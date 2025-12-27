Who Are NFL WR KeAndre Lambert-Smith’s Parents? All About Mom Karla & Dad Noah Smith

KeAndre Lambert-Smith is a wide receiver and returner for the Los Angeles Chargers. KeAndre Lambert-Smith’s parents have played a strong role in his football journey. He built his name at Penn State, later transferred to Auburn, and then entered the NFL. While fans focus on his speed and long catches, his parents have been supporting him quietly behind the scenes since day one.

Who is KeAndre Lambert-Smith’s father, Noah Smith?

KeAndre Lambert-Smith’s father is Noah Smith. He is a very private person, and hence, there is no public information about what Noah Smith does for work. KeAndre has never shared details about his father’s job, and no official sources have revealed it either.

Even though there isn’t much known about him, Noah Smith has played an important role in KeAndre’s life. He supported his son from a young age, especially during his early football years in Norfolk, Virginia. Noah helped guide KeAndre with discipline, focus, and the right mindset needed to grow as an athlete.

Speaking of which, football also runs in the family. KeAndre’s uncle, Kam Chancellor, played in the NFL as a safety for the Seattle Seahawks. Having an NFL player in the family gave KeAndre early exposure to professional football and showed him what it takes to reach the highest level.

Who is KeAndre Lambert-Smith’s mother, Karla Lambert?

KeAndre Lambert-Smith’s mother is Karla Lambert. Like his father, she also keeps most of her personal life private. No official or public information reveals what Karla does for a living.

On Instagram, KeAndre Lambert-Smith’s mother uses the name Kaymon, while most other public sources refer to her as Karla Lambert. What stands out the most about Karla is how strongly she supports her son. Karla is often seen at KeAndre’s games, cheering from the stands. She has attended many college games and important games throughout KeAndre’s career.

Karla also shares many game-day moments on her Instagram. Her posts often celebrate big catches, wins, and special career moments. She was also present during KeAndre’s NFL Draft moment. As his name was called, Karla was seen cheering, praying, and standing beside her son.

What ethnicity are KeAndre Lambert-Smith’s parents?

KeAndre Lambert-Smith’s parents are African-American, and their family roots are based in the United States. KeAndre was born and raised in Norfolk, Virginia, which makes him American by nationality. He grew up in a close family that valued respect, hard work, and staying humble.

How is KeAndre Lambert-Smith’s relationship with his parents?

KeAndre Lambert-Smith keeps most of his family life private. There are no public social media posts showing him with his father, and KeAndre has not shared much about that relationship online. However, his bond with his mother is more visible. Before the NFL Draft, KeAndre shared a photo from a football field with his mother and siblings. The picture showed a proud family moment and gave fans a small look into his personal life. It was one of the rare times he had shared something personal.

KeAndre also runs a YouTube channel, where he posted a video about three years ago showing himself surprising his mom after being away for a few months. The moment showed real emotion and happiness, making it clear how close they are. These moments suggest that KeAndre shares a strong connection with his mother. While he keeps things quiet with his father, his actions show deep respect and love for his family, especially his mom, who has been with him through every stage of his football journey.

Overall, KeAndre Lambert-Smith’s success is deeply tied to his family’s support. While his parents stay away from the spotlight, their influence is clear. His father helped shape his discipline, and his mother remains his biggest supporter. Together, they played a quiet but powerful role in helping KeAndre reach the NFL.