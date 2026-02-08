Who are Grey Zabel’s Parents? Everything you should know about Mark and Tanna Zabel

Grey Zabel’s parents are more than just family; they’re the quiet force behind every milestone he’s achieved. From early mornings on the family farm to late nights cheering at games, Mark and Tanna shaped not only his skills on the field but his work ethic, discipline, and resilience. Their guidance and support created a foundation that carried him through challenges, big and small, proving that success is often a team effort long before the spotlight ever shines.

Curious how their influence turned everyday lessons into professional triumphs? Keep reading to see how Grey Zabel’s parents helped shape the journey every aspiring athlete dreams of.

Who are Grey Zabel’s parents?

Grey Zabel’s parents, Mark and Tanna Zabel, are at the heart of his journey. Mark, a former defensive lineman at Northern State University, instilled a love for football and discipline, while Tanna, a former basketball and track standout, brought energy, competitiveness, and support to the family.

Raised in Pierre, South Dakota, alongside brothers Peyton and Jett, Grey grew up in a household buzzing with sports, hard work, and encouragement. Together, his parents created an environment that balanced drive and care, the perfect foundation for an athlete who’s making waves on and off the field.

What is the ethnicity of Grey Zabel’s parents?

Grey Zabel’s parents, Mark and Tanna, are celebrated for their athleticism and strong family values, but their ethnicity hasn’t been publicly shared. Media coverage highlights their sports backgrounds, parenting, and Midwestern roots, keeping the focus on the family’s character and achievements rather than personal identifiers.

What do Grey Zabel’s parents do?

Grey Zabel grew up in a home where hard work and sports were part of daily life. His father, Mark Zabel, is a former defensive lineman at Northern State University and now runs the family farm in Pierre, South Dakota, teaching discipline, perseverance, and a hands-on work ethic.

His mother, Tanna Zabel, was a standout basketball and track athlete in college and later focused on raising the family while staying deeply involved in her sons’ sports journeys. Together, Mark and Tanna created a household that blends athletic ambition with everyday dedication.

Their work isn’t about flashy wealth; it’s about values, commitment, and building a strong foundation for their children. Grey often credits their guidance for shaping not only his athletic career but also his character, showing that the lessons of family and farming can go hand in hand with success in football.

How good is Grey Zabel’s relationship with his parents

Grey Zabel shares a tight, supportive bond with his parents, Mark and Tanna, built on years of guidance, hard work, and family values. Growing up in Pierre, South Dakota, he was surrounded by sports, farming, and a household that emphasized discipline and teamwork. His parents were always hands-on, encouraging him and his brothers, Peyton and Jett, while teaching lessons that went far beyond the football field.

Even as he reached the cusp of the NFL, Zabel stayed connected to his parents. Reflecting on a key pre-draft moment, he said, “I remember after my interview with him down at the Senior Bowl, I immediately called my dad to tell him that.”

That call highlights not just communication, but trust, guidance, and shared pride. For Zabel, his parents remain a constant source of support, grounding him through both life’s milestones and his rise in professional football. Their influence is woven into his character, making their relationship as important off the field as it is on it.

How Grey Zabel’s parents helped in his NFL journey

Grey Zabel’s rise to the NFL reflects years of guidance, support, and values instilled by his parents, Mark and Tanna Zabel. Growing up in Pierre, South Dakota, Grey learned the importance of discipline and perseverance on the family farm, where early mornings and long days taught him patience, responsibility, and grit, qualities he carried onto the football field.

Mark, a former football player, shared technical knowledge, strategy, and an understanding of what it takes to compete at a high level. Tanna, a standout in basketball and track, encouraged focus, balance, and confidence, helping Grey stay grounded through high school and college competition.

Throughout his journey at North Dakota State University and the pre-draft process, the Zabels were constant pillars of support, attending games, offering guidance, and emphasizing the values that shaped both his athletic and personal growth. Their mentorship turned family lessons into a foundation for professional success.

At the end of the day, Grey Zabel’s parents weren’t just spectators; they were mentors, coaches, and pillars of support. Their lessons from the farm, the field, and everyday life laid the groundwork for every achievement he’s reached. Their influence shows that behind every rising star is a family shaping not just skills, but character, grit, and determination.

Grey Zabel’s journey is proof that talent alone isn’t enough; it’s the guidance, values, and encouragement of those closest to you that truly make the difference.