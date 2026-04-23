Who Are Kenyon Sadiq’s Parents? All About His Single Mother Heather Pledger

Going back to January 2026, the Peach Bowl. Oregon vs. No. 1 Indiana. That’s not the Ducks fans’ dream scenario, a 56-22 blowout that ended their playoff aspirations. But here is what you might not have noticed, Kenyon Sadiq, the 6-foot-3 tight end who’d just caught 51 passes for 560 yards and eight touchdowns over the season, was teary-eyed when he faced reporters. Not because of the result. Because his grandmother, who was suffering from breast cancer, had just watched her last game with him from hospice. “This was her last game she’d get to see me play, so it’s kind of just emotional for me, ” Sadiq remarked, holding back tears. That instant? That’s the real Kenyon Sadiq. So let’s know more about him.

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Who Are Kenyon Sadiq’s Parents?

Meet Heather Pledger. She’s the only parent Kenyon has ever really known. A former track and field athlete at Pocatello High School, Heather dabbled in modeling and acting before becoming a mother in her early twenties. Then the relationship with her children’s father ended, and she was suddenly raising three kids alone. No child support. Just grit.

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Imago January 09, 2025: Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq 18 during pregame of NCAA, College League, USA football game action between the Oregon Ducks and the Indiana Hoosiers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. /CSM Atlanta United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20260109_zma_c04_164 Copyright: xJohnxMersitsx

Kenyon has an older sister, Daisha (now 22), and a younger brother, Mikhi (19). Money was tight, sometimes Heather worked three jobs, pulling long shifts just to keep the lights on in tiny McCammon, Idaho. “She always wanted us to do what made us happy,” Kenyon said. Today, Heather still lives in Idaho, quietly supporting her kids while staying out of the spotlight. As for giving back? The family has always been about community. “I did my best to try to protect them from our situation,” Heather once said. She protected them. And now? They’re protecting her right back.

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How Have Kenyon Sadiq’s Grandparents Played a Role in His Uphringing?

If Heather was the engine, Kenyon’s grandparents, Terry and Alaina Pledger, were the steering wheel. Terry was a police officer in McCammon and a coach. But more than that, he was the first person to put a football in Kenyon’s tiny hands. “I know a lot comes from my dad and the role model he was,” Heather once said, speaking about her own father. Terry was a three-sport athlete at Pocatello High School, winning a state basketball championship in 1969 and playing offensive tackle. He had college football potential himself, but injuries cut that dream short. So he poured everything into his grandson.

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Kenyon’s response? “He’s the reason I’m here today, honestly. I feel like I’m kind of living out his dream too.” The two spent countless hours fishing in Idaho’s reservoir, quiet moments that taught patience, discipline, and how to set the hook. Terry got to see Kenyon score his first Oregon touchdown as a freshman. Then, in January 2023, just weeks later, he passed away unexpectedly. Now, before every single game, Kenyon says a prayer to remember him.

And then there’s Alaina. Kenyon’s grandmother has been the family’s anchor, a stabilizing presence through all the moves and financial struggles. During high school, Kenyon actually moved back to Idaho Falls to help care for her while she battled cancer, a period he later described as difficult but transformative. Her recent breast cancer diagnosis has been devastating. But her spirit? Unbreakable.

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What Ethnicity Are Kenyon Sadiq’s Parents?

Both Heather Pledger and Kenyon’s biological father do not talk much about the ethnicities they belong to. However, here is what we know, Kenyon Sadiq is a black man raised in the middle of nowhere in rural Idaho, which is not known for being very diverse. The name Pledger comes from the English language. Specifically, it means “one who stands surety in a lawsuit” in the Middle English language, pleggere. Nevertheless, Kenyon’s ethnicity does not mean filling out a questionnaire during the census. It is about living in the middle of nowhere, McCammon, where he witnessed firsthand racism, whose mom had to work day and night to take care of him, and where a black man from rural Idaho made a record as the fastest tight end in NFL Combine history (4.39 sec, faster than Vernon Davis).

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Kenyon Sadiq’s Relationship With His Parents

Kenyon doesn’t have a relationship with his biological father. He’s been honest about that, “I’ve never really talked to him or nothing,” he once said. But with his mother? It’s unbreakable. Heather is his rock, his biggest fan, and the reason he fights so hard. “The adversity that my family kind of faced… we all take from our mom and use in our lives,” Kenyon reflected. And his grandparents? They filled every gap. Terry taught him football. Alaina taught him love. Together, they turned a tough upbringing into a superpower.

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The draft is less than a week away now, and it appears that Kenyon Sadiq is the best tight end prospect for 2026. After breaking records at the Combine with a 4.39 forty-yard dash and a 43.5-inch vertical jump, he is expected to be drafted anytime between the middle of the first round and the start of the second. Interest comes from the likes of Chiefs, Buccaneers, Ravens, and Panthers. Regardless of where he ends up, one thing is for sure, the team that gets him will not only be obtaining a freak talent. They will obtain an athlete who used to rig the faucet of their house to spray his mother in the face, who takes part in fishing as a reminder of his grandfather, and who runs around the field because his grandmother is watching him.