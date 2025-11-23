Who Are Jake Bates’ Parents? All About Lions Kicker’s Dad Jonathan and Mom Mariana Bates

Jake Bates, a placekicker for the Detroit Lions, entered the NFL in 2024. He played college football with the Texas State Bobcats and the Arkansas Bears, and that’s where the magic began. He gained attention after a record-breaking 64-yard field goal in the United Football League. In his NFL rookie year, the Lions’ kicker recorded an impressive field goal percentage of 89.7%. But Jake’s journey starts at home. Who are Jake Betas’ parents, the driving force behind his success?

Who are Jake Bates’ parents?

Jake Bates was born to Jonathan and Mariana Bates on March 3, 1999. The Lions’ placekicker began playing the sport at a young age and came from a family that loves football. His father, Jonathan, was a rodeo athlete in college at Sam Houston and Texas State, according to the Detroit Free Press.

Moreover, he even played professionally for a brief period and was a passionate fan of the Dallas Cowboys. As for Bates’ mother, Mariana attended Texas A&M University. She was around the time when Lions coach Dan Campbell had just finished playing for the institution.

Where did Jake Bates’ parents meet?

At the time of writing, there is no substantial information available about how Jake Bates’ parents met or any other personal details of their relationship.

What ethnicity are Jake Bates’ parents?

Jake Bates was born and grew up in Tomball, a city in Texas, which makes him an American citizen by birth. Details about his parents’ origins are not publicly available as of November 2025.

However, the state is home to a large Latino community. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, Latinos comprise 40.2% of Texas’ population in 2023. It was marginally higher than the non-Hispanic white population at 39.8%. This shows that the Bates grew up in a diverse community.

Who are Jake Bates’ siblings?

Jake has three siblings, Jordan, Cole, and Travis and football was a big part of their lives. His older brother, Jordan, played soccer at the University of Central Arkansas and studied business administration. He later worked as the director of soccer operations.

Meanwhile, Cole, who is 18 months older than Jake, started his football journey with the YMCA soccer team as a kid, and Jake quickly followed. The NFL kicker wanted to match his brother’s jersey and ran onto the field during one of Cole’s games. He ended up serving as the team’s goalie. At Texas A&M soccer camp, Jake joined Cole’s group of 13-year-olds when he was just 11.

Inside Jake Bates’ relationship with his parents

Jake has always shared a loving and supportive bond with his parents. He started playing academy soccer at 14 and soon became the right center back for Texans SC, playing alongside Chris Richards. Chris was faster and more athletic than Jake, but Mariana never doubted her son’s ability.

“I would put him up against anybody as a center back, but that’s from mother eyes,” Mariana proudly said. “We’ve said all along he could be playing at that [Premier League] level with Chris. What he lacked in speed, he made up for in knowing angles.”

She was right to trust Jake’s potential, as he and Chris even led their team to a national championship in 2017. Throughout Jake’s journey, Jonathan and Mariana have remained by his side, acting as a guiding force. Their support has shaped the athlete and person he is today. When Bates began another season with the Lions in September, his old folks were surely the ones cheering the loudest.