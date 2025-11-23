Who Are Chad Ryland’s Parents? All About NFL Kicker’s Mother Debra Ryland and Father Todd Ryland

Family, support, and love are the foundations that make a great athlete, and Arizona Cardinals kicker Chad Ryland is no different in this regard. With highlight reels and numerous cameras in his face when he is on the field, his rise is deeply rooted in the upbringing he received from his parents. So let’s have a look at the family of one of the best young kickers in the NFL.

Who is Chad Ryland’s father, Todd Ryland?

The kicker had set his eyes on a career in soccer or baseball before his father, Todd Ryland, influenced his decision to take up football at Cedar Crest High School. Furthermore, the father-son duo also snuck into the school’s football field, even after they were told to leave. But that did not stop them as they came back again when no one was around.

Fast forward to now, whenever Chad Ryland is back home in Lebanon, Pennsylvania, he works out with his father. Todd Ryland recalled a time when he was helping his son kick footballs a distance of close to 50 yards.

“He was always harder on himself than I ever was with him,” Todd Ryland said. “I would tell him at some point you have to be happy with, you know, it was a B-plus day, it wasn’t an A-plus day, and sometimes that’s good enough, but it was never good enough for him. It always had to be an A to an A-plus day.”

This is what makes the kicker great and a huge reason why he is recording an 84.2% field goal and has converted 16-of-19 extra points. According to his LinkedIn profile, Todd Ryland works as a Senior Packaging Materials Specialist at The Hershey Company. Let’s also discuss a woman who had a significant influence on Ryland’s career, his mother.

Who is Chad Ryland’s mother, Debra Ryland?

Chad Ryland’s mother, Debra Ryland, also had an equally important role in the kicker’s upbringing. An artist and an art educator at Cedar Crest High School. Known for her passion for teaching, Debra Ryland’s discipline and nurturing skills helped the 26-year-old excel in the professional league. Her role in education reflects Ryland’s humble nature and strong work ethic, and she ensured that the family bond remained strong.

How is Chad Ryland’s relationship with his parents?

Chad Ryland’s relationship with his parents is visible both on and off the field. The couple often attends their son’s games and has been supportive of his career since he was in high school. Furthermore, the kicker has publicly thanked his parents for the sacrifices they made.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chad Ryland (@c.ryland38)

Although Ryland played college football at the University of Maryland, he also received a full scholarship from Eastern Michigan.

“My dad was always the one who would roll with me to the field. My mom’s always been a huge supporter. She’s always for getting up on Saturdays and going to games. They make the trip out here,” Ryland said on receiving an offer from Eastern Michigan.

The excitement showed how thankful the kicker is to have received the support of his parents. For Chad Ryland, his parents are more than just family. They are his coaches, mentors, and his biggest cheerleaders, too. The 26-year-old continues to be one of the best kickers in the NFL, and still has a long way to go.

