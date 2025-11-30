Who Are Vikings QB Max Brosmer’s Parents? Meet Dad Colin & Mom Jayna Brosmer

Essentials Inside The Story Rookie Max Brosmer steps in as Minnesota’s unexpected starter

Maxwell Brosmer has gone from under-the-radar newcomer to the center of attention in Minnesota. After carving out an impressive run with the New Hampshire Wildcats and later the Minnesota Golden Gophers, the rookie quarterback is now set to make his first NFL start for the Minnesota Vikings against the Seattle Seahawks. Naturally, that rise has sparked a wave of curiosity around the rookie’s background and the people who shaped him.

Who are Max Brosmer’s parents?

Max Brosmer was born to Colin and Jayna Brosmer and has a younger brother named Fish. The couple lived in Toronto, Canada, for a few years before moving to Roswell, Georgia, with their kids. It’s where Brosmer continued to grow both personally and athletically.

All eyes are on the Brosmer family as Max gears up to hit a big milestone in his NFL career. The Vikings’ head coach, Kevin O’Connell, confirmed recently that the rookie will make his first career start on Sunday. He’ll be filling in for quarterback J.J. McCarthy, who remains in concussion protocol.

Who is Max Brosmer’s father?

Colin Brosmer brings a mix of both athletic and professional experience. He attended The Ohio State University and was a former club volleyball player at Ohio State. According to his LinkedIn profile, Colin has nearly 20 years of experience in the corporate world. Since October 2023, he has been serving as president of Metra North America, a Michigan-based manufacturing company.

Previously, he worked in multiple positions at Alcoa Building and Construction Systems. He served as regional sales manager from 2007 to 2010, later became front-end business manager from 2010 to 2011, before eventually serving as director of front-end operations from 2011 to 2012. Then, he spent over a decade working as vice president of sales at Arconic Building and Construction Systems.

Who is Max Brosmer’s mother?

Jayna Brosmer is a registered nurse at Fulton County Schools and holds a Bachelor of Science degree from Ohio State University, according to the Vikings’ official website. In February 2025, she faced a major challenge when her cancer diagnosis came, just as her son was transferring to the Minnesota Golden Gophers. The Vikings QB weighed in on what he felt back then.

“I never thought my mom would call me and say, ‘I have breast cancer,’” he said. “You know, cancer is unfortunately such a common disease, we see it so much, but you never think it’s going to be your family affected.”

Jayna remained strong despite the shock and reassured her family. She underwent a double mastectomy the day before Max’s 23rd birthday and has likely recovered.

Support of Max Brosmer’s parents in his football career

Max Brosmer has shared a close and supportive bond with his parents since childhood. While growing up, the player would spend evenings playing card and word games such as Euchre and Bananagrams with his parents and brother. When it comes to his football career, Jayna did everything in her capacity. She used to host Wednesday night dinners for Brosmer’s high school football teammates.

He also once mentioned that his mother never missed his games, except for‌ one during the COVID-19 pandemic. Similarly, Brosmer’s father has also been a driving force in his football journey. During his high school years at Centennial, Max’s speed was not very impressive. But while it didn’t draw attention from top FBS schools, Colin never gave up on his son.

“He’s [Max] been teased about his speed for a long time,” Colin said. “He’s been able to make due with what he has. He definitely proved his senior year he could get it done on the ground.”

When it came time for college, Max caught the interest of Power Four conference schools. However, he was further down on their lists, and that’s when Colin helped him look for the right fit. The player ultimately chose New Hampshire, an FCS school, based on his sheer calling.

“We were really big on trying to coach him to go where he was really wanted and not where it was most flashy,” Colin explained. “It was all about trying to get on the field. At the end of the day, it was a lot of Ivy League programs and a couple of FCS schools.”

What is the nationality of Max Brosmer’s parents?

Max Brosmer’s parents, Colin and Jayna, hold American citizenship and have deep Midwestern roots. Jayna’s Facebook profile suggests that she’s originally from Bryan, Ohio, and now lives in Roswell, Georgia.

This season, the Georgia native has played four games, recording 42 yards with a pass completion rate of 62.5%. As he prepares to take the next big step, his parents couldn’t be any prouder.

As Brosmer prepares for this unexpected start, the foundation of support built by his parents will be more crucial than ever as he steps onto the NFL’s biggest stage.

Kevin O’Connell has handed Max Brosmer the reins for Sunday’s road test in Seattle. The spotlight has arrived earlier than anyone anticipated, and the Vikings are placing their immediate future in the hands of a newcomer who is still settling into NFL speed. Their postseason odds sit below one percent, and a win would nudge that figure only slightly upward. It is far from ideal, but it remains a sliver of hope for a team searching for something to hold on to.