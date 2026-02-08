Who are CJ Dippre’s Parents? Meet NFL TE’s Dad & Ex-powerlifter Chris Dippre and Mom Julie Dippre

CJ Dippre has quickly become a name to watch in the NFL, known for his imposing physical stature, blocking prowess, and reliable hands as a tight end. Before he was dominating the SEC with the Alabama Crimson Tide or making his mark with the New England Patriots, Dippre was a multi-sport star in Pennsylvania, molding his game in a unique environment. While his collegiate coaches refined his technique, the foundation of his grit and strength was built at home. His journey from the cold winters of Northeastern Pennsylvania to the pinnacle of professional football is a testament to the upbringing provided by his parents, Chris and Julie Dippre.

Who are CJ Dippre’s parents?

CJ Dippre is the son of Chris and Julie Dippre. The​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ family is well-known for their impressive athletic achievements in the Scott Township neighborhood near Scranton, Pennsylvania. The parents have essentially created a local sports dynasty by systematically nurturing discipline, strength, and competitiveness in their children, all part of their daily lives.

Chris Dippre, the father, has been a huge influence on CJ in many ways, including physical stature. His story explains why CJ is physically aggressive in his style of play. Chris was a football player at the University of Connecticut (UConn), and through that experience, he personally encountered the rigorous demands of Division I college sports. But that was not the end of his journey as an athlete. Chris later became a competitive powerlifter, a sport that requires great determination and strength. This love for working out became the cornerstone of his method of raising his children. He didn’t merely motivate his kids to exercise; he equipped them with the means and the attitude to excel.

CJ’s mother, Julie Dippre, keeps the family’s hectic sports schedule running smoothly. While Chris was all about the physical development in the weight room, Julie handled the huge emotional and practical aspects of raising three competitive athletes. Whether it was games, track meets, or signing ceremonies, she has always been there supporting her children and dressed in the team colors. The children give most of the credit to Julie for holding the family together and making sure that they were a close, loving, and supportive group despite the recruiting and competition ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌pressure.

The Dippre athletic prowess isn’t limited to CJ. His brother, Lacota Dippre, followed a similar path, playing as a tight end for the Charlotte 49ers. Their sister, Cheyenne, rounds out the trio, creating a sibling dynamic fueled by mutual support and competitive drive.

Where did Chris Dippre and Julie Dippre meet?

Chris and Julie Dippre’s story is deeply rooted in Northeastern Pennsylvania. While the specifics of their first meeting are private, their life together has been defined by their commitment to the Scranton area and to their local community in Scott Township. They​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ set up a household that mirrored the blue-collar ethos of their community—resilience, loyalty, and hard work.

Chris and Julie, residing in the Lakeland High School district, really became the core of the local sports culture. They were more than just parents at the games; they were deeply involved in their children’s journeys. Be it supporting the Lakeland Chiefs at the football games on a Friday or dealing with the college recruiting dilemma, which is nothing less than a roller coaster ride, they were in perfect sync.

During the highly confusing transfer portal windows, their bond proved strong. CJ’s decision to move from the University of Maryland to Alabama was significant and had to be handled with care. Coaching visits at home, discussions about the advantages of playing in the SEC—Chris and Julie did it all while keeping the balancing act of second Division I football players; unconsciously, they proved what kind of parents they were—organization and dedication.

What ethnicity are CJ Dippre’s parents?

CJ Dippre’s parents, Chris and Julie Dippre, are White/Caucasian. The family is American, hailing from the Scranton, Pennsylvania area. Their background reflects the region’s demographic makeup, which is known for multi-generational families and strong community ties.

While their nationality is American, the “Dippre” family culture is distinct. It is a culture built on iron and resilience. Chris and Julie instilled in their children a sense of identity that is less about heritage and more about character. They taught their children that respect is earned through sweat and that talent means nothing without the work ethic to back it up.

Inside CJ Dippre’s relationship with his parents

The relationship between CJ Dippre and his parents is built on a foundation of mutual respect and shared sacrifice. Chris Dippre is more than just a dad; he is a mentor and a training partner. The hours spent spotting each other on the bench press created a unique trust. CJ has frequently cited his father as his role model, crediting him for the physical edge that allows him to compete against the best athletes in the world.

Julie Dippre provides the essential balance to the intensity of the “Iron Church.” She is the emotional anchor, the one who ensures her son feels supported regardless of the outcome on the field. CJ has maintained a close connection with his mother throughout his journey, from Maryland to Tuscaloosa and now the NFL.

CJ Dippre’s journey in the NFL is usually overshadowed by his collegiate stops, but in reality, the seed was planted in a basement in Scott Township. It started with Chris Dippre’s vision of an “Iron Church” and Julie Dippre’s steadfast commitment to their family. Through their union, they shaped not only a professional athlete but also a person equipped with grit, humility, and strength. For every move made by CJ in his professional career, there’s a silent shout-out to his parents, who were the first to believe in ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌him.