Who Are Kayshon Boutte’s Parents? All About NFL WR’s Father Embrick & Mother Toni

Kayshon Boutte has been a huge part of the New England Patriots‘ roster. He enters his third season in the NFL after being selected as the 187th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. After a solid collegiate career at LSU, Boutte is on the path to becoming one of the most promising wide receivers in the league. However, a big reason behind his success is his parents. Let’s have a look at Boutte’s family background and how his parents have shaped his work ethic with their support.

Who are Kayshon Boutte’s parents?

Kayshon Boutte’s parents are Embrick and Toni Boutte, who have supported his journey throughout, right from his days at LSU.

“I had a plaque made for his signing day,” Toni Boutte said. “It says ‘dreams do come true,’ and I have a picture of him when he was eight years old. He ran track at LSU and had LSU in the background. He had a medal around his neck, and I presented him that the day of his signing day.”

Who is Kayshon Boutte’s father?

Embrick Boutte is a dedicated businessman who instilled a strong work ethic and winning mentality in his son. He consistently supported the 23-year-old’s athletic journey, attending his games and cheering from the sidelines. His father has had a significant influence on the wide receiver, which is a primary reason for his success.

Who is Kayshon Boutte’s Mother?

Toni Boutte is Kayshon Boutte’s loving mother and his biggest fan. She pursued a career in the medical industry and is a registered nurse. Even after a demanding job, she prioritized Kayshon Boutte’s academics and supported him through his athletic journey. Along with Embrick Boutte, Toni Boutte also attended her son’s games to support and cheer him on.

How is Kayshon Boutte’s relationship with his parents?

Kayshon Boutte shares a close relationship with both his mom and dad. The support of his parents has been crucial to his achievements and his solid football career. The wide receiver is often seen greeting his parents before and after his games. This shows the closeness and a strong family bond that is present in the Boutte family.

What does Kayshon Boutte’s football career look like?

After graduating from Westgate High School in New Iberia, Louisiana, Boutte committed to the LSU Tigers. He entered his freshman season in 2020 as one of LSU’s top receivers. One of his highlight games came against Ole Miss, when he set a Southeastern Conference record for receiving yards in a game with 14 receptions for 308 yards and three touchdowns.

The Patriots then selected Boutte in the 2023 NFL Draft. He made five appearances in his debut season and finished with two receptions for 19 yards. Last season, the wide receiver recorded 43 receptions for 589 yards and three touchdowns. In nine games so far this season, Boutte has 23 receptions for 431 yards and five touchdowns.

The 23-year-old is making his way in the league quickly and has the stats to back it up. He signed a four-year rookie contract, which will make him an unrestricted free agent in 2027. With constant support from his parents, Boutte has become one of the most promising talents in the league.