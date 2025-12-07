Who Are Falcons WR Dylan Drummond’s Parents? All About Mom Trish & Dad Wayne Drummond

Dylan Drummond went undrafted during the 2023 NFL Draft. But that did not stop him from fulfilling his dream of playing in the big league. The Detroit Lions signed the Eastern Michigan alumnus as an undrafted free agent in the same year. Currently, he is under contract with the Atlanta Falcons. Throughout his college football and NFL career, the wide receiver has always found support from his parents.

Who is Dylan Drummond’s father?

Dylan Drummond’s father is Wayne Drummond. He is Jamaican by birth, but his family shifted to Cleveland when he was a child. Later, he got an American citizenship. Wayne Drummond played football in his younger days, but not professionally. He is a police officer and has been in service for more than 33 years. Wayne was promoted to the permanent Director of Public Safety for Cleveland after he filled the position temporarily. He is married to Trish Drummond and has four children together: Dylan, Jordan, Brooke, and Bryaune.

Who is Dylan Drummond’s mother?

Trish Drummond is Dylan Drummond’s mother. She has been a strong pillar in Dylan’s life, always supporting his dreams. Unfortunately, there is very little information available about Trish on the internet.

What ethnicities are Dylan Drummond’s parents?

Dylan Drummond’s father, Wayne Drummond, is from the African-American community, while his mother, Trish, is of White-American descent. They are American citizens who reside in Cleveland, Ohio. It was the place where Dylan was born. It remains unknown whether they have always been in Cleveland or relocated at some point in their lives.

How is Dylan Drummond’s relationship with his parents?

Dylan Drummond has a deep respect and love for his parents. When he first developed a passion for football, his parents took him to football. Besides supporting his life decisions, they are also regulars in cheering for their son in the stadium. They were overjoyed to see their son playing in an NFL game. Even as Dylan plays for the Falcons, they visit him, showing the strong bond between them. They are the ones who taught him to be humble in life. Moreover, it is not only his mom and dad, but his sisters also love him very much.