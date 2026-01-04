Who Is Andy Borregales’s Wife? Everything You Need to Know About Steph Borregales

Making an immediate mark in the NFL is a dream for most rookies— and the New England Patriots kicker Andy Borregales made his dream a reality in his first season. After featuring in all 16 games, the 23-year-old has turned into the Pats’ primary placekicker, scoring 126 points at an 86.7% success rate. He ranks 13th among NFL kickers this season.

While Andy continues excelling on the field, it wouldn’t have been possible without the support of his wife, Steph Borregales. Let’s take a look at the other half of the Patriots’ kicker, who has been a powerful influence in his football journey.

Who is Andy Borregales’ wife, Steph Borregales?

Born on January 2, 2003, Andy Borregales is only 23. But there is no credible public information confirming his wife Steph Borregales’s age. Given her appearance on social media, she could be close to her husband’s age.

Although her Instagram name mentions her name as Steph, her full name is Stephanie Borregales. She is from Florida, studying at Florida State University. Andy is also from Florida and played college football for the University of Miami.

How old is Andy Borregales and Steph Borregales’ relationship?

Andy and Steph officially began dating on July 22, 2024, with her Instagram story celebrating their relationship anniversary on that day. Finding an instant spark, their relationship moved quickly. They walked down the aisle in May 2025— just ten months after going on the first date.

Fans can get a peek into their relationship through social media. She has been the cheerleader for the Patriots’ kicker during his transition from college player to NFL rookie, applauding relentlessly from the sideline. From date nights to holiday celebrations, Mrs. Borregales never misses appreciating her husband on social media.

What does Steph Borregales do for a living?

Currently, there is not much known about Steph Borregales’ profession. But her social media suggests she takes part in football-related activities with her husband. In June 2025, she accompanied Andy to New Hampshire’s semi-pro football team, Granite State Destroyers’event, encouraging young footballers ahead of their season.

In addition, she is also a passionate animal lover. After the Patriots roped in Andy, they held a local pet adoption event called ‘Pawtriots’, finding new homes for 40 dogs. Steph Borregales was an active participant in the event, encouraging Andy to adopt a new puppy.

Referring to his wife’s fondness for dogs and adoption, he said, “My wife and I are into the adoption initiative… We have soft spots for dogs.” The Borregales household has four dogs, with one adopted from the Patriots event.

What are Steph Borregales’ social media handles?

Steph’s Instagram suername is: svborregales

Steph went from being Andy’s emotional anchor and rock by his side in college football to a partner for life when he got into the big league. With Andy’s growing fame, fans will surely get to know more about Steph Borregales.