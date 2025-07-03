Who Are Maxwell Hairston’s Parents? All About Spraytek Exec Marvin Hairston and Mom Robin

Maxwell Hairston’s journey to the NFL reads like a script from an underdog story. The Buffalo Bills saw something special in him, snagging the cornerback with the 30th pick in the 2025 draft. But long before he became a household name, Hairston was grinding it out at Kentucky, turning heads with his lockdown coverage and knack for big plays.

Born and raised in West Bloomfield, Michigan, Hairston cut his teeth at West Bloomfield High, where he wasn’t just another player. He was a game-changer. A three-star recruit with a chip on his shoulder, he racked up interceptions, forced fumbles, and shut down receivers with a swagger that screamed ‘next level.’ By his senior year, he’d helped clinch a state championship, earning First-Team All-State honors and proving he belonged among Michigan’s elite.

Behind every rising star is a foundation—family, mentors, and the quiet support system that fuels the grind. For Hairston, that meant growing up with parents who instilled discipline and drive.

Who Are Maxwell Hairston’s Parents?

Maxwell Hairston’s rise to the NFL wasn’t just about raw talent. It was forged in a home where excellence was the standard. His father, Marvin, wasn’t just a dad; he was a leader, both in business and at home. With an MBA from Wayne State and a high-powered career at SprayTek Inc., he brought a CEO’s mindset to parenting—structured, disciplined, and relentless. But behind every strong man is an even stronger woman, and Maxwell’s mom, Robin, was the glue. Though details about her are scarce, her influence was undeniable—the quiet force balancing Marvin’s intensity with warmth and support.

This is a developing story….