Which NFL Teams Should Panic? 4 Fanbases Facing Trouble After Week 4

We’re just about four weeks into the NFL season, with Monday Night Football still to come, but this is when we get a good sense of how the teams are doing. Throughout the next 2-3 weeks, we’ll know who the contenders are and which teams are looking ahead to next season. So, is it time to panic yet?

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Every team’s fanbase comes into the season with expectations. It doesn’t always work out that way, and teams don’t always live up to those expectations. Those results can spark panic and frustration in some fanbases. So, for these four teams below, is it time to panic? We’ll discuss that right here in this article.

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Houston Texans (0-4)

Imago HOUSTON, TX – AUGUST 20: Running back Mike Washington Jr. 30 of the Las Vegas Raiders on the field during the NFL, American Football Herren, USA preseason game between the Houston Texans and the Las Vegas Raiders on August 20, 2026, at Reliant Stadium in Houston, TX. Photo by David Buono/Icon Sportswire NFL: AUG 20 Raiders at Texans EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon260820113

What a shocking start for the Houston Texans. Four losses to open up the schedule, but it does lighten up over the next five weeks. The surprising thing about this Texans team is that the offense hasn’t lost them games. They’ve actually been keeping them in it.

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It’s hard to look at one drive out of the entire game, but in reality, this Texans defense has given up three game-winning scores this season. The offense has put up 30 points twice this season. The only two games the Houston offense didn’t put up 30 were when wide receiver Nico Collins was out.

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Houston quarterback CJ Stroud has thrown for 1,141 yards, which is the fifth most in the league, and has no interceptions. He’s been aggressive with the ball, having an average depth of target of 9.83, and 16.6 percent of his passes have been deep. Stroud isn’t just checking the ball down; he’s trying to make big plays with this offense. He’s doing all of this without a run game (again).

The Texans offense faces a light box at the ninth-highest rate in the NFL (48.8 percent), so you’d expect they can run the ball? Well, they can’t, with a rushing success rate of 34.4 percent and 316 rushing yards on the season. Not only that, but the running backs aren’t creating explosive plays. Houston averages 2.33 yards after contact, which ranks 29th in the league. The one thing this offense can’t be is one-dimensional, and that’s exactly what it has been throughout four weeks.

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Defensively, this isn’t a Will Anderson Jr. problem. He’s been lights out for the Texans. It’s a secondary problem. Houston is allowing 0.09 EPA/Pass and has given up over 1,100 yards through the air in four games. The thing is, the front is getting pressure; Houston ranks top 11 in sacks and pressure percentage. Quarterbacks are finding holes in the back end and attacking them effectively.

So, should Houston fans panic? Yes, this season could go from Super Bowl aspirations to the No. 1 overall pick in April.

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Tampa Bay Buccaneers (0-4)

Imago January 5, 2025, Tampa, Florida, USA: Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield 6 celebrates, after the Bucs defeat the New Orleans Saints, 27-19, during the end of the game at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025. Tampa USA – ZUMAs70_ 0791733282st Copyright: xJeffereexWoox

Injuries have played a part in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers ‘ season, with quarterback Baker Mayfield missing Week 4 due to injury. The defense hasn’t been the root of the problem, keeping them in games early in the season. It struggled against Cleveland in Week 2, but otherwise the unit has impressed. Tampa Bay’s defense ranks top 12 in EPA/Play, EPA/Rush, and EPA/Pass. So, naturally, the eyes go to the offense.

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Undrafted rookie quarterback Jalon Daniels didn’t have the best day against Green Bay, throwing two interceptions, one of which sealed the game for the Packers. It was a tall task for Daniels to impress in his first-ever start, so looking at the offensive stats, we’ll focus on Weeks 1-3, where Mayfield was healthy.

The Buccaneers struggled to run the ball, totaling 283 yards through Week 3. Without a run game, it’s been hard to find consistency within the offense. Tampa Bay’s pass success rate through three weeks was 35.7 percent, ranking 31st in the NFL. Teams like the Chargers, Dolphins, and Falcons (with Jack Strand and Cooper Rush) were finding more success in the pass game than Tampa Bay.

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No doubt Buccaneers fans should panic and kiss the postseason goodbye. Tampa Bay still has games against Dallas, Chicago, Baltimore, and the Rams this season, so things can get real ugly. To make things worse for Buccaneers fans, they just gave Mayfield a contract worth $55 million, and he hasn’t played up to that expense.

Detroit Lions (2-2)

Imago DETROIT, MI – SEPTEMBER 28: Detroit Lions Defensive Coordinator Kelvin Sheppard during the game between Cleveland Browns and Detroit Lions on September 28, 2025 at Ford Field in Detroit, MI /CSM Detroit United States – ZUMAc04_ 20250928_zma_c04_370 Copyright: xAllanxDranbergx

Do not scroll on Detroit Lions Twitter right now, because the fanbase is losing their minds. Defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard hasn’t had much to work with in the secondary due to injuries, but it doesn’t matter to fans. Detroit’s passing defense ranks 29th in the league when looking at EPA/Pass. The starting two corners are Ennis Rakestraw Jr. and D.J. Reed. The secondary as a whole had one pass breakup against the Panthers, which isn’t what you want to see.

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When you watch this Lions team on the defensive end, the quality of play from players like Jack Campbell just hasn’t been up to standard. Defensive tackle Alim McNeill had his best game of the season last night, and star edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson is doing everything he can to make an impact. It’s just not enough. The only hope is that this unit gets Brian Branch back at some point this season, but it’s unclear whether Kerby Joseph will play at all this year.

The Lions can’t rely on those two to fix their problems; it’s time for Sheppard to get creative with the scheme and stop calling man coverage. The personnel he ran can’t execute it at a high level, so the defensive staff needs to get innovative.

Detroit’s schedule isn’t the toughest in the league by any means, so fans should stay calm for right now.

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Pittsburgh Steelers (2-2)

Imago September 13, 2026, Pittsburgh, Pa, USA: September 13, 2026: Aaron Rodgers 8 during the Pittsburgh Steelers vs Atlanta Falcons at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh PA. Pittsburgh USA – ZUMAa234 20260913_zsa_a234_220 Copyright: xAMGx

Division rivals are always tough to play, but for the Pittsburgh Steelers, it stings when you lose to Cleveland. It’s even worse when you lose to Cleveland on national television. Pittsburgh’s defense is the team’s strong suit, but injuries have started to hurt the secondary. Without DeShon Elliott, and with an injury to Jamel Dean in the middle of the game, rookies Daylen Everette and Robert Spears-Jennings had to step in.

Both showed clear mental lapses, with blown coverages leading to explosive plays by Cleveland’s offense. Pittsburgh fans have to imagine each will get better with more playing time, but losses to Cleveland easily hurt team morale.

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On offense, it’s clear Aaron Rodgers has lost mobility. Rodgers has taken 13 sacks this season (tied for most in the league) and has a pressure-to-sack rate of 18.6 percent. He hasn’t shown the ability to extend plays like he usually does, and it’s not surprising; it just limits this offense.

Pittsburgh has some tough matches on the schedule, but injuries and Rodgers’ age are two concerning factors. Steelers fans should be in panic mode right now, especially with two games against Baltimore on the schedule, plus Philadelphia and Denver.