Who are Noah Brown’s Parents? Meet Commanders WR’s Father Dwight Brown and Mother Allison Brown

There’s more to Noah Brown than what happens on Sundays. Behind the helmet and the stats lies a quietly influential foundation. Before taking the field as a wide receiver in the NFL, Brown carried with him lessons learned well before he ever caught his first pass.

Who are Noah Brown’s parents?

Washington Commanders’ wide receiver, Noah Brown, was born in Flanders, New Jersey, to Dwight Brown (father) and Allison Brown (mother). Dwight Brown worked as a corrections officer and also played basketball for Seton Hall in his younger days. Allison Brown, on the other hand, is also employed as a project manager at a pharmaceutical company.

Where did Dwight Brown and Allison Brown meet?

There is no public record or reliable source that reveals where Dwight Brown and Allison Brown first met. Sources that highlight Noah’s background and family mention their names and basic occupations, but do not share details about their early relationship or meeting. Noah was born to them on January 6, 1996, in Flanders, New Jersey.

What is the ethnicity of Noah Brown’s parents?

No detailed public information is available about the specific ethnicity of Noah Brown’s parents. However, local reporting does offer a clearer picture of the family’s life and traditions.

During his early years in Flanders, New Jersey, the Brown family kept a close, supportive household. Each year, the family celebrated Christmas together at their home, where Noah returned even after entering the NFL. He often spends the holiday reconnecting with relatives, visiting familiar places in town, and enjoying the comfort of home after a long football season.

Noah Brown’s relationship with his parents

Noah Brown shares a deep love for his father, Dwight. The WR shared a childhood memory with a caption that said: “Happy Father’s day pops!! Never had to say much but showed me what it means to work hard and be there for ya family.”

While playing for the Dallas Cowboys in 2018, Noah Brown shared a glimpse into his bond with his family. Speaking ahead of a game against the New York Giants back then, the WR said he planned to “hug ’em up, and thank ’em for coming.” This was followed by an adorable meeting with his parents, grandmother, aunt, and close friends from his hometown.

“He was always very focused, very serious,” Allison said of Noah in 2016. “When he wants to do something, he’ll do it. He was always practicing even when he wasn’t practicing.”

Noah also has an older brother named Kenny, who played football at Gardner-Webb, and has a sister named Teja.

“Definitely a close-knit family,” Noah once said.