Who are Francis Mauigoa’s siblings? All about His Brother Francisco Mauigoa and his six other siblings

Francis Mauigoa didn’t get here on his own. His journey was shaped at home, growing up between American Samoa and Hawaii with his siblings always close by. They trained together, pushed each other, and shared every step along the way. As he moves closer to the NFL Draft, he carries the journey he built with his family, every step shaped by the people who walked it with him.

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Who are Francis Mauigoa’s siblings?

Francis Mauigoa comes from a large, close family built on support. He has multiple siblings, including older sister Frantacia and brothers Kiko, Frederick, Frank, and Fidelis. Each plays a different role, but they remain tightly connected. Frantacia Mauigoa often speaks about their upbringing, highlighting the emotional backbone she provides during big moments. She’s not a professional athlete, but her presence is constant, especially during major games.

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His brother Kiko Mauigoa is the most prominent sibling athletically. A linebacker, Kiko, followed a similar football path and even became Francis’s teammate. Their shared journey from American Samoa to mainland football created a strong competitive edge between them. Frederick Mauigoa, a former college player himself, understands the grind and often offers guidance from experience. Frank and Fidelis have stayed more private, but remain part of the tight circle supporting Francis’s rise.

There’s no public indication that any of the siblings are involved in mixed martial arts, as football dominates their athletic focus. Their careers vary, with some leaning into sports while others focus on personal or professional paths outside athletics. What ties them together is how they give back.

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The family remains connected to their Samoan and Hawaiian roots, often emphasizing humility, culture, and community support. Whether through mentorship, presence at games, or staying involved back home, the Mauigoa siblings reflect a shared commitment to uplifting others while supporting each other’s growth.

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How has Francis Mauigoa influenced the careers of his younger siblings?

Francis Mauigoa’s influence on his siblings, especially Kiko, is direct and intense. As an older brother, he set the tone early by committing fully to football. That example shaped how his younger siblings approached the sport. Kiko, in particular, mirrored that mindset, transitioning into a defensive role and thriving through physical play and discipline.

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Their time as teammates sharpened both players. Practices quickly turned competitive, with each pushing the other to improve. Francis’s work ethic, combined with his willingness to compete even against family, created an environment where growth was unavoidable. Beyond the field, his decision to relocate and chase bigger opportunities encouraged his siblings to do the same.

What ethnicity are Francis Mauigoa and his younger siblings?

Francis Mauigoa and his siblings are of Samoan heritage, deeply rooted in Polynesian culture. They were born in American Samoa and later developed a strong connection to life in Hawaii. Their identity reflects traditional values like family loyalty, respect, and collective success.

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This cultural background plays a major role in how they approach football and life. The emphasis on discipline, humility, and representing their community shows in how they carry themselves publicly. Their journey isn’t just personal, it represents a broader cultural pride tied to their roots.

Inside Francis Mauigoa’s relationship with his siblings

Francis Mauigoa shares a competitive but deeply loyal bond with his siblings. His relationship with Kiko stands out, built on both rivalry and respect. On the field, they challenge each other relentlessly, often talking trash and pushing limits. Off the field, that intensity fades into brotherhood. They’ve described their connection as “tough love,” where growth comes through competition but support never disappears.

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Major moments highlight that bond, especially when the family came together for big games. From watching tense matchups in Hawaii to traveling across the country for championship moments, the siblings remain present. Their shared sacrifices, including moving away from home and adjusting to new environments, strengthened their connection even more.

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The Mauigoa siblings operate less like individuals and more like a unit. Their journey from American Samoa to college football’s biggest stage reflects shared ambition and constant support.

Francis may be the face on the field, but his story is incomplete without the brothers and sisters beside him. Today, their relationship stands stronger than ever, built on competition, culture, and an unbreakable family bond.