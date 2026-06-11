Who Could Be Next in Line For a Big Extension After Patrick Mahomes?

Back in 2020, Patrick Mahomes signed an unprecedented 10-year, $450 million contract with the Kansas City Chiefs. This isn’t baseball where 7+ year contracts are the norm for superstars. In the NFL, it’s very rare you see anything longer than a five-year contract given out, so signing a 10-year deal was unheard of.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Despite the fact that Mahomes is coming off a torn ACL, on Wednesday afternoon, the Mahomes and the Chiefs agreed to terms on a new contract, which will add two more years to his deal, keeping him in Kansas City through 2033, and bringing the total value of the contract to $504.75 million.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mahomes became the first player in NFL history to sign a deal worth over half a billion dollars. Right now, there’s no one more deserving of that money. He’s the closest thing we have to Tom Brady in the league right now, so if anyone’s going to earn half a billion dollars, it should be him.

Now that Mahomes has shattered the contract record books, it got me thinking about some other players that could reset the market at their respective positions within the next year or two. The 2023 class is coming up on extension time, and we’ve already seen Will Anderson Jr. and Jaxon Smith-Njigba break the bank this offseason, so who could be next in line?

ADVERTISEMENT

Puka Nacua, WR, Los Angeles Rams

Imago Nov 9, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) celebrates after the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

The Seattle Seahawks were probably thrilled to get Jaxon Smith-Njigba’s contract done before Puka Nacua signed his with the Los Angeles Rams. These were the two best receivers in the league who both entered the offseason knowing a potential extension was on the table, so by signing JSN first, the Seahawks probably saved themselves a few million bucks.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nacua has been a dawg ever since he entered the league as a fifth round pick. As a rookie, Nacua put up 1,486 yards and 105 receptions, and after an injury-riddled second year (where he still managed 990 yards in 11 games), Nacua caught 129 balls for 1,715 yards and 10 scores in 2025.

ADVERTISEMENT

I still believe Justin Jefferson and Ja’Marr Chase are the two best receivers in the league, but Nacua and JSN are not far behind. With JSN setting the market at $42.15 million per year, I fully expect Nacua’s new deal to top that figure. And since he doesn’t have a fifth-year option, he’s entering the final year of his rookie contract, so the Los Angeles Rams better get this deal done sooner rather than later.

Projected Contract: 4 Years, $170 Million, $42.5 Million Average Annual Value (AAV)

ADVERTISEMENT

Jalen Carter, DT, Philadelphia Eagles

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles Sep 4, 2025 Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter 98 walks off the field after being ejected during the first quarter of the game against the Dallas Cowboys at Lincoln Financial Field. Philadelphia Lincoln Financial Field Pennsylvania USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xBillxStreicherx 20250904_hlf_sq4_064

Jalen Carter has been a game wrecker for the Philadelphia Eagles ever since he stepped foot on the field as a rookie. He’s one of the best pure pass rushers from the defensive tackle position, and with Jordan Davis sticking around long-term, these two can wreak havoc on the NFC for the next 5+ years.

ADVERTISEMENT

2025 wasn’t the greatest season for Carter. His year started by getting ejected for spitting on Dak Prescott in the season opener, and then an injury kept him out for another five games, but Carter still managed to rack up 41 pressures and three sacks in 11 games.

Right now, Chris Jones is the highest-paid interior defensive lineman, making $31.75 million per season. Carter’s teammate, Jordan Davis, being the third-highest-paid DT in the league at $26 million per year does throw an interesting wrench into things, but Carter is clearly the better player, so I expect his new contract to rival Jones’s.

ADVERTISEMENT

Projected Contract: 4 Years, $132 Million, $33 Million AAV

Bijan Robinson, RB, Atlanta Falcons

Imago ATLANTA, GA – JANUARY 04: Atlanta running back Bijan Robinson 7 runs the ball during the NFL, American Football Herren, USA game between the New Orleans Saints and the Atlanta Falcons on January 4th, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA. Photo by Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire NFL: JAN 04 Saints at Falcons EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon260104102

After being completely underutilized as a rookie, Bijan Robinson has proven to the league that he’s one of the most talented running backs in the NFL.

ADVERTISEMENT

As a sophomore, Robinson rushed for 1,456 yards and 14 touchdowns while adding 431 yards and one score through the air. He then followed that up with another 1,400-yard season with seven scores on the ground, but he went for 820 yards and four scores as a receiver.

Even if you put the stats aside and just turn on the tape, you can tell he’s a special talent. He forced 86 missed tackles last season, according to PFF, which was 19 more than any other running back (Jonathan Taylor with 67). As a Saints fan, it pains me to say it, but there aren’t many guys in the league that are more dynamic than Robinson.

