Who Are Konata Mumpfield’s Parents? All About NFL WR’s Father Ceeprian Mumpfield and Mom Michelle

Konata Mumpfield did not reach the NFL alone. Behind the Rams‘ wide receiver is a family shaped by military life, discipline, and support. His father, Ceeprian Mumpfield, brought structure and football knowledge, while his mother, Michelle, gave him belief, pride, and constant encouragement through every step of his journey.

Who is Konata Mumpfield’s father, Ceeprian Mumpfield?

Ceeprian Mumpfield has lived a life built on service, discipline, and football. Long before his son entered the NFL, Ceeprian played wide receiver at Hillsdale College. He understood route running, timing, and the mental side of the position, knowledge that later helped guide Konata’s growth as a receiver.

After college, Ceeprian joined the United States Army. His military career meant frequent moves for the family. Konata grew up living on different bases, including time spent in Japan and Korea, before the family settled in northern Georgia. That lifestyle forced Konata to adapt early, stay focused, and handle change without excuses.

Following his army service, Ceeprian became a Junior Leadership Corps instructor with Gwinnett County Public Schools. In that role, he teaches leadership, discipline, and responsibility, values he also passed on at home. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree from Liberty University and graduated from Sidney Lanier High School in Alabama.

Originally from Montgomery, Alabama, Ceeprian balanced being a father, mentor, and role model. While he never pushed football on his son, his experience allowed Konata to learn the game the right way. The calm confidence Konata shows on the field reflects his father’s steady influence.

Who is Konata Mumpfield’s mother, Michelle Mumpfield?

Michelle Richardson-Mumpfield is the heart of the Mumpfield family. She has been Konata’s loudest supporter and his biggest believer from the very beginning. In an interview from October 2024, Michelle shared how early she noticed her son’s love for sports.

“My family consists of my husband, my daughter, and my sons,” she said, explaining that Konata, often called “Kade” by family, was the third child. She added that he was born at Fort Benning, Georgia, during their time as a military family. Michelle recalled first seeing Konata’s natural talent when the family was stationed overseas. “I realised that Kade loved sports when we were stationed in Japan,” she said. “He was hitting the ball with a bat and had hand-eye coordination that was crazy at the age of three.”

Growing up in Georgia later shaped his football path. Michelle described how meaningful local football culture was to their family, saying, “Friday night football in Georgia is electric.” She also explained that during his high school recruiting, Pitt initially saw Konata as a cornerback, but he had other plans. “Kade was adamant about becoming a receiver,” she said. Michelle spoke with pride about watching her son on game days in Pittsburgh. “My favorite part of game day is seeing Kade walk in,” she shared, adding that even if the family was running late, she would still rush just to see him. Those moments, she said, “just warmed my heart.”

She also revealed Konata’s fun side, mentioning his touchdown dances. Many come from TikTok, and some he creates himself. Michelle joked that she asks him to teach her the dances so they can do them together, showing their close bond beyond football.

What ethnicity are Konata Mumpfield’s parents?

Konata Mumpfield’s parents are African American. Their roots are deeply tied to the Southern United States, particularly Alabama and Georgia. Ceeprian is from Montgomery, Alabama, while the family later settled in northern Georgia after years of military moves.

This background placed Konata in one of the strongest football regions in the country. At the same time, growing up overseas gave him a broader view of the world. That mix of Southern football culture and global experience helped shape his mindset and maturity.

How is Konata Mumpfield’s relationship with his parents?

Konata shares a close and respectful relationship with both of his parents. They were present during his high school years at Dacula High School, where he caught 43 passes for 820 yards and 13 touchdowns. They supported him during his lone season at Akron, where he totalled 751 receiving yards, and stood by him when he transferred to Pittsburgh.

At Pitt, Konata continued to grow. His production stayed steady in 2022 and 2023 before exploding in 2024 with 813 receiving yards and 15.6 yards per catch. His parents were there through every step, cheering from the stands and celebrating his success. Now with the Los Angeles Rams, their support remains the same. From the NFL Combine to draft day and his first NFL touchdown in London, Konata’s journey continues with his parents firmly behind him.

Konata Mumpfield’s parents are a major reason behind his rise to the NFL. Ceeprian provided discipline, structure, and football wisdom shaped by military service and personal experience. Michelle gave constant love, belief, and pride, never missing a moment that mattered. Together, they created a strong foundation that carried Konata from a two-star recruit to an NFL wide receiver. His success is not just about talent—it is about family, sacrifice, and unwavering support.