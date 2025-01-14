Who Are Sonny Styles’ Parents? Meet Former NFL LB Father Lorenzo Styles Sr. & OSU HR Mother, Lisa Styles

Sonny Styles didn’t grow up chasing football dreams alone, not really ever. His story feels rooted in family dinners, loud games, and shared expectations. In Columbus, football wasn’t just a sport; it was almost an inherited tradition. People around him noticed early that something felt different about his journey. It wasn’t just talent but the environment shaping him every single day. Behind every big play, there were voices, sacrifices, and constant quiet encouragement. That foundation mattered more than stats, rankings, or early national attention ever did.

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Who is Sonny Styles’ Father, Lorenzo Styles Sr.?

Sonny’s football roots? They go straight back to his dad—a guy who knows what it takes to win at every level. Lorenzo Styles Sr. was drafted by the Atlanta Falcons in 1995 and had a solid NFL career, capped by a Super Bowl win with the St. Louis Rams in 2000. And before all that, he was tearing it up as a linebacker for Ohio State, setting the tone for the Styles family’s Buckeye legacy.

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Even after hanging up his cleats, Lorenzo didn’t leave the game. He coached linebackers at Old Dominion University from 2010-11, was the defensive line coach for the Marion Mayhem in 2010, and was the defensive coordinator and DB coach for the Dayton Silverbacks in 2011. He even had the head coach gig for the Marion Head Racers in 2012.

Oh, and a fun fact: Lorenzo played college football for the Ohio State Buckeyes before he hit the NFL. So yeah, football runs in the family. Sonny and his older brother, Lorenzo Styles Jr., are out here following their dad’s footsteps, making moves in the game. That family legacy is strong.

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Who is Sonny Styles’ Mother, Lisa Styles?

Every superstar’s got someone in their corner making it all possible, and for Sonny Styles, that someone is his mom, Lisa, or Laverna. She’s not just your typical proud parent—she’s a total powerhouse. She met her future husband at OSU, and now she’s been the Director of HR Operations at the Ohio Department of Administrative Services since June 2023. Before that, she held down the role of HCM Assistant Administrator at the Ohio Department of Natural Resources from March 2020 to June 2023.

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While she doesn’t work directly with Ohio State Athletics, her Buckeye pride runs deep—and you can bet that Sonny picked up her grit and determination along the way. Growing up in Columbus, he saw her hustle day in and day out, and it’s clear he’s carrying that same drive onto the field.

Ask her about her sons, and she lights up. Watching Sonny suit up for the Buckeyes and knowing that Lorenzo Jr. is now part of the team, too? On the same field where their dad once balled out? Oh, it’s nothing short of a dream come true.

What is Sonny Styles’s Parents’ Ethnicity and Nationality?

Sonny Styles comes from an African American family rooted in American culture. His parents were both raised in the United States, shaping their shared identity. Growing up in Ohio, their experiences reflected community, sports, and strong family values. That cultural background influenced how they raised their children in meaningful ways. Respect, resilience, and accountability weren’t just taught—they were consistently demonstrated at home.

Their identity also connects deeply with the football culture surrounding Ohio State. Generations of athletes from similar backgrounds have built legacies in that program. Sonny grew up seeing that representation and understanding what it meant. It wasn’t exactly pressure, but it carried a sense of responsibility. His parents ensured he stayed grounded while fully embracing those opportunities.

How did Sonny Styles’ Parents influence his football career?

Sonny’s football journey didn’t happen by accident or pure talent alone. His father provided the blueprint, showing what high-level competition actually demands. From technique to mindset, those lessons came naturally through everyday interactions. Watching films together or discussing plays turned into bonding moments over time. That connection made learning feel less like instruction and more like shared passion.

Meanwhile, his mother shaped the emotional and mental side of his growth. She reminded him that setbacks weren’t failures but necessary parts of improvement. Her encouragement stayed consistent, whether he had a great game or struggled. That balance between accountability and support helped him stay focused long-term. It kept him grounded when attention and expectations started growing rapidly.

Growing up in Columbus added another layer to his development as well. The Ohio State culture surrounded him long before he wore the jersey. Seeing his father’s legacy and later joining that same program felt surreal. When his brother joined too, the experience became even more meaningful. It wasn’t just about playing football anymore; it became family history continuing forward.

Together, his parents built an environment where success felt possible but never guaranteed. They didn’t hand him shortcuts or unrealistic expectations about the journey ahead. Instead, they gave him tools—discipline, humility, and belief in consistent effort daily. That combination shaped Sonny into more than just a promising football player. It made him someone prepared for challenges both on and off the field.