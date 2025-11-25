Which NFL Teams are Interested in Bill Belichick? Analyzing Two Franchises Who Could Make a Move For UNC Head Coach

The New England Patriots‘ former coach, Bill Belichick, might have distanced himself from the NFL, but the teams are still in the hunt to get him in. Amid his journey with the North Carolina Tar Heels (college football team), the head coach is in high demand from several teams at the moment. Here are all the details on the HC’s predicted path after almost a year of staying apart from the league.

Senior NFL insider Josina Anderson recently revealed unheard information about Bill Belichick’s heavy demand. While the Arizona Cardinals have been on the line for a long time now, the New York Giants’ demand added more to the story. Responding to the call from the Giants, the 73-year-old shared a verdict on Instagram. As per the latest confession, it seems like the HC has no plans of ditching his current role.

“I have great respect and genuinely care for the New York Giants organization and both the Mara and Tisch families. The New York Giants played an important role in my life and in my coaching journey,” Belichick wrote on IG. “Despite circulating rumors, I have not and will not pursue any NFL head coaching vacancies.”

The 73-year-old further added how he is currently enjoying his time with the UNC football program and therefore has no plans to switch roles.

“Since arriving in Chapel Hill, my commitment to the UNC Football program has not waivered. We have tremendous support from the university, our alumni, and the entire Carolina community. My focus remains solely on continuing to improve this team, develop our players, and build a program that makes Tar Heel fans proud,” he added.

The New York Giants expressed a desire to bring in Belichick amid the ongoing troubles with their coaching staff. While their former HC Brian Daboll was recently fired due to a lack of expected results, Mike Kafka operates as the interim coach. Therefore, finding a reliable HC becomes a need of the hour for the Giants.

Bill Belichick has had a long NFL coaching career. He worked as an assistant coach for teams like the Baltimore Colts and Detroit Lions, then became defensive coordinator of the New York Giants (1985-90), helping them win two Super Bowls. He later became the head coach of the Cleveland Browns from 1991-95, and head coach of the New England Patriots from 2000-2023 (leading them to six Super Bowl titles). He left the NFL after the 2023 season, ending his long run with the Patriots, as both he and the team decided it was time to move on.

Bill Belichick opens up on his goals amid the ongoing CFB journey

Bill Belichick’s new chapter in college football is based on his role as the head coach at the North Carolina Tar Heels. After a long career in the NFL, he took this job in late 2024 and officially started mentoring the team in the 2025 season. Despite the adjustment being challenging (the Tar Heels have had a rocky start as Belichick adapts to recruiting, the transfer-portal surge), the renowned HC didn’t back down from listing his goals.

“I try to be as honest as I can about our program,” Belichick said, as reported by ESPN. “We want student-athletes to come here who want to work hard every single day and strive to be their best to help the team be successful, so I would not do anything differently than we have in the past.”

Having denied the rumors surrounding his return to the NFL, Belichick seems determined to continue his journey with CFB. While several theories suggest he wanted to be a GM instead of continuing as a head coach, the 73-year-old’s latest verdict was enough of an answer for all of it.