Who Is Ana Castela, Singing at Chiefs vs Chargers at Sao Paolo? All About Brazilian Anthem Singer’s Family, Husband, Net Worth & More

If you thought the NFL’s international push was big before, think again. The league is opening its 2025 season with a blockbuster: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Los Angeles Chargers in São Paulo, Brazil. Set for Friday, September 5, at the Neo Química Arena, this AFC West clash is a history in motion. The Chargers, playing as the home team, will host Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce in front of 47,000 roaring fans. With Kamasi Washington and Ana Castela handling the anthems, Karol G at halftime, and a first-ever free global YouTube stream, it is pure sport-meets-spectacle on an unprecedented stage.

Amidst this, Ana Castela will sing Brazil’s national anthem, bridging cultures. With her role at Corinthians Arena on September 5, 2025—singing the Hino Nacional Brasileiro ahead of the NFL’s first-ever regular season game in South America, it will also be the first exclusively streamed on YouTube.

Who is Ana Castela, the Voice Behind Brazil’s Anthem at the Chiefs vs. Chargers Game?

Ana Flávia Castela, better known nationwide as “Boiadeira,” was born on November 16, 2003, in Amambai, Mato Grosso do Sul. Raised in the border town of Sete Quedas, she grew up steeped in the rural landscapes that would later shape her sound. With family ties extending into Paraguay and a father reportedly musically inclined, Castela’s early environment fostered a love for agronejo—a sertanejo-country fusion steeped in agricultural themes.

Bursting onto the scene with tracks like “Boiadeira” (2021) and the chart-topping “Pipoco” (2022), she earned the Multishow Brazilian Music Awards’ Revelation of the Year in 2022, marking her as one of Brazil’s fastest-rising stars.

Offstage, Castela’s personal life has kept her in headlines. Especially her public relationship with fellow Brazilian singer Gustavo Mioto, made official in June 2023 after a period wherein they chose to keep things low-key. Still unmarried as of 2025, she has brushed off engagement speculation while remaining candid about her support system.

With an estimated net worth of $2.6 million, owing to streaming revenue, sold-out tours, brand deals, and a strong YouTube presence, Castela’s ascent is as strategic as it is swift. She is a Latin Grammy nominee and a rural-rooted artist unafraid to carry her heritage into modern pop-country spaces. And now, she is poised to become the voice millions will remember from the NFL game that is bringing American football to Brazilian soil.

Why Ana Castela’s performance at the São Paulo NFL game matters?

Interestingly, Ana Castela’s national anthem performance at the São Paulo NFL game isn’t another pre-game formality. By inviting the Brazilian agronejo star to sing at the first-ever NFL regular season game in South America, the league seeks to intertwine Brazil’s identity with an American sports ritual. Castela’s music, rooted in rural Brazilian culture, makes her a natural ambassador for this historic occasion, which also marks the NFL’s maiden exclusive YouTube broadcast.

The event itself is a collision of worlds—Karol G delivering a Latin-infused halftime show, and U.S. jazz composer Kamasi Washington performing the American anthem. Now, with the scheduling of Castela’s performance, it is a deliberate play to expand the footprint in Latin America.

YouTube’s VP of Sports and Entertainment Marketing, Angela Courtin, even called it “a landmark moment… where the worlds of football, music, and creators will powerfully collide.” For Ana Castela, it is the kind of career milestone that cements a young artist’s place on the world stage.

How has Ana Catsela reacted after being showered with the honor?

Reacting to the honor, Castela admitted, “I never imagined I would have the opportunity to sing the anthem at an NFL game in São Paulo—especially here in Brazil. It’s a huge honor, and the excitement I feel is indescribable… I can’t wait to be there!” Already a household name in Brazil, she shared the official NFL announcement with her 16 million Instagram followers, and fans quickly flooded her post with celebratory messages from across the country and beyond.

Media outlets and social platforms jumped on the story, calling her selection a “tremendous honor” and a “moment of pride” for both Ana and Brazil. Fans affectionately dubbed her “our very own cowgirl,” turning her personal milestone into a nationwide celebration.

Who will sing the US national anthem for the Sao Paulo game?

The NFL has tapped none other than Grammy-nominated composer and jazz saxophonist Kamasi Washington to perform the U.S. national anthem at the historic São Paulo. Known for his groundbreaking albums and genre-blending collaborations, Washington is well-known for infusing jazz with contemporary and global influences.

The league confirmed that Washington’s rendition will take place right before kickoff, paired with Brazilian singer Ana Castela performing her nation’s anthem. This pairing of musical talent is going to further the NFL’s global expansion efforts, uniting audiences from Brazil, America, and around the world.