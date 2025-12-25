Who Are the Announcers for NFL Christmas Day Games? Broncos vs Chiefs, Cowboys vs. Commanders Broadcasting Teams & More Revealed

NFL Christmas Day will feature three exciting divisional battle matchups. As fans tune in for the Dallas Cowboys-Washington Commanders, Detroit Lions-Minnesota Vikings, and Denver Broncos–Kansas City Chiefs clashes, we will explore the play-by-play voice, analysts, sideline reporters, and studio hosts for all the matches in this article.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

NFL Christmas Day 2025 announcers: Full broadcast lineup

NFL Christmas Day will feature a highly loaded lineup on Netflix and Amazon Prime. Fans can watch the Cowboys vs Commanders and the Vikings vs Lions game on Netflix. Furthermore, the Chiefs vs Broncos game will be available on Amazon Prime.

ADVERTISEMENT

Who are the commentators for the NFL Christmas Day games?

The Christmas Day kicks off in Washington, as they will host the Dallas Cowboys. The game, which starts at 11:00 a.m. ET / 8:00 a.m. PT, will feature Kay Adams as desk host, Austin Ekeler, Devin McCourty, and Michael Irvin as the desk analysts in the pregame show. Furthermore, special guests include comedians Bert Kreischer and Tom Segura.

Ian Eagle will handle the broadcast on play-by-play, with Nate Burleson and Matt Ryan as analysts, and Sara Walsh and Melanie Collins reporting from the sidelines.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

After that, the Vikings will face the Lions in the NFC North rivalry. The game from Minnesota will be streamed globally on Netflix at 4:00 p.m. ET / 1:00 p.m. PT, featuring Jamie Erdahl as desk host, Manti Te’o and Brandon Marshall as desk analysts, and WWE star Seth Rollins as the special guest for the pregame show.

Noah Eagle will broadcast the game on play-by-play, with Drew Brees as the sole analyst. A dynamic duo of AJ Ross and Dianna Russini will report from the sidelines.

ADVERTISEMENT

Furthermore, Scott Hanson will take up the NFL Redzone. Kyle Long will cover the game with studio support, and Gene Steratore will assist in breaking down close calls during the match.

Who are the Amazon Prime Video announcers for the NFL Christmas Day games?

The Chiefs vs Broncos game will be broadcast on Amazon Prime Video. The fans at Arrowhead will be buzzing with tight end Travis Kelce’s retirement rumors spreading like wildfire, and Andy Reid’s say on the matter. The game, which kicks off at 8:15 p.m. ET/ 5:15 p.m. PT, will feature pregame host Charissa Thompson and analysts Andrew Whitworth, Richard Sherman, Tony Gonzalez, and Ryan Fitzpatrick.

Al Michaels will take over the play-by-play role. He will be joined by analyst Kirk Herbstreit and sideline reporter Kaylee Hartung. Also, rules analyst Tery McAulay will be on the broadcast during the game.

Where to watch each team’s broadcast?

The games between the Cowboys and Commanders, as well as the Vikings and Lions, will be featured on Netflix’s all-day coverage. The coverage starts with Adams’ desk at 11:00 a.m. ET, rotating Te’o, Marshall, and Erdahl through segments. On the other hand, the global stream will be handled by Hanson and Brees, with Steratore ruling every booth.

For the Chiefs-Broncos match, Amazon Prime Video’s pregame, led by Herbstreit and analysts like Ryan Fitzpatrick, will blend tradition with star power.

The NFL Christmas Day promises to bring some exciting action featuring six teams. The fans can tune in early for Kay Adams’ desk on Netflix and stay through Al Michaels’ prime-time fireworks on Amazon Prime.