Right now, Saquon Barkley is setting the pace for the running back position at $20.6 million per season. Running back is one of the lowest-paid positions in the league, but I expect Robinson to completely reset the market. I wouldn’t be surprised if demands close to $25 million a year. But we’ll see if Atlanta’s willing to cough up that much money.

Projected Contract: 4 Years, $90 million, $22.5 Million AAV

Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Detroit Lions

Imago INGLEWOOD, CA – DECEMBER 14: Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs 0 rushes in the fourth quarter of an NFL, American Football Herren, USA football game between the Detroit Lions and Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium, December 14, 2025, in Inglewood, California. Photo by Tony Ding/Icon Sportswire NFL: DEC 14 Lions at Rams EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon46520251214059

This is going to be another one of those JSN-Puka races. Bijan Robinson and Jahmyr Gibbs are two of the best running backs in the entire league, and they’re both going to be looking to get long-term extensions next offseason. Player-wise, they’ll want the other to sign first so they can set the market for their deal. Team-wise, they’ll want to get the deal done as soon as possible so they don’t have to overpay.

Gibbs and Robinson have had similar career paths thus far. They were both underutilized in year one, but had massive years as a sophomores (Robinson: 1,800+ yards and 15 TD, Gibbs: 1,900 yards and 20 TD). Then in year three, they continued their elite production with both of them topping the 1,800-yard mark.

Gibbs and Robinson are both elite weapons that are going to get paid by the start of the 2027 season. It will be fascinating to see who gets more money, but I think Robinson will slightly edge Gibbs out.

Projected Contract: 4 Years, $88 Million, $22 Million AAV

Christian Gonzalez, CB, New England Patriots

Imago FOXBOROUGH, MA – JANUARY 18: Christian Gonzalez 0 of the New England Patriots during an AFC Divisional Round game between the New England Patriots and the Houston Texans on January 18, 2026, at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. Photo by Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA JAN 18 AFC Divisional Round Texans at Patriots EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon482260118178

Christian Gonzalez has been an animal ever since he entered the league. He had an abbreviated rookie season due to a torn labrum he suffered in Week 4, but those first four games were impressive. In 120 coverage snaps, Gonzalez was targeted 24 times, allowing 16 catches (66.7 percent) for 157 yards and zero touchdowns with a pick and two pass breakups.

Once Gonzalez returned to the field in year two, he solidified himself as one of the best cornerbacks in the league. Since 2024, Gonzalez has given up 50.6 percent completion rate, 856 yards and three touchdowns with two interceptions and 14 pass breakups in the regular season.

But what’s really going to make Gonzalez his money is how he performed in the postseason. In four games, Gonzalez allowed a 36.7 percent completion rate and zero touchdowns with one pick and six pass breakups on 30 targets as he helped lead New England to a Super Bowl appearance. That’s rare stuff.

Trent McDuffie is currently the highest-paid cornerback in the league at $31 million per year, but if Gonzalez has another 2025-like season this year, he could very well break that mark.

Projected Contract: 4 Years, $134 Million, $33.5 Million AAV

Joey Porter Jr., CB, Pittsburgh Steelers

Imago Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. 24 USA, Pittsburgh Steelers vs Houston Texans, NFL, American Football Herren, USA Playoffs, Wild Card Round, 2025/2026 Season, 12.01.2026 USA, Pittsburgh Steelers vs Houston Texans, NFL Playoffs, Wild Card Round, 2025/2026 Season, 12.01.2026 Pittsburgh *** Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr 24 USA, Pittsburgh Steelers vs Houston Texans, NFL Playoffs, Wild Card Round, 2025 2026 Season, 12 01 2026 USA, Pittsburgh Steelers vs Houston Texans, NFL Playoffs, Wild Card Round, 2025 2026 Season, 12 01 2026 Pittsburgh Copyright: xEibner-Pressefoto/ScottxColemanx EP_SCN

The 2023 draft class was loaded with cornerbacks. On top of Christian Gonzalez, guys like DJ Turner II and Devon Witherspoon could be in this conversation, but I think Joey Porter Jr. is going to be right up there with Gonzalez for the highest-paid corner in this class.

Porter Jr. has developed into one of the best young corners in the game, and is coming off a 2025 campaign where he gave up a 48.3 percent completion rate, 299 yards and zero touchdowns with an interceptions and 11 pass breakups. He was a key piece for the Steelers’ defense this past year, and he’s going to receive a bag when he gets his extension.

Porter Jr. wasn’t a first rounder, so he doesn’t have the fifth-year option tagged onto the end of his contract, meaning he’s entering the final year of his rookie deal. The hope is that they can get a deal done this offseason, so I think he’ll slot in below Gonzalez, who probably won’t get his extension until next year. Still, he’s going to get a lot of money from Pittsburgh, who also just paid Jamel Dean a decent sized contract.

Contract Projection: 4 Years, $120 Million, $30 Million AAV