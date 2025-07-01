Who Is Blanche Strunk? Meet the Titans Owner’s Daughter Who Tied the Knot With a Team Executive, Bryce Wasserman

Picture a warm June night in Nashville. Fireworks blooming over Nissan Stadium. The bursts of light? Well, they weren’t a concert—they were for Blanche Strunk, who wed Bryce Wasserman, the Titans’ Chief of Staff for Football Operations, ensuring the Strunk family playbook has a fresh chapter.

But Blanche herself is more than just a socialite. She’s Amy Adams Strunk’s daughter—heir apparent to a billion‑dollar NFL legacy. From sneaking onto the sidelines as a kid to shadowing boardroom meetings today, she’s been groomed for this moment. All in all, her story blends football royalty with new‑school savvy.

So today, let’s walk through her roots, her role, and her future as the heiress to Titans’ gold.

Who is Blanche Strunk? Inside the Titans heiress’s legacy at the heart of NFL royalty

Blanche grew up steeped in NFL tradition. Her grandfather, Bud Adams, helped found the AFL and launch the Houston Oilers. Her mother, Amy Adams Strunk, took over the Titans in 2015. Now, as the recognized heiress, Blanche will someday replace Amy in boardroom discussions and franchise planning sessions. And one day, you’ll often spot her at ownership meetings, offering input on community outreach strategies and fan‑engagement initiatives.

But she took a different yet equally big step in her life recently.

Last week, Nashville residents near Nissan Stadium wondered about midnight fireworks. Pyro Shows orchestrated the display to celebrate Blanche’s June 21 wedding. Meanwhile, H Three Events spent eight days erecting two crisp white tents on the field. The groom, Bryce Wasserman, and his groomsmen embraced Titan flair. Locker‑room energy filled the dressing area, with metal chairs painted Titans blue and jerseys reading “Wasserman” waiting for each guy. You could feel the buzz of football mixed with pre‑wedding excitement.

On the big day, a surprise 45‑minute rain shower paused the festivities. Call it fate or typical Nashville weather. After another half hour, Blanche walked down the aisle in a serene bridal moment. H Three Events later posted a dreamy video on Instagram. Their caption read, “The moment we’ve all been waiting for. The magical moment when @blanchewasserman and @brycewasserman2 became husband and wife. A favorite moment of ours? When the surprise gospel choir came out as soon as the couple shared their first kiss.”

Bryce’s own story runs deep. He starred in Major League Lacrosse, became MVP in 2020, and then passed the Tennessee bar in 2022. Soon after, he joined the Titans as staff counsel. All in all, he’s now a fixture on the sideline, collaborating with Cam Ward, Will Levis, and the rest of the camp.

Blanche Strunk’s net worth and wealth background

Blanche doesn’t collect a public salary. Instead, she’s heir to Amy Adams Strunk’s roughly $2 billion net worth. Her personal stake likely sits in the low hundreds of millions.

Since 2023, Amy’s fortune has increased from $1.7 billion to $2 billion. Meanwhile, the Titans’ valuation jumped from $1.5 billion to $3 billion, generating approximately $500 million in revenue. With that surge, Blanche’s inheritance grows stronger by the day.

Amy has funneled investments into stadium upgrades and facility expansions at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park. She’s also beefed up front-office staffing across all departments. Beyond football, profitable ventures like Little River Oil add heft to the family’s balance sheet. Philanthropy matters, too—Amy donated $1 million to Nashville tornado relief in 2020. And with a new stadium set for 2027, expect Blanche’s role in that project to place her firmly in the spotlight.

Where does Blanche rank among NFL heirs? Hard to pinpoint exactly, but she stands near the front of a select group of female owners and heirs. And she will proudly carry on that torch with her husband, Bryce Wasserman, by her side!