Which 2023 First-Round Picks Have Already Outplayed Their Draft Slot

The 2023 NFL Draft class was top-heavy with quarterbacks, defensive stars and elite talent across the board. Years later, that class is starting to separate itself into tiers.

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While every first-round pick carries expectations, some players have already surpassed them and not just become solid starts, but true difference-makers who look like they should’ve gone higher on draft night.

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From defensive game wreckers to offensive engines, several 2023 first-round picks have already started to reshape franchises and change how their teams are built.

Will Anderson Jr, No. 3 Overall

Imago Jan 12, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Houston Texans defensive end Will Anderson Jr. (51) leaves the field following an AFC Wild Card Round win against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

Yes, Will Anderson Jr. was taken third overall by the Houston Texans, but he’s already proving he should’ve been the first overall pick. Anderson finished second in Defensive Player of the Year voting last season and finished first-team All-Pro.

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Anderson had an immediate impact as a rookie and is the face of the Texans’ defense, which has given nightmares to NFL offenses. The Texans rewarded Anderosn for his play, giving him a three-year, $150 million contract, making him the highest-paid non-quarterback and the highest-paid defensive player in NFL history.

Even though he was drafted early, Anderson quickly moved into “face of the defense” territory, which is why he’s already outplayed being the No. 3 pick in the 2023 draft.

Bijan Robinson, No. 8 Overall

Imago ATLANTA, GA – JANUARY 04: Atlanta running back Bijan Robinson 7 runs the ball during the NFL, American Football Herren, USA game between the New Orleans Saints and the Atlanta Falcons on January 4th, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA. Photo by Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire NFL: JAN 04 Saints at Falcons EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon260104102

The running back debate inside the top 10 is always an interesting one throughout the draft process, but when a back is as dominant as Bijan Robinson has been, it seems worth it. Robinson was taken eighth overall by the Atlanta Falcons and has arguably exceeded expectations so far.

Robinson is an explosive dual-threat type of back who can operate well in a zone scheme or make catches out of the backfield. He’s been the centerpiece of the Falcons’ offense and should be. He was one of the most complete running back prospects we’ve seen in years. The positional value deaber shouldn’t have mattered here; he’s simply too good to be labeled anything other than a franchise weapon.

He has changed how he describes preparing for the Falcons every week and has still succeeded without fail.

Jalen Carter, No. 9 Overall

Imago Oct 26, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter (98) reacts in the third quarter against the New York Giants at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Jalen Carter was viewed as a top-five talent in the 2023 draft, but fell due to character issues. At the time, nine felt low for Carter, and it certainly has proven to be true early on in his career. Carter has 13.5 sacks and 42 tackles for loss in three seasons with the Eagles. He’s a two-time Pro Bowler and made second-team All-Pro in 2024.

Carter looks like one of the more dominant interior defenders in the league and has a knack for collapsing pockets from the inside. Carter doesn’t just look like a Pro Bowl-level player; he looks like a foundational defensive piece. His ability to wreck games from the interior makes him more impactful than some edge rushers in the league. While the Philadelphia Eagles are concerned about extending him for the long term due to off-field issues, there’s no doubt that Carter shouldn’t have been the ninth pick when looking at what he can do on the field.

Jahmyr Gibbs, No. 12 Overall

Imago INGLEWOOD, CA – DECEMBER 14: Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs 0 rushes in the fourth quarter of an NFL, American Football Herren, USA football game between the Detroit Lions and Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium, December 14, 2025, in Inglewood, California. Photo by Tony Ding/Icon Sportswire NFL: DEC 14 Lions at Rams EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon46520251214059

I’ll never forget the pure shock I had when the Detroit Lions took Jahmyr Gibbs with the 12th overall pick, but it’s worked out tremendously. Gibbs’ usage and production have already elevated him to elite offensive-weapon territory.

He’s an explosive threat out of the backfield and is a perfect fit for what the Lions want to do on the offensive end. Gibbs is a three-time Pro Bowler and has had over 1,200 yards from scrimmage every year he’s been in the league. In the past two years, he’s bombed for 38 touchdowns himself, which just sounds silly.

Gibbs is a mismatch weapon for the Lions and forces teams into more nickel-heavy looks, which opens up the rest of Detroit’s offense. 12 overall sounds like a steal for what Gibbs has become.

Christian Gonzalez, No. 17 Overall

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Christian Gonzalez fell in the 2023 draft, and it looks even crazier by the day. Gonzalez has been everything the New England Patriots could’ve asked for and looks like a true long-term No. 1 cornerback. He has natural shutdown ability in coverage and is already trusted to handle the No. 1 receiver on the other team.

Corner is one of the hardest positions for rookies to transition into, but Gonzalez has made it look easy. His performance in the Super Bowl proved he deserves to be one of the league’s highest-paid corners, and he’ll likely get that contract sometime before or during the season.

Jack Cambell, No. 18 Overall

Imago Washington Commanders vs. Detroit Lions DETROIT,MICHIGAN-JANUARY 18: Linebacker Jack Campbell 46 of the Detroit Lions runs on the field during an NFL, American Football Herren, USA Divisional Round game between the Detroit Lions and the Washington Commanders in Detroit, Michigan USA, on Saturday, January 18, 2025. Detroit Michigan United States PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxFRA Copyright: xAmyxLemusx originalFilename:lemus-washingt250118_npkGU.jpg

The Detroit Lions had to decline the fifth-year option for Jack Campbell because he was playing so well that he’d be paid more than the current top linebacker in the NFL. Campbell had 176 combined tackles in 2025 and was first-team All-Pro, and has no doubt become one of the NFL’s best linebackers.

Campbell was taken with the 18th overall pick and has football IQ and leadership, making him a home-run pick. He’s the exact type of player that Lions head coach Dan Campbell looks for, and his run defense has been excellent early on in his career.

He may not be flashy, but Campbell’s consistency has significantly elevated Detroit’s defense. Championship teams often rely on a steady lienbacker to handle their assignments, and that’s exactly what Campbell has become.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba, No. 20 Overall

Imago SANTA CLARA, CA – FEBRUARY 08: WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba 11 of the Seattle Seahawks catches a pass during the Seattle Seahawks versus the New England Patriots Super Bowl LX game on February 8, 2026, at Levi s Stadium in Santa Clara, CA. Photo by Matthew Huang/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA FEB 08 Super Bowl LX Seahawks vs Patriots EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon260208134

The last player on this list had no doubt outplayed his draft position by a large margin, and it’s Seattle Seahawks receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Smith fell in the draft due to the 2022 hamstring injury that sidelined him and basically made him miss an entire year of college football. Health concerns were a major factor, but his tape on the field was outstanding.

Smith is an elite route runner and has thrived in Seattle’s passing attack. He won Offensive Player of the Year in 2025 after having 1,793 yards and 10 touchdowns. Seattle has had other offensive focal points in Smith’s career; his growth has been steady and is trending towards consistent star-level production.