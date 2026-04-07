Which NFL Teams Should Trade for the Giants’ Dexter Lawrence II

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New York Giants defensive tacklerequested a trade Tuesday morning and will not participate in the team’s offseason workouts. It’s been two offseasons of the two sides trying to come together to negotiate a contract, and now Lawrence has had enough.

​He has two years remaining on his deal and will make $20 million this next season.

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It was reported yesterday that Lawrence’s price starts around a late first-round or early second-round pick. Will the Giants get that sort of return? Time will tell, but looking at who picks in those areas, we can analyze roster needs and determine which teams should be calling New York about a potential trade.

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Lawrence may have had a down year in 2025, but since 2022, he’s pressured the quarterback 205 times, which is absurd for a defensive tackle, which is why teams should and will be calling over the next couple of weeks.​

1. Houston Texans​

Everyone sees the Texans and assumes they have to pick an offensive line here, but the team did a good job in filling that need by signing right tackle

and guardin free agency. The team can still address the offensive line, but likely later in the draft, as the interior offensive line has some good depth in this class.

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The rich get richer, and that’s exactly what would happen if the Texans acquired Lawrence. This is a Texans defense that ranked first in EPA/Play (- 0.18) and yards per game, allowing only 277.2 in the regular season.

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Houston has picks 28 and 38 in this year’s draft and can offer either if needed. The defensive line would consist of Lawrence,

2. Cincinnati Bengals​

.,and. Yeah, that doesn’t sound fun.

The Bengals wouldn’t give up the 10th overall pick in a trade for Lawrence, but they do have the 40th pick in this draft. We all know the clear needs Cincinnati has on the defensive side, and assuming they go defense with the 10th overall pick, adding Lawrence can change how this defense looks in 2026.

Imago SANTA CLARA, CA – FEBRUARY 08: QB Drake Maye 10 of the New England Patriots attempts to evade a tackle by LB Boye Mafe 53 of the Seattle Seahawks during the Seattle Seahawks versus the New England Patriots Super Bowl LX game on February 8, 2026, at Levi s Stadium in Santa Clara, CA. Photo by Matthew Huang/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA FEB 08 Super Bowl LX Seahawks vs Patriots EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon260208096

Cincinnati has already added edge rusher

3. Philadelphia Eagles​

, defensive tackleand free safetyin this free agency period. They’ve addressed it heavily by adding Lawrence and a player like. or. This defense certainly won’t rank 29th in EPA/Play in 2026.

How likely is it that the Giants will lose another star to a division rival? This time would be via trade, but it’s unlikely; the fit would be tremendous with Lawrence in Philadelphia. There’s already been talk about the Eagles wanting to trade defensive tackle

, and if the Giants could get the 23rd pick, it’d give them versatility with the fifth overall pick.

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This typically isn’t a move general manager Howie Roseman would make, giving up a first-rounder for a player like Lawrence, but the fit is there. Pass rusher is more of a pressing need for this Eagles team, but the juice Lawrence has as a pass rusher is real, and he could help in that regard.

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If this were to happen, you’d have to expect the Eagles to get a good return for Carter.

4. Buffalo Bills​

When the news first broke, my immediate thought went to the Giants, but looking at their roster, it’s hard. They have tackles in Ed Oliver and Deone Walker – edge rusher is more of a pressing need. Still, a player like Lawrence would truly help this team’s run defense and overall pass rush.

Imago EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ – DECEMBER 07: Bradley Chubb 2 of the Miami Dolphins during the game against the New York Jets on December 7, 2025 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA DEC 07 Dolphins at Jets EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon25120721289

The reality is, Walker showed flashes last season, but Lawrence is miles ahead of him in terms of being a dominant defensive tackle. Oliver isn’t a true nose tackle, but Lawrence is. The two would be a wrecking crew on the inside, and players like edge

5. Kansas City Chiefs​

and free-agent acquisitioncould get more one-on-one opportunities on the outside.

If the Chiefs could pull off this trade without giving up the 9th or 29th overall pick, the NFL world would riot. It’s no secret the Chiefs need defensive line help, and the signing of

is more of a run defense addition. Lawrence andhave the versatility to line up along the defensive line, and on obvious pass-rush downs, the two could cause havoc.

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Kansas City has the two first-round picks but also the 40th pick in the draft, which the team could offer in a trade with the Giants.

6. Chicago Bears​

Bears fans would be screaming off rooftops if the team were to acquire Lawrence. He’s the type of player this team just needs after last season. The team ranked 27th in rush yards allowed per game with 134.5, and adding Lawrence just raises the team’s run defense floor.

Imago 2026 NFL, American Football Herren, USA Combine – Media Availability of Teams General Manager and Head Coach Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles takes a question during the 2026 NFL Combine Media Availability at Indiana Convention Center on Feb 24 in Indianapolis, IN. Max Siker / Image of Indianapolis Indiana United States EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xImagexofxSportx MaxxSikerx iosphotos396730

The team made some depth additions to the line in

and, but nothing that fully eliminates the need. The 25th pick would likely be the one involved in this trade, but Chicago also has an extra second-round pick thanks to thetrade to Buffalo.

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General manager

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could try to package the 57th and 60th picks in a potential trade.