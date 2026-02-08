Who is Brady Russell’s Wife? Everything You Need To Know About Annie Russell

Brady Russell just showed up big time for the Seattle Seahawks in that wild 31-27 NFC Championship win over the Rams on January 25, 2026. With injuries piling up, he jumped in as fullback and made his presence felt on special teams, all while dealing with a banged-up hand, yeah, head coach Mike Macdonald said so himself after the game. Now the Hawks are heading to Super Bowl LX to face the Patriots on February 8, and fans can’t stop wondering about the woman supporting him through it all. So, here’s the lowdown on their relationship, the proposal, the wedding, and those close-knit family vibes.

Who is Brady Russell’s Wife, Annie Russell?

Brady Russell’s wife is Annie Russell (née Dunn), the woman Seahawks fans have been seeing in those mountainside wedding photos and wholesome sideline shots. She and Brady got married in a private ceremony in Washington on March 30, 2025, with a bigger celebration scheduled for July 5, 2025, as shared on their wedding website and by the team.

A feature on Seahawks partners described their day as a “gorgeous mountainside ceremony,” highlighting how the couple leans into the Pacific Northwest’s outdoorsy, adventurous vibe. Brady himself summed up how he feels about her in a now-viral Instagram caption, “Who would’ve thunk a gnarly feller like me could pull such a beautiful bride?” “I’ve been too distracted by a lady being with me all the time to show y’all, but here’s some wedding photos! Dang near a perfect day, dang near a perfect woman, here’s to forever! Praise Jesus,” Brady wrote in a caption about their special day. That mix of faith, family, and football pretty much defines who Annie is in Brady’s world.

Imago Image Credit: Seattle Seahawks

What is Annie Russell’s Profession?

Annie Russell doesn’t chase the spotlight like some other NFL spouses. By early 2026, nobody’s really linked her to any specific career in the headlines. When her name pops up, it’s usually about her relationship with Brady and their shared faith, not about what she does for work. It feels like she chooses to keep things private and lets the attention stay on Brady.

Imago (Image source: FB/Seattle Seahawks)

When reporters mention that Brady spent the 2025 offseason “focusing on his wife, Annie,” they paint her as the steady force at home, someone who keeps him grounded as he navigates the ups and downs of football. In one faith-driven article, Brady called himself “blessed with such a life-giving woman” and thanked God for bringing her into his life. He talked more about her character and their partnership than any job title. So, right now, Annie comes across less as a public figure and more as the calm center of Brady’s world.

How did Annie Russell and Brady Russell meet?

The exact “how we met” story for Brady and Annie isn’t fully spelled out in public interviews, but there are some strong breadcrumbs. In a piece on Brady’s faith and marriage, it’s noted that the two got engaged in February 2025 and were married by the end of March 2025, which lines up with their March 30 Washington ceremony. On Instagram, Brady shared a carousel of photos about meeting Annie’s family with a caption that reads, “Met the family for the first time this weekend. Felt like a Hallmark movie.

Feel pretty decent about my performance. Don’t forget to be a gentleman,” hinting at a classic, old-school courtship vibe rather than a flashy social-media-first romance. While we don’t have a confirmed first-meeting location, like “met at Colorado” or “met at church in Washington,” Brady’s posts and quotes make it clear their relationship is deeply rooted in shared Christian faith; he wrote that their connection came “only by the grace of God” and praised the “fruit that only come from lives submitted to Christ.” What we do know for sure are the key milestones: engaged in February 2025, private ceremony at the end of March, and a public celebration set for July 5, 2025, which they announced on their wedding site.

Does Annie Russell And Brady Russell Have Children?

As of early 2026, there’s no reliable public reporting or team coverage confirming that Brady and Annie Russell have children. For now, it looks like the Russells are in that honeymoon-plus-football grind phase, faith, marriage, and career first, with any future mini tight ends kept very private or still to come.

So, when you ask, “Who is Brady Russell’s wife?” the real answer goes way beyond a name. Annie Russell is the mountainside-wedding, Hallmark-movie-family-meeting, faith-centered partner who stepped into Brady’s life right as his NFL journey with the Seahawks started to stabilize. Their timeline, engaged in February 2025, married March 30, 2025, celebrating big with friends and family that July, screams young, committed, and all-in on doing life together. For Seahawks fans and NFL diehards, Annie may not be chasing clout or building a personal brand, but she’s clearly a huge part of why Brady Russell shows up steady, grounded, and ready to block, catch, and grind every Sunday. What is your opinion on their relationship? Leave your comments and let us know.