Who are Jeremiyah Love’s Parents? All About Father Jason Love and Mother L’Tyona Love

Behind every rising star is a story that begins long before the spotlight, and for Jeremiyah Love, that journey is deeply shaped by his parents. As a standout running back for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and a future NFL draft prospect to watch, Love has quickly captured attention with his explosive playmaking ability. But beyond the highlights and growing buzz, fans are increasingly curious about the family that helped guide his path.

Who are Jeremiyah Love’s parents?

Jeremiyah Love comes from a grounded, hardworking family led by his parents, Jason and L’Tyona Love. His mother, L’Tyona, is a retired St. Louis police sergeant who spent years balancing long shifts with raising Jeremiyah and his sister, Jaela Love. Her discipline and resilience shaped much of his mindset, and even today, she remains one of his biggest supporters on and off the field.

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His father, Jason Love, is an Army veteran and former youth football coach. He played a hands-on role in Jeremiyah’s early development, focusing on discipline, confidence, and the basics of the game. Beyond parenting, he has also worked with young athletes in the community, helping guide them through sports and life lessons.

Both Jason and L’Tyona built a home rooted in structure, service, and support. Their influence continues to show in Jeremiyah’s maturity, work ethic, and leadership today.

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Where did Jason Love and L’Tyona Love meet?

There is no publicly available or confirmed story that clearly explains exactly how or where Jason Love and L’Tyona Love first met. Unlike their son Jeremiyah Love’s rising football profile, their personal relationship timeline has stayed mostly private.

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What is known, however, is that both Jason and L’Tyona built their lives around service and discipline. L’Tyona worked as a St. Louis police sergeant, while Jason served in the U.S. Army and later stayed connected to youth football through coaching and mentorship. That shared background in structure, responsibility, and community service is a big part of what defines their family.

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Even without a public “meet-cute” story, their partnership shows up clearly in how they raised their children. Together, they built a home for Jeremiyah and his sister Jaela Love that emphasized discipline, accountability, and staying focused despite challenges. Their influence is often described more through actions than words.

While fans are curious about when their story began, most reliable sources focus less on romance details and more on the foundation they created as parents. In many ways, their relationship is best understood through the values they passed on, which are now visible in Jeremiyah’s maturity and work ethic.

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What ethnicity are Jeremiyah Love’s parents?

There is limited official reporting that directly details the ethnicity of Jeremiyah Love’s parents. However, most public profiles and coverage of Jason Love and L’Tyona Love identify them as African American.

What stands out more than labels is the life they’ve built. Jason, a U.S. Army veteran and youth football coach, and L’Tyona, a former St. Louis police sergeant, both come from backgrounds rooted in service and discipline. That shared foundation has shaped the household they created for Jeremiyah and his sister, Jaela Love.

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Instead of focusing heavily on ethnicity, most stories about the family highlight values like structure, resilience, and hard work. Those traits show up clearly in Jeremiyah’s approach to football and life.

So, while their ethnic background is generally understood as African American, the bigger story is how their identity is reflected through service, parenting, and the strong foundation they built for their children.

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Jeremiyah Love’s relationship with his parents

Jeremiyah Love’s bond with his parents, Jason and L’Tyona Love, runs deep and shows clearly in the way he carries himself. Raised in a home built on discipline and support, he grew up learning accountability early. His mother’s background in law enforcement and his father’s experience as an Army veteran and youth coach shaped his mindset both on and off the field.

Even with busy careers, they stayed closely involved in his journey. That steady guidance shows in his calm confidence, strong work ethic, and maturity, all of which define his rise at Notre Dame.

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Bottom line? Talent might open doors, but it’s the foundation at home that helps someone walk through them with confidence. When you look closely at his journey, it becomes clear that success rarely happens in isolation. It’s shaped by steady guidance, quiet sacrifices, and people who stay present through every high and low. That kind of support doesn’t always make headlines, but it often makes all the difference.