Who Are Emmanuel McNeil-Warren’s Parents? All About His Father Tarus Horne and Mother Sharona McNeil

So you’ve been scrolling through 2026 NFL Draft content, and this name keeps popping up: Emmanuel McNeil-Warren. The Toledo safety just wrapped up his final college season in a way that made scouts spill their coffee. We’re talking 77 tackles, two picks (one housed), three forced fumbles, and enough PBUs to fill a highlight reel. He was a Thorpe Award semifinalist, first‑team All‑MAC, and even snagged some All‑America votes. His last game? A gritty bowl win where he punched the ball loose twice and nearly took another one to the house. Dude was everywhere. But before he became a buzzword on draft Twitter, there was a family behind him. Let’s talk about them.

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Who Are Emmanuel McNeil-Warren’s Parents?

Meet Sharona McNeil and Tarus Horne. Sharona is the rock. She raised Emmanuel and his eight siblings in Tampa, Florida, mostly on her own. “My mom takes care of all of us by herself,” Emmanuel told a website. “It’s hard on her, so I just try to help her, keep her happy,” he quipped. She worked multiple jobs, kept the lights on, and never complained. That toughness? Emmanuel plays with it every snap.

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Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football: Toledo at Mississippi State Sep 14, 2024 Starkville, Mississippi, USA Mississippi State Bulldogs tight end Seydou Traore 18 runs the ball while defended by Toledo Rockets linebacker Lance Dixon 8 and safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren 7 at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Starkville Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field Mississippi USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xMattxBushx 20240914_tbs_mb6_223

Tarus is a high school football coach at Lakewood High in St. Petersburg. He coaches wide receivers and runs the offense. For a while, father and son weren’t super close; life got in the way. But football became their bridge. “He helped teach me how to be a man,” Emmanuel said. “Now we’re on the same connection.” Both parents give back to the community too. Sharona volunteers with local youth programs when she can, and Tarus spends his Fridays mentoring kids who remind him of his own son. They’re not flashy people. They’re just real.

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Where Did Sharona McNeil and Tarus Horne Meet?

Here’s the thing: nobody’s really pinned down the exact spot where they first locked eyes. Tampa is a big place, and their early story stayed pretty private. What we do know is that by the time Emmanuel was headed to high school, Sharona made a tough call. She sent him from Tampa to St. Petersburg to live with Tarus. Emmanuel admitted he didn’t love the idea at first. “We didn’t have that connection,” he told The Athletic. That move, as uncomfortable as it was, ended up being the best thing for them. No dramatic meet‑cute story. Just two parents who figured it out along the way.

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What Ethnicity Are Emmanuel McNeil-Warren’s Parents?

Neither Sharona nor Tarus have sat down to break down their family trees on a podcast or anything. But here’s what we can piece together. The last names McNeil and Horne are common within African‑American families across the South. Emmanuel himself identifies as Black, and he’s proud of his Tampa roots. That city, with its mix of Caribbean, Southern, and urban culture, shaped his whole vibe. His parents’ backgrounds are deeply American in that sense: rooted in hard work, faith, and the kind of resilience you don’t learn in a classroom. So while you won’t find a fancy ancestry report on them, you don’t really need one. Their story is right there in how they raised nine kids and still showed up every day.

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Emmanuel McNeil-Warren’s Relationship with His Parents

It’s a relationship that took some bumps before smoothing out. With Sharona? Always tight. She’s his superhero. With Tarus? That one needed work. But once Emmanuel moved in with his dad, the walls came down. “I wanted to make my mom proud,” he’s said. And his dad? Now they talk all the time. Not just about football, its about life, respect, and being a man. You can see it in how Emmanuel plays, fearless for his mom, disciplined for his dad.

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Okay, so where’s he going in the draft? Most mocks have him somewhere in the late first to early second round. The Bears keep popping up as a possible landing spot. They need a safety who can roam and hit. The Dolphins and Steelers have also done their homework. Whoever grabs him is getting more than a box of safety. They’re getting a kid who punched out three fumbles last season and never takes a play off. His upcoming schedule? First it’s the NFL Combine, then Pro Day, then the draft in late April. Don’t be surprised if he sneaks into the top 25. And don’t be surprised if, on draft night, the first people he hugs are Sharona and Tarus. That’s the whole story right there.