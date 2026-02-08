Who Are Jalen Milroe’s Parents? Everything You Need to Know About NFL QB’s Mom Lola Milroe and His Father Quentin Milroe

Emerging from a family of Marines and paving his way as a quarterback for the Seattle Seahawks, that’s how Jalen Milroe transitioned his journey in the NFL. Having played 3 regular-season games for the franchise, the 23-year-old is all set to mark his first-ever Super Bowl appearance. While much is already known about his professional journey, a story of dedication, hard work, and sacrifice lies under his barely discussed personal narrative. Breaking out the details, here’s everything to know about the QB’s family, background, and more.

Who is Jalen Milroe’s Father, Quentin Milroe?

Jalen Milroe was born to Quentin and Lola Milroe on December 13, 2002, in Katy, Texas. His father, Quentin Milroe, is a former member of the United States military. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps and took part in the 2003 Iraq War. Growing up, Jalen lived in a home shaped by military values like discipline, hard work, and respect.

After his time in the military, Quentin Milroe went on to work for the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. There, he supports programs and services for veterans, using his own experience to help others. Quentin has always been an important influence on Jalen’s life. He taught him to listen well, stay coachable, and work hard.

Who is Jalen Milroe’s Mother, Lola Milroe?

Jalen Milroe’s mother, Lola, served in the United States Navy before Jalen was born. Her role as a medical staffer involved providing healthcare to sailors and Marines. They assist doctors, treat injuries, give first aid, manage medical records, and help during emergencies. They also support physical exams, vaccinations, and medical readiness during missions and deployments.

Besides their professional backgrounds, Milroe’s parents always stood strong to support his journey. His first day as an NFL player felt special because his parents were there to support him.

“My parents made a joke, ‘It’s like your first day of class today,’ and they took a bunch of pictures after practice,” Milroe said, as reported by King5. “But no, it’s definitely cool to be an NFL quarterback, to get my feet wet, get acclimated with everything. It was definitely a dream come true for sure.”

Jalen Milroe started his NFL career by making the jump from college football to the professional level as a rookie quarterback. After starring at Alabama, he entered the league ready to learn, compete, and adjust to the highly competitive levels with his parents by his side.

What do Jalen Milroe’s parents do for a living?

Jalen Milroe comes from a family with strong military and public service backgrounds. His father, Quentin Milroe, served in the U.S. Marine Corps and was deployed during the Iraq War. After leaving the military, he worked for the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, helping support veterans and their families. His mother, Lola Milroe, on the other hand, served in the U.S. Navy as a medical staffer, where she assisted with healthcare duties and patient care.

What is Jalen Milroe’s parents’ ethnicity and nationality?

Jalen Milroe is an American by nationality. His parents, Quentin and Lola Milroe, are also Americans, with his father in the Marine Corps and his mother in the Navy. Jalen was born on December 13, 2002, at a naval hospital on a Marine Corps base, as his mother, Lola, shared in a 2024 interview with the SEC Network. When Jalen was three years old, his family moved and settled in Katy, Texas. His parents’ disciplined background helped him enter the competitive world of football.

“Having two military parents, you definitely emphasize determination. Grit. Goals, short-term goals, and long-term goals, and understanding that it takes a team,” Milroe said. “I don’t believe in the word self-made at all. It takes a team to accomplish what you want to accomplish. So, my team was here today at practice.”

Moving ahead on his journey, the 23-year-old is now set to add a massive achievement to his portfolio by appearing at the Super Bowl 60. With Sam Darnold’s injury status, he likely gets a chance to step foot on the field against the New England Patriots.