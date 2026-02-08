Who Are Robbie Ouzts Parents? All About His Father Robert Ouzts And Mother Mia Beleos

Robbie Ouzts, the Seattle Seahawks’ bruising fullback, just helped punch their ticket to the NFC Championship with a gritty 31-27 divisional playoff win over the Rams on January 25, 2026, even as he nursed a nagging neck injury that sidelined him for the next big dance. The 23-year-old Rock Hill, SC, native, drafted in the fifth round out of Alabama in 2025, has been a special teams beast and locker room leader all season, showing up in key moments despite limited carries. As fans buzz about his future, let’s dive into the family that’s fueled his grind: dad Robert Ouzts and mom Patricia (often linked to Mia Beleos in family obits), the unsung heroes behind this rising NFL star.

Who is Robbie Ouzts’s Father, Robert Ouzts?

Robert Ouzts is the father of Robbie Ouzts, the steady hand guiding this young fullback from South Carolina youth leagues to NFL playoffs. Living in Rock Hill, SC, Robert’s been right there in the stands, cheering Robbie through high school dominance at Rock Hill High and his Alabama days under Nick Saban. Back at the 2025 NFL Draft in Green Bay, Robert chatted up a reporter, saying his son “liked his draft card, the one I read at the Draft in Green Bay. He made me a deal I couldn’t refuse,” showing that proud dad swagger us Seahawks fans love. Robert’s instilled that blue-collar work ethic, helping Robbie bulk up to 274 pounds while keeping his head on straight amid pro ball pressures.

Imago CHARLOTTE, NC – DECEMBER 28: Seattle Seahawks running back Robbie Ouzts 40 during an NFL, American Football Herren, USA football game between the Seattle Seahawks and the Carolina Panthers on December 28, 2025 at Bank of America stadium in Charlotte, N.C. Photo by John Byrum/Icon Sportswire NFL: DEC 28 Seahawks at Panthers EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon251228058

Who is Robbie Ouzts’s Mother, Mia Beleos?

Mia Beleos is the mother of Robbie Ouzts, a key figure in his family circle from Rock Hill, SC, with deep ties to the Ouzts clan. While sources primarily name Patricia Ouzts as mom, Mia pops up in relatives’ obits as “Mia Beleos (Robert Ouzts),” suggesting she’s the supportive spouse or close kin who’s been all-in on Robbie’s journey. Like Robert, she’s cheered from the sidelines, embedding family values of grit and loyalty that shine in Robbie’s blocking and special teams hustle. No flashy interviews, but her quiet influence echoes in Robbie’s discipline, think those endless youth practices turning into SEC starts and NFL snaps.

Robbie Ouzts’s Early Life and Family Roots: Inside Her Parents’ Influence

Robbie grew up in Rock Hill, South Carolina, a football hotbed where Friday night lights lit his path from youth ball to a three-star recruit at Rock Hill High. There, he balled out with 32 catches for 465 yards as a junior, also hooping as a power forward, all under coach David Pittman’s watch. His parents, Robert and Patricia/Mia, were the backbone, driving to games, preaching hard work, and landing that Alabama scholarship after Saban’s hallway call in Spanish class. “They instilled values of hard work and dedication,” profiles note, fueling Robbie’s transition from high school stud to Crimson Tide contributor with 4 catches in 13 games. Family roots run deep; Ouzts’ lineage traces back generations in the South, building that multi-generational toughness fans saw in Seattle’s playoff push.

​ What is Robbie Ouzts’s Parents’ Ethnicity And Nationality?

Robbie’s parents, Robert Ouzts and Patricia/Mia Beleos, are American nationals, firmly rooted in South Carolina’s Rock Hill community with classic Southern heritage. Ethnically, they’re of European descent, Ouzts likely of German origins from early settlers like Peter Ouzts I (born 1757 in Germany, Edgefield District settler), blended with the melting pot of SC families. Beleos hints at Greek ties (common surname meaning “arrow” in Hellenic roots), adding flavor to the mix, but they’re all-American through and through. No exotic backstories, just proud Southern folks whose nationality and ethnicity scream gridiron grit, passing that DNA to Robbie’s NFL hustle.

Robbie Ouzts’ rise from Rock Hill to Seahawks playoffs screams family first, with Robert and Mia/ Patricia as the MVPs off the field. As he rehabs that neck and eyes Super Bowl glory, expect more Ouzts pride, rooted in SC soil, ready to block his way to legend status. What is your opinion on the same? Comment and let us know.