Who Are Malik Heath’s Parents? Everything To Know About Packers WR’s Father Harold Heath and Mother Meka Esco

Going undrafted at the 2023 NFL Draft did not stop Malik Heath from signing a multi-million dollar contract. The Green Bay Packers signed the four-star recruit on a three-year deal. Heath’s parents have always supported him, and are strong pillars in his life. Watching him play in the NFL, his fans always want to know more about him, starting with his parents.

Who is Malik Heath’s father?

Malik Heath’s father is Harold Heath. Harold is a resident of Jackson, Mississippi, who first instilled a love for football within his son. He is an alumnus of Jackson State University, having represented the football team as a tight end. Harold has always been a source of encouragement for his son as he never let go of him, even when the situations were tough.

Who is Malik Heath’s mother?

Meka Esco is Malik Heath’s mother. Her contribution to the WR’s career is immeasurable. To support her family, she worked two jobs, showcasing her dedication. However, her profession has not been disclosed. Whenever Heath was in a dilemma, her advice helped him deal with the situation. Malik Heath inherited his mother’s tough mentality, hard work, and persistence, which are evident in his style of play.

What are Malik Heath’s parents’ ethnicities and nationalities?

Malik Heath’s parents are American citizens and reside in Canton, Mississippi. Harold Heath and Meka Esco are from the African-American community. They were married before 1990 and have two children- Malik Heath and Jamal Porter. Unfortunately, Jamal died a few years ago.

How is Malik Heath’s relationship with his parents?

Malik Heath has a healthy relationship with his parents. When the WR was in college, they would regularly attend the games. His father, being a former TE, understood the game and helped Malik get a better grasp of it. Similarly, his mother is the one who constantly discussed the ways for his improvement with his coaches.

Malik Health is currently in his third year as a professional football player. He is a regular for the Green Bay Packers and is getting better with each game. Thanks to him making it big, Malik has gained lots of followers. As the years pass, the numbers will only increase. However, Harold Heath and Meka Esco will always have the first position when it comes to being his biggest fans.