Who Are Joey Slye’s Parents? All About Titans Kicker’s Mother Laura Slye and Father David Slye

Joey Slye’s journey from playing football in a Virginia high school to going undrafted and making it to the NFL has been anchored by his family. With seven years of experience in the NFL, Slye has proven himself to be one of the most reliable kickers in the league. Behind his reputation as a clutch player are his parents, Laura and David Slye. Let’s have a look at the Slye family background and more.

Who is Joey Slye’s father, David Slye?

David Slye served in the United States Air Force for 21 years, retiring in 2012. Due to his career in the air force, the Slye family moved frequently before settling in Virginia. David Slye now works for the Department of the Air Force as a civilian employee. His support and encouragement helped the 29-year-old kicker reach such heights in his career.

He instilled discipline while shaping his son’s mental toughness, commitment, and qualities that he still embodies on and off the field.

Who is Joey Slye’s mother, Laura Slye?

Joey Slye’s mother, Laura Slye, had an equally essential role in his upbringing and work ethic. She worked as a math teacher at North Stafford High School. The kicker’s late elder brother, AJ Slye, also played football at North Stafford and was an all-state player. Her devotion and resilience have played a significant part in Slye’s NFL career. Furthermore, she is also involved in supporting local and national cancer initiatives.

What is the ethnicity of Joey Slye’s parents?

David and Laura Slye have American roots based in Virginia and New Mexico. Their background reflects adaptability and patriotism, having moved across several states due to a career in the Air Force. This is also visible in Joey Slye’s approach to the game and in life.

Joey Slye’s relationship with his parents

Joey Slye shares a close-knit relationship with his parents. The bond is marked with support and shared sacrifice. From supporting him during his high school games to attending his games in the NFL, his parents have always been present for his essential moments. Furthermore, both David and Laura Slye have shown their devotion to their late son, AJ Slye, by starting the SlyeStrong#6 Foundation to support cancer patients.

His father’s disciplined guidance and his mother’s support and encouragement have helped the kicker face the pressures of professional sports, cope with family loss, and lay a strong foundation for his NFL success. Furthermore, the kicker also mentions his parents in interviews and wears No. 6 in honor of his late brother.

Slye continues to display some tremendous performances for the Tennessee Titans this season. In 10 games, the kicker has converted 20-of-25 of his field goal attempts and scored 13-of-14 extra point attempts. With the unwavering support of his parents, Slye will continue to be one of the most reliable kickers in the game.