Who Are Kelvin Joseph’s Parents? All About Latoria Stewart, Kelvin Joseph Sr., Family, Relationship and More

The path of an NFL cornerback is rarely a straight line – more like a desperate, sprawling kick return where every yard feels contested. For Kelvin Joseph, that path has twisted through dazzling flashes of potential, shadowed valleys of off-field turmoil, and now, a heart-stopping collision with tragedy far removed from the gridiron.

As he faces grave charges following a fatal June 7th crash in Richardson, Texas – DWI and collision involving death – the anchor points in his turbulent journey remain clear: his family, particularly his mother, Latoria Stewart.

It was just weeks before this latest, devastating incident that Joseph offered a glimpse into that bedrock. On Mother’s Day, amidst swirling uncertainty, he tweeted “We had some long nights mama we gonna be alright.” The words, raw and hopeful, were a direct line to Latoria, the woman who raised him and his three siblings – Nakia, Keristyn (or Kristyn), and Akeira – in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Those “long nights” evoke a lifetime, not just recent headlines: the profound loss of his father, Kelvin Joseph Sr., who passed away in 2015 at 76; the drowning death of another young brother years prior, a tragedy Joseph has cited as deep motivation; and the relentless grind of chasing an NFL dream that’s seen him bounce from Dallas (26 GP, 3 starts, 36 tackles, 4 PD, 1 FF, 1 FR) to Miami, Seattle, Indianapolis, and now the UFL’s DC Defenders.

A Mother’s strength, a Father’s legacy, and the weight of the present

Joseph Sr., originally from St. Thomas in the U.S. Virgin Islands, instilled discipline before his passing. Latoria Stewart, thrust into the role of sole provider and emotional cornerstone, became the unwavering force. She was the constant presence at Scotlandville Magnet High School games, cheering on the multi-sport star (football and basketball), navigating the complexities of his collegiate journey.

His Cowboys teammate Dak Prescott’s words after that 2022 ordeal echo the complex support system around Joseph: “He’s been around… A situation like that, none of us can put ourselves in his shoes… Best we can do, I can do, is be a brother and be a teammate to him.” It’s a support that extends beyond the locker room, rooted firmly in the family unit that shielded siblings from the public eye and emphasized privacy even as Joseph pursued fame on two fronts:

NFL cornerback and rapper YKDV Bossman Fat. While his rap career (over 10 albums released) showcases another facet of his identity, his public focus remains singularly on family and football.

Now, facing his most serious challenge yet, the weight of that family legacy feels immense. The Richardson PD reports Joseph called Plano police himself after the June 7th crash that claimed a 27-year-old motorcyclist’s life, showing signs of intoxication. His estimated $4–6 million net worth, built on a $7.78 million rookie deal and music ventures, pales against the human cost and legal peril.

As he sits in Richardson jail awaiting bond, the echo of his Mother’s Day promise – “we gonna be alright” – hangs heavy. The path forward is murkier than ever, but the starting point, as it always has been, traces back to Baton Rouge, to resilience, and to the enduring strength of Latoria Stewart.