Who Are Terrell Williams’s Children? All About His Sons Tahj and the Late Tyson Williams

We all remembered when Terrell Williams stepped away from his duties as defensive coordinator for the New England Patriots after revealing his battle with prostate cancer in September 2025. Now, with the Patriots headed to Super Bowl LX and Williams set to travel with the team, the moment feels full circle. So before kickoff, it feels right to step back and look beyond the game and focus on Williams, the father, and the sons who define his life away from the field.

Who is Terrell Williams’s wife?

Terrell Williams is married to Tifini Williams, who grew up in Fernandina Beach, Florida, in a family deeply tied to the state. Her parents attended the University of Florida, and those roots have always mattered to her. Throughout Williams’s long coaching journey, Tifini has remained a steady presence, embracing frequent moves and standing beside him as each new opportunity reshaped their lives.

How many children does Terrell Williams have?

Terrell Williams and Tifini had two sons together, Tahj and Tyson. Over the years, the Williams family learned to adapt quickly to the realities of NFL life. In 2015, they moved from Oakland to Miami, a change that brought them closer to Tifini’s hometown and added a sense of familiarity. Later, in 2024, another move sent them to Detroit, influenced in part by youth sports programs that aligned with their family priorities.

Because of that, resilience became a defining trait in their household. Tifini and Tahj often traveled with Williams as he changed teams, keeping routines intact despite cross-country shifts.

Who is Tahj Williams?

Tahj, now 14, has emerged as a standout AAA hockey player. In February 2024, reports noted that he joined one of Detroit’s top hockey programs, and that opportunity factored heavily into Williams’s decision to coach in the Motor City.

Who is Tyson Williams?

Tyson Williams, born in 2008, passed away in November 2012 after an unexpected illness. He was only four years old. Those close to the family remember him as a joyful child who loved cartoons and cared deeply for his younger brother, Tahj. The younger brother was eight months old when his brother died

How did Tyson Williams die?

Just weeks after Terrell Williams arrived in Oakland for his first NFL opportunity, his four-year-old son, Tyson, passed away following a sudden and unexpected illness, only days after celebrating his birthday.

Years later, Williams reflected on that period with honesty and gratitude.

“That was a tough time, but what it’s taught me is to be thankful and grateful for what you have,” Williams said in 2018. “We had our son for four years, my wife and I, a short time. But you know what? Those were the best four years of our lives.”

Tyson became ill unexpectedly on Nov. 2, the day he turned four, and he passed away a week later on Nov. 9. However, the family chose not to disclose the specific illness. Instead, Williams focused on remembering his son and explaining how the loss reshaped the way he approached both football and life.

As time went on, Williams spoke openly about the mindset that helped him endure the pain.

“The thing I’ve learned is: don’t question it,” he said. “You accept it and every day you’ve got to make a choice to kind of move forward. The thing that I’ve learned losing my child is there were people in this league, more people than you realize, that have lost children.”

Not long after, support poured in from across the league. Don Johnson, then a defensive line coach in Arizona who lost his own son in a car accident in 2002, reached out early. Former Titans line coach Jim Washburn, then with the Eagles, connected with Williams, sparking a friendship that later carried into their time working together in Miami.

And eventually, sharing the story became part of the healing.

“People care,” Williams said. “It’s more than just football. It’s something that I feel comfortable sharing with people now. Early on it wasn’t that easy. Not that I’ve kind of processed everything, and what I and my wife need to do going forward, I share that story.”

Terrell Williams’s children and the Kraft Family business

With Williams coaching the Pats, some fans wonder about family ties to the organization.

However, none of Terrell Williams’s children hold roles with the team or operate within the Kraft family business. Their connection to Foxborough remains personal, not professional.

Meanwhile, the Kraft Group itself operates as a vast, privately held organization founded by Robert Kraft. As founder, chairman, and CEO, Kraft oversees strategy across sports, manufacturing, real estate, and private equity.

His eldest son, Jonathan Kraft, serves as president of both the Kraft Group and the Patriots, managing daily operations. Daniel Kraft leads the international arm while running International Forest Products LLC. Josh Kraft heads Kraft Family Philanthropies and oversees community outreach through the Patriots Foundation. David Kraft previously held roles but exited the business in 2012.

Through it all, Terrell Williams’s story remains about family first, making the journey to Super Bowl LX even more meaningful.