Who Are Mason Tipton’s Parents? All About NFL WR’s Mom Angela Tipton and Dad Lawrence Tipton

Mason Tipton made waves at Yale, ranking third in school history with 19 receiving touchdowns. Soon, his NFL debut in 2024 followed after being signed by the New Orleans Saints as an undrafted free agent. His 54-yard preseason touchdown in 2025 turned heads, but the story behind his rise goes deeper. It starts with the two people who taught him everything, his parents, Angela and Lawrence Tipton.

Who is Mason Tipton’s father, Lawrence Tipton?

Mason Tipton is the son of Lawrence Tipton, who is also an athlete, just like his son. Lawrence has played football at the University of Akron, and his experience and valuable input helped shape Mason’s career. Certainly, this background contributed to Mason’s journey, starting from an illustrious college career to his NFL debut.

Who is Mason Tipton’s mother, Angela Tipton?

Mason Tipton’s mother is Angela Tipton. Not much is known about her. Both Mason and Angela prefer to keep family information private. Mason has never discussed her mother’s profession or any other details about her life in public. Still, Mason has always made it clear that his family, including his mother, has been a driving force behind his success.

During an exclusive interview with Jonny Camer of USA TODAY Sports in May 2024, Mason revealed the support that his parents have shown over the years.

“My parents were always taking me to school or taking me to practice. Whatever it was, they were taking the time out of their day to ensure I had what I needed to be successful. I look forward to the day I can pay them back.”

What Ethnicity Are Mason Tipton’s Parents?

There is no public information available about Mason Tipton’s ethnicity. He has never discussed it in public, and the same applies to his parents as well. Apart from the names of Mason’s father and mother, and his father’s relation to football, there is no information available about where they came from or their ethnicity.

Additionally, they don’t appear to have a social presence, which means that information about their ethnicity or background remains private for now.

That being said, Mason’s parents have had their fair share of challenges in their lives. Lawrence Tipton was sentenced to two years in federal prison, and his mother, Angela Tipton, was sentenced to four months of home confinement and probation. The reason listed was that they conspired to evade the payment of assessed taxes between 2003 and 2014. Despite that difficult chapter, they remained focused on their family and supported Mason as he pursued his dream of becoming a professional athlete.

Mason Tipton’s Siblings

Mason Tipton grew up with two older brothers and a younger sister. While most of his siblings stay out of the spotlight, one of his brothers, Bryce Tipton, has been mentioned publicly. Although no information is available regarding Mason’s siblings, it appears that he shares a strong bond with them. He even once posted a birthday wish for Bryce Tipton on X with the caption “Hbd big 21 @TiptonBryce miss you bro, can’t wait to celebrate soon!! Couldn’t ask for a better big bro, Love you family”

Mason’s close bond with his brothers and sister has clearly played a big part in keeping him grounded and motivated. As he enters his second NFL season, he’s determined to make his mark, with his family’s support always behind him. Their influence, from his father’s football roots to his mother’s steady encouragement, continues to drive Mason as he looks to shine on the gridiron.