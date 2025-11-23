brand-logo
Who Are Ashton Dulin’s Parents? All About NFL WR’s Family, Relationship, Net Worth, Salary, Contract & More

ByMuskan Lodhi

Nov 23, 2025 | 3:19 PM EST

Ashton Dulin is a wide receiver and kickoff returner for the Indianapolis Colts. A star from Malone University, Dulin’s NFL dream officially began in 2019, when he signed with the Colts as an undrafted free agent. But it wouldn’t have been possible without his parents’ support.

Ashton Dulin was born in Elkhart, Indiana, to Pevis and Tammy Dulin. But the couple raised him in Reynoldsburg, Ohio. They shaped him up both on and off the field, long before the NFL came calling. The player recounted his parents’ reaction when he struck a deal with the Colts.

“My mom was almost in tears,” he said. “They were definitely proud.”

It clearly shows how connected Pevis and Tammy are in Ashton’s football journey.

