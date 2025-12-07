Who Are Elic Ayomanor’s Parents? Meet Titans WR’s Mother Pamela Weiterman

Though the Tennessee Titans have had a disappointing season so far, they have built a young and exciting core, which includes wide receiver Elic Ayomanor. The 22-year-old was a fourth-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft and has since shown a lot of potential to be a superstar in the league. In his rookie season, Ayomanor has recorded 23 receptions for 277 yards and two touchdowns.

Despite a modest performance, Ayomanor has shown that he has the potential for a key role, and his physical traits suggest a huge scope for development. Even before entering the NFL, the 22-year-old has always been supported by his family, which includes his parents. They helped develop him into what he is today, transforming a small-town Canadian athlete into one of college football’s most exciting prospects.

Who are Elic Ayomanor’s parents?

Elic Ayomanor’s mother is Pamela Weiterman, his one and only parent. There is no information regarding his father, who remains absent from public records. Pamela Weiterman has been the cornerstone of his athletic journey, balancing a successful 30-year career in finance. She currently works as an Investment Associate at Scotia Wealth Management after completing a Diploma in Business Administration. Weiterman’s other child is Elic’s older sister, Jill, and the three of them have grown into a tight-knit support system.

What happened between Elic Ayomanor’s parents?

Elic Ayomanor’s parents split when Elic was an infant. Following the split, Elic was primarily raised by his mother, Pamela Weiterman, in Medicine Hat, Alberta. As a single parent, Pamela ensured Elic learned the importance of working, which she described as “Weiterman grit,” and has helped the 22-year-old throughout his career.

“Our family name is Weiterman, and there’s a certain characteristic that comes with being a Weiterman, a certain grit,” Elic said, about this mentality while speaking to the Stanford website. “You know that person’s a Weiterman, for sure. And a Weiterman definitely does not quit on anything.”

The close bond between Elic and his mother was strengthened during long car rides to various sports events across Canada, which Pamela recalls as some of her “best memories” with him.

What is the ethnicity of Elic Ayomanor’s parents?

Elic Ayomanor was born in Medicine Hat, Alberta, Canada, and has family roots in Kincaid, Saskatchewan. Further, Ayomanor also has family ties to Nigeria and Liberia, according to ESPN. While the specific ethnicity of his father is not detailed, Elic’s background reflects this dual heritage, which he identifies strongly.

How is Elic Ayomanor’s relationship with his parents?

Elic shares a very close and loving relationship with his mother, who was instrumental in shaping his character and drive. He credits his mother’s discipline and unwavering values, stating, “I’m a product of the values I was raised with.” Further, the “grounding influence of his Canadian roots and family values” continues to shape Elic’s approach to his NFL career, proving that the foundation laid by his mother has helped him achieve all his success.

With constant backing from his family and his superstar potential, Elic Ayomanor could soon grow into a household name in the NFL and could certainly emerge as a vital cog in turning around the Tennessee Titans in the coming years.