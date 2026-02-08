Who Are Charles Cross’s Parents? Everything You Should Know About Mitchell Cross and Owedia Cross

When you think about the people who quietly shape a star’s journey, Charles Cross’s parents instantly come to mind. From cheering on the sidelines in Mississippi to guiding every life decision, their love and support have been the backbone of his rise. Their story isn’t just about encouragement; it’s about the small sacrifices and lessons that turn potential into success.

Who are Charles Cross’s parents?

Charles Cross owes much of his success to his parents, Owedia and Mitchell Cross. Growing up in Laurel, Mississippi, Charles had their unwavering support at every step. His mother, Owedia, balanced work and family while keeping him focused on football, showing the kind of dedication that shapes champions. Mitchell, his father, was always there with guidance, encouragement, and a push to dream big.

Together, they cheered from the sidelines, celebrated milestones, and instilled values of hard work and perseverance. Their love and guidance helped mold Charles into the athlete and person he is today.

What is the ethnicity of Charles Cross’s parents?

Charles Cross’s parents, Owedia and Mitchell Cross, are proud African-American parents from Mississippi. They nurtured Charles with love and guidance, always cheering him on from the sidelines. Their heritage and values shaped not just his football talent but also the determination and character he carries today.

What do Charles Cross’s parents do?

Charles Cross’s parents, Owedia and Mitchell Cross, have always been the quiet heroes behind his journey. Hailing from Laurel, Mississippi, they worked hard to provide a stable home while encouraging Charles’s dreams.

Though their exact professions aren’t widely publicized, it’s clear they’ve maintained a middle-class lifestyle, balancing work, family, and support for their children. Owedia and Mitchell made sure Charles had opportunities to grow, whether on the football field or in school, attending games and guiding him through challenges.

Their dedication wasn’t measured by titles or income but by presence, guidance, and sacrifice. They instilled in Charles values of hard work, discipline, and perseverance, traits that are now evident in his NFL career. Even today, their influence is visible every time Charles steps on the field, carrying the lessons they taught him.

How good is Charles Cross’s Relationship with His Parents

Charles Cross shares a deep and heartfelt bond with his parents, Owedia and Mitchell. Growing up in Laurel, Mississippi, their support was a constant in his life, both on and off the field. During the 2022 NFL Draft, Charles publicly expressed his gratitude after receiving letters from his mom and brother, calling it a very emotional and special moment. This moment highlighted not just pride in his achievements but genuine love and connection.

Charles often credits their guidance, encouragement, and sacrifices for his success, showing that their relationship is built on mutual respect and affection. Whether celebrating victories or navigating challenges, their closeness has been a cornerstone of his personal and professional growth. It’s clear that for Charles, family isn’t just support; it’s a source of inspiration and grounding throughout his NFL journey.

What happened to Charles Cross’s father?

Charles Cross faced a profound loss when his father, Mitchell Cross, passed away due to liver complications earlier in 2025. This was a deeply emotional moment for Charles, who has often credited his father as a guiding force in his life. To honor him, Charles chose to support the American Liver Foundation through the NFL’s My Cause My Cleats program, turning grief into action.

The loss shaped Charles both personally and professionally. It strengthened his resolve on the field and inspired him to use his platform to raise awareness about liver disease. Even as he grows in the NFL, his father’s memory continues to motivate him, reminding him of the values, guidance, and love that remain a cornerstone of his life.

How Charles Cross’s parents helped in his NFL journey

Charles Cross’s path from Laurel, Mississippi, to the NFL wasn’t just about talent; it was fueled by the love and guidance of his parents, Owedia and Mitchell Cross. From cheering at every game to guiding him through schoolwork, they were always there, teaching him discipline, resilience, and perseverance. Their support gave Charles the confidence to excel at Mississippi State, where he became a standout offensive tackle.

Even during the high-pressure moments of the 2022 NFL Draft, the Seahawks tackle openly credited his parents for shaping the man and player he is today. Their sacrifices, advice, and constant encouragement became the backbone of his success, reminding him that every achievement is a shared victory. For Charles, his parents weren’t just supporters; they were the foundation of his NFL dreams.

At the heart of every success story are the people who believe in you unconditionally. Charles Cross’s parents didn’t just watch his journey; they guided, supported, and inspired it at every step. Their unwavering presence reminds us that behind every achievement is a foundation built on love, sacrifice, and encouragement.