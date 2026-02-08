Who Are the Seattle Seahawks Mascots? Full History, Earning & All About the Four – Blitz, Boom, Bam & Taima the Hawk

A team mascot is a powerful bridge between the players and fans while keeping the crowd entertained throughout a football game. Likewise, the Seattle Seahawks have had a team mascot since 1998, playing a crucial role in fan engagement, both on and off the field. Let’s take a deeper look at the Seattle Seahawks’ mascots, including their history, earnings, and more.

Who are the Seattle Seahawks mascots?

The Seattle Seahawks have four different mascots—Blitz, Boom, Bam, and Taima the hawk. Blitz is the ultimate veteran with 28 years of experience in the role. He was the first mascot introduced by the franchise. Over the years, he has gone through transformations, notably in 2004 and 2014, closely resembling the team logo. Apart from the Seahawks games, Blitz represents the team in community and charity events. Due to his longevity and popularity, Blitz was inducted into the Mascot Hall of Fame in 2025.

Boom is a secondary mascot and an official sidekick to Blitz. Boom also frequently attends charity and community events besides the Seahawks games. Joining them is Bam C. Hawk, the team’s international mascot, introduced to connect with global fans. In contrast to Blitz, Boom, and Bam, Taima is a real bird. The male Augur Hawk is an integral part of every Seahawks game, handled by master falconer and lifelong Seahawks fan, David Knutson.

Why is Blitz the Seattle Seahawks’ mascot, and what does he symbolize?

The seahawk is an imaginary bird, and there is no specific bird species with that name. As a result, Blitz was created, matching the official logo of the franchise. He is the primary mascot of the team, representing the team in numerous places.

Blitz is an entertainer and symbolizes the competitive spirit of the Seahawks. He is also referred to as the twelfth man of the team during home games.

Why is Boom the Seahawks’ mascot, and what does he symbolize?

Boom was introduced as the Seahawks mascot much later than Blitz. While Blitz represents the franchise’s competitiveness, Boom is targeted more towards the younger fans, symbolizing warmth, openness, and family-friendliness.

Why is Bam the Seahawks’ mascot, and what does he symbolize?

Bam C. Hawk was introduced to represent the Seahawks’ growing international fan base, specifically in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland. Described as Blitz’s “uncle,” Bam wears a white away jersey and symbolizes the global reach of the “12s” (the fans), ensuring that supporters abroad feel just as connected to the team as those in Seattle.

Why is Taima the hawk the Seahawks’ mascot, and what does he symbolize?

Taima, being a live mascot and a real hawk, represents the strength and authority of the apex predator. The word ‘Taima’ is derived from a Native American culture, which means thunder. The Seahawks fans picked the name.

When did Taima the hawk, Blitz, Boom, and Bam become the Seahawks’ mascots?

Taima was hatched in April 2005 and officially became the Seahawks mascot the same year, leading the team out of the tunnel before every home game. Blitz is the oldest mascot of the Seahawks family, starting his journey on September 13, 1998, at the team’s old home ground, the Kingdome. Boom followed in 2014, and Bam is the youngest addition, officially debuting on September 8, 2024.

How much do Seattle Seahawks mascots make?

The exact earnings of the NFL mascots are confidential. The Dallas Cowboys’ and the New England Patriots‘ mascots, Rowdy and Pat Patriot, are reportedly the highest-paid mascots in the league, earning $65,000 a year. Blitz, the main mascot of the Seahawks, earns approximately $50,000 a year, which is the average salary of NFL mascots.

Boom and Bam are secondary mascots, so their earnings are likely to be less than Blitz’s because they attend fewer shows or focus on specific regions. On the other hand, Taima’s handler, David Knutson, is paid a substantial amount for maintenance and training—although the exact figure is not publicly revealed.

Who is inside the Blitz, Boom, and Bam costumes?

For several years, Ryan Asdourian has been believed to be the main performer under Blitz’s costume. He reportedly started the journey in 2006. Ryan is a Microsoft employee who balances both roles efficiently.

On the contrary, the identity of the individuals behind the Boom and Bam costumes is publicly not known.

What is the process for the selection of the Seahawks mascot?

While an NFL mascot, including the Seahawks, requires certain skills, it doesn’t have the conventional tryout process. The person behind the mascot is selected based on qualities such as high energy, crowd interaction, and choreography skills. As mascot costumes are tall and weigh from 10 to 20 pounds, the person must have the physicality and required height.