

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Florio argued that the league’s practice of switching to “bonus coverage” during the late-afternoon broadcast window can prevent viewers from watching the complete game they originally selected. For fans who depend on recorded broadcasts to catch up on games throughout the week, the issue becomes very frustrating.

“I was so p—-d yesterday!!! Thank you for bringing this up. Absolutely idiotic,” a fan commented on the clip of the podcast on X.

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“It’s the worst thing in sports! Thank you for shining some light on this. NOBODY GIVES A F–K ABOUT NYG AND WASHINGTON,” wrote another.

The controversy erupted during Sunday’s matchup between the San Francisco 49ers and the Seattle Seahawks. The Washington Commanders and New York Giants game ran long, which forced FOX in certain markets to continue showing the earlier game instead of switching to the scheduled late-afternoon games.

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As a result, subscribers could not watch the opening part of the 49ers-Seahawks game, even if they had bought a Sunday Ticket. The broadcast was only available on the affected local Fox stations with 4:47 remaining in the first quarter.

Florio described the situation as difficult to justify, especially when subscribers were paying hundreds of dollars for access to out-of-market games.

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“This is 2026, the last I checked. We’ve got artificial, we’ve got super intelligence. There has to be a way to lift the blackout,” Florio added.

Florio warned that the issue could create further legal headaches for the league. Sunday Ticket has already faced scrutiny over its pricing structure and the requirement that customers buy the package to access the full range of out-of-market games.

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The complaint raises a straightforward question: Should fans pay premium prices for service that can still prevent them from watching portions of games they want to see?

The current arrangement creates an awkward gap. Because a game is designated for a subscriber’s local broadcast market, Sunday Ticket may block it even when the local channel is still showing an earlier matchup. That leaves viewers without an alternative during the overlap.

But from the other side, local viewers watching the Giants and Commanders game had reason to expect it to be on the air, especially as it continued beyond regulation. Cutting to another matchup would have frustrated those fans.

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“Best Florio take ever, I had to suffer through commanders and giants bumble their way to a tie,” a fan wrote.

“This is absolute truth. What a joke you pay for the NFL ticket and then you don’t get to watch your team. You have to watch two teams that you could care less about. And then it ends in a tie unbelievable,” added another.

According to Florio, the solution is straightforward: temporarily lift the blackout until the scheduled game is available on the local channel.

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Until the NFL and YouTube address that gap, Sunday Ticket risks disappointing the very fans most willing to pay to follow their teams. And as Florio’s criticism makes clear, the question is right: If subscribers have paid to watch the game, why are they still missing the action